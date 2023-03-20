Samuel L. Jackson Net Worth 2023 – Income, Assets, and More

We know that the last name “Jackson” reminds every one of the great singer and musician Michael Jackson. Therefore, those who don’t know much about Samuel L. Jackson might have already assumed that he must be related to the legendary artist. Some might have even assumed him to be a Jackson sibling just like Tito Jackson.

However, he is neither a Jackson sibling nor a relative of the Jackson family. Samuel L. Jackson has built his own identity in the competitive world of entertainment. He is a Hollywood actor known for giving life to numerous wonderful characters. His prowess lies in not just acting but also voice acting and singing. He is also a successful television and movie producer. The actor has been a part of some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies.

So, it’s quite obvious that he must have earned a decent amount of income from those movies. His net worth must also have increased. Samuel L. Jackson net worth has become a topic of interest these days for many people. Therefore, we have covered this topic here. Let’s get started.

Who is Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor, voice actor, singer, television producer, and movie producer. He has been in the industry for more than four decades. He has earned not only money and fame but also respect and appreciation. He is one of those artists who gain worldwide recognition merely on the basis of their talent and capabilities and not because of controversies or personal life matters. He has proved through his performances that he is an extraordinary artist.

Along with being known for building an exceptional career despite coming from a humble background, Samuel L. Jackson is also known for being a part of several movements. The actor is not scared to voice his opinions on any matter that affects the lives of people in the USA and other countries. He also has a huge following on social media platforms.

Samuel L. Jackson Net Worth

The blog on the net worth of Samuel L. Jackson is incomplete without this section. So, let us delve deep into what all this fantastic actor owns. The net worth of the actor is estimated to be $250 million as of March 2023. Undoubtedly, his net worth has grown over the years.

As we have already mentioned earlier, the artist has been in the entertainment business for more than four decades. He has received some of the best opportunities that an actor can get. He has utilized those opportunities to the fullest. Samuel L. Jackson net worth is proof of the same. Along with time, another factor has also played an important role in increasing the net worth of the actor. This factor is the ability of the actor to invest money in a way that enables him to either get huge returns or build useful assets.

Net Worth in Previous Years

The net worth of Samuel L. Jackson was $230 million in the year 2022. It was $225 million and $200 million in the years 2021 and 2020, respectively. You should not get surprised if his net worth keeps increasing in the coming years as well since the actor is still working, and thereby, entertaining his audiences.

Net Worth: Contribution of Nick Fury

Although you might find it difficult to believe, many sources report that a significant portion of Samuel L. Jackson net worth consists of the fees he received for movies in which he played the fictional character of “Nick Fury”. Nick Fury, whose full name is Nicholas Joseph Fury, is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This character is based on the character of the same name from Marvel Comics.

Real Estate

Just like many other celebrities or high net worth individuals, Samuel L. Jackson has also bought luxurious properties. He, along with his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, bought a 12000 square-foot mansion in the month of June 2000.

They paid $8.35 million for this mansion, which is located in Beverly Park, a private gated community in Los Angeles, California, USA. They purchased this mansion from Roseanne Barr, who is a famous American actress and comedian. This mansion has 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and many other spaces. It has interesting features as well. The current market value of the property is estimated to be $20 to $30 million.

Before moving to this place, the actor and his wife used to live in a house located in Encino, a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, California. This neighborhood is situated in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County.

The house, Samuel L. Jackson once used to own, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also has a two-bath guest house, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and various other features. This 4491 square-foot property was built in the year 1981. The couple bought it in May 1995 for around $1 million and sold it in 2002 for around $1.95 million.

Samuel L. Jackson net worth also comprises money received by selling multi-unit condominium situated on the Gold Coast of the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which is one of the five boroughs of New York City. The Upper East Side is known for having costly properties.

The actor purchased this property, along with his wife, for $4.8 million in the year 2005. They purchased it from former NBA basketball player Greg Anthony and his ex-wife, novelist Crystal McCrary. They put it up for sale at a price of whooping $13 million in the month of November 2018. This condo has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also has a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and an entertaining space with a wet bar.

The living room has large windows to allow ample sunlight to enter inside. The house has distinctive features like a large monochrome print in the living room and the ceiling drop lights in the kitchen. The furniture pieces such as curved sofa suite and the end of bed sofa increase the functionality and visual appeal of the house.

According to the New York Times, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife used to own a house located at 143rd Street in New York. What made this house special was that it was fronted with the brownstone building material. As per some reliable sources, the Jackson couple owns properties whose accumulated value is at least $30 million in the United States of America.

Car Collection

Not just real estate, but Samuel L. Jackson is also quite active in buying cars. He has an impressive car collection that consists of some of the best cars in the world. These vehicles form a considerable part of Samuel L. Jackson net worth.

