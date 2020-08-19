How to Choose Perfect Kitchen Tiles

Kitchen is one of the most important spaces of any home because it’s one of the places when people typically spend a good amount of time. So, when choosing tiles for kitchen, it’s better to look for something that ensures high functionality and aesthetically pleasing space. Here are some tips that can help you make the right choice.

Determine your budget

You should decide on your budget before starting a renovation. Installing tiles is usually a one-time investment, and kitchen tiles can be expensive. So you should research what tiles are available for the look you want to achieve and check out their prices. Keep in mind that almost any style of tile is available at a cheaper rate, and there are a lot of inexpensive options.

Consider your household lifestyle

Although kitchen tiles are resilient, they still require maintenance to ensure their durability. You should consider tiles that are resistant to high temperatures and stains. If you have kids and don’t have much time for cleaning stain and splashes on the kitchen walls, it’s better to go for tiles that are easily washable with a soft cloth. Choosing kitchen floor tiles, you should make sure they are durable enough to withstand heavy traffic, spilled foods, scratches from pets, and cleaning supplies. You can go for some attractive new tiles that come with a slightly raised texture or pattern to ensure a safer kitchen floor.

Plan the tile layout

Picking a tile design is rather tricky, but when planning your tile layout, you should consider the size and scale of the tiles you have chosen.

One of the favorite styles for upgrading a kitchen is herringbone kitchen backsplash when the pattern resembles fish bones. It can be created with rectangular shaped stone, porcelain, or ceramic tiles.

You can add contrast borders and decors to your tiles to make them more attractive and presentable.

Mosaic tiles are a popular choice for creating a feature area or wall as they will shimmer in different lighting conditions.

The most popular layouts for floors are brick bonds and quarter bonds that help to break the straight lines.

Laying square floor tiles on the diagonal is a good approach to draw the eye deeper into the room, for example, when you are moving through to a conservatory.

Choose tiles for a perfect backsplash

Sky is actually the limit when you design your kitchen backsplash because this area doesn’t take the heavy traffic. So you can install painted or glossy tiles and choose from a variety of materials. But remember that the kitchen backsplash has to withstand grease, stains, hot oil splatters, and more, which requires regular cleaning. That’s why you should choose durable materials like ceramic, porcelain, glass, and stone to bring decorative flair to your kitchen. Limestone wall tiles can be a fantastic choice for use on kitchen walls for backsplashes or other wall areas in the kitchen.

Tiles are vital elements that can make or break your dream kitchen scheme, so you should keep all these aspects in mind when planning your renovation.