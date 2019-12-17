Norsemen Season 3: Here’s Everything about the third series!

Norwegian TV series Norsemen is coming with its third series. It focuses on the Vikings group who live in the village of Norheim. The series released in Norway in October 2016 on the name Vikingage.

It is NRK production. Jonas Torgersen and Jon Iver Helgaker are the co-writers and director of the Norsemen series.

The filming is done in Avaldsnes’s village in Karmoy Municipality, Rogaland, Norway. It was recorded in both English and Norwegian versions.

Release date of Norsemen season 3

In August 2017, the English version released on Netflix and name was kept Norsemen. Moreover, the second season released in October 2018.

We have good news for all fans of NRK’s third series Norsemen. According to reports, the series will air in 2020 in The United States.

As you know the show follows the lives of the Vikings in Norheim’s town as well as deals with their daily life.

Who Will in Norsemen Season 3?

In the leading cast stars of the Norsemen season 3, Kare Conradi as Orm, Silje Torp as Froya, Nils Jorgen Kaalstad as Arvid, Trond Fausa Aurvag as Rufus, Oystein Martinsen as Kark, Henrik Mestad as Chieftain Olav, Kristine Riis as Liv and Marian Saastad Ottesen as Hildur are included.