He owns Toyota Camry, the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the Maybach 57 S, the Jaguar XF, and the Range Rover Sport. The Toyota Camry is a 5-seater Sedan that the actor purchased for $35,720. He bought the Rolls-Royce Phantom, a 5-seater super luxury Saloon Car, for $3,25,000. The Maybach 57 S, a 4-seater Sedan manufactured by Maybach which is now a part of Mercedes-Benz, cost Samuel L. Jackson $4,00,000. The actor bought the Jaguar XF for $50,000, whereas the Range Rover Sport cost him $87,500.

Business Endeavors

Celebrities often use their money and popularity to establish successful businesses and invest in exciting existing ventures. Samuel L. Jackson is not an exception. The net worth of this MCU’s actor must be including the earnings he makes from the business he has invested in.

Samuel L. Jackson, along with the Canadian rapper Drake, Tom Werner, and some other individuals invested in a business, which has now become the rage all over the USA. This business is none other than “Dave’s Hot Chicken”. They purchased a minority stake in the company. The individual ownership percentage is unknown. Dave’s Hot Chicken started as a small food stand in a parking lot in East Hollywood. The founders are four friends, one of whom is Dave Kopushyan, who is a trained chef.

Philanthropic Activities

Samuel L. Jackson net worth must be growing a lot due to the share in the profits he must be receiving from the company, which is present today at more than 50 locations across the USA. Maria Shriver, who is former First Lady of California, is also an investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The actor might be earning a massive sum of money from various sources, but it does not mean that he uses it for only his pleasure. Just like any other responsible wealthy person, he uses his wealth for the benefit of less privileged people. He undertakes several philanthropic activities, along with his wife and daughter. All three have donated millions of dollars till now to further causes related to important subjects like equal rights, education, and medical care.

Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, made a donation of $5 million to the Atlanta University Center consortium. It is the oldest and the largest consortium of higher education institutions that are based in the USA and are built for the African-American community.

Morehouse College, where Samuel L. Jackson studied, as well as Spelman College, where LaTanya Richardson Jackson studied, are a part of the Atlanta University Center consortium. While the former is a private historically black liberal arts college for men, the latter is a private historically black liberal arts college for women. The couple understands the importance of the education of the people belonging to the black community.

The funds donated from Samuel L. Jackson net worth will be used to renovate Spelman College’s John D. Rockefeller Fine Arts Building. The couple has also launched a charity organization named “The Samuel and LaTanya R. Jackson Foundation”. Samuel L. Jackson has supported a large number of charity organizations till now.

Some of them are Elton John AIDS Foundation, Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Champions for Children, Stand Up to Cancer, Make-A-Wish Foundation, National Kidney Foundation, Whatever It Takes, Cancer Research Institute, Save the Children, and Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation. The causes he has supported through these organizations include but are not limited to cancer, AIDS & HIV, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, mental challenges, organ donation, environment, hunger, water, disaster relief, and emergency services.

Early Life & Education

Along with net worth, the fans of movie stars are also interested in finding out information about their education, childhood, parents, siblings, and more. As a fan of Samuel L. Jackson, you must be willing to know about his early life and childhood. Worry not, as we have covered the necessary details in this blog post.

Samuel L. Jackson, whose full name is Samuel Leroy Jackson, was born on December 21, 1948. This 74-year-old actor was born in Washington, D.C., the capital city of the USA, but grew up in Chattanooga, the city of Hamilton County, Tennessee. He was the only child of his parents, Roy Henry Jackson and Elizabeth Harriett. The actor was raised by his mother, as his father used to live in Kansas City, Missouri.

The actor’s maternal grandparents and extended family also played a role in his upbringing. He met his father only twice in the latter’s lifetime. Roy Henry Jackson died of alcoholism later. The mother of Samuel L. Jackson used to work as a factory worker, and then, a supplies buyer for a mental institution. The actor attended numerous segregation schools.

He completed his high-school graduation from Riverside High School in Chattanooga. The actor used to play various musical instruments, such as trumpet, flute, piccolo, and the French horn in the school orchestra. Later, he attended Morehouse College, which is a private liberal arts college, based in Atlanta, Georgia. He decided to pursue a degree in Marine Biology, but later on, switched his major to acting. He took this step after discovering his interest in the field of acting.

The singer had joined a local acting group to earn extra points in a class. He graduated from the college in the year 1972. It would not be wrong to say that whatever happens is for the best, as Samuel L. Jackson net worth has become huge today due to his skills in acting. As per DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) tests, the partial ancestry of the actor can be traced back to the Benga people of Gabon. He became a naturalized citizen of Gabon, which is a country situated on the west coast of Central Africa, in 2019.

Samuel L. Jackson Career

The brilliant career of Samuel L. Jackson is a major reason behind his massive net worth. So, you must gain knowledge about his professional life and achievements of this actor and singer. As we have already mentioned earlier, Samuel L. Jackson is not only an actor but also a voice actor and a singer.

As you already know, his love for acting began when he was studying in college. He became a part of a local acting group and even co-founded the “Just Us” theater. He used to act in plays on the stage during the 1970s. He appeared in a version of “The Threepenny Opera”. He was a part of plays like “A Soldier’s Play” and “Home”. During this time, he even appeared in some television films. The movie titled