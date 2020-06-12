What makes a good web design?

Making a good website design is in many ways a form of art. The placement of buttons, the use of photographs, fonts, and colors are all important. These are tools which one can use to create good branding. Today, websites should be a focal point of any business. They are often the first point of contact between a business and potential clients. That is why it is important to choose a good local web design agency to create a nice design for your website.

A website is an expansion of a storefront; thus, it needs to be representative of what the said store/business is. For example; A private music teacher may have photos of musical instruments on the home page to provide a context for the website. A business which has designed their website having made focused decisions such as this, can give a potential client or buyer an immediate idea of what their brand is.

It is equally important to think about the presentation of a website while designing it. Each page is kind of like a painting. People know when it looks bad. The quality of photos is important too. They should look sharp. A good designer should be trying to capture the attention of people around the world as to sell the intended product/service or perhaps gain subscribers for a blog.

Every web design should be somewhat original and unique but still follow a format which people are familiar with. It isn’t good when a business’s potential clients become confused because the website doesn’t look like anything they’ve seen before. Every visitor should know where they are always on any given website. They should know if they are on the home page, the store page, or in the cart. Just in case, a help tab should always be readily available should a visitor get lost.

Often businesses offer very specific services. That can make a website a little easier to design, but when a business offers a wide variety of services, it is essential to prioritize making the site user friendly. Each service needs to be listed, but also easily found. If the services are posted without being organized in some fashion, there is a high likelihood that potential clients won’t find a service they need, even if a business provides that service.

Because we now live in a digital age, people are used to finding the information they want to find fast. A designer needs to keep in mind that many explore websites via smartphone or tablet. This enables people to explore different sites anywhere, at any time. That is why it is so crucial for a web designer to make a site as simple and easy to navigate as possible regardless of what kind of device someone is on. If a website doesn’t work well on the many sizes of screens which exist, success of the said site will dwindle or be diminished all together.

So, what are the most important things to keep in mind while making a great design for a website? The overall ideas and goals of what the website is trying to achieve, and attention to detail.