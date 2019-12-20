Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date: Will There Be Another Series!

Inside Edge may be a web TV series which is made by Karan Anshuman. It is written alongside Saurav Dey, Ameya Sarda, Niren Bhatt, and Sailesh Ramaswamy. “Inside Edge “Season one among the show first premiered in July 2017.

Furthermore, it had been nominated for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards. As for the plot, it revolves around Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing within the Powerplay League. This series puts recent Bollywood movies to shame. It is original, clever, and harsh and has top-notch acting.

Set during a world of conflicting interests, where selfishness is nearly a virtue, money and power go hand in hand. The series shows us the ups and downs within the Power play league. Because the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems alongside accusations of match-fixing.

The cast of the television program consists of the following:

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan

Aamir Bashir as Bhaisahab

Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik

Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil

The second season of the show recently released and once more was a really good season to observe. Fans of the series now wanted to understand once they are going to be getting a 3rd season.

Unfortunately, as of scripting this Amazon hasn’t revealed or confirmed whether Inside Edge is going to be making a comeback. This may depend upon the viewing figures of the show if the figures are great then we’ll likely be getting a replacement season. For now, all we will do watch.

As a cunning and shrewd bookie, Vivek tried too hard- so much so that his scenes were cringe-worthy at times. But the direction, dialogues and everything else is so beautifully overpowering that even that can be ignored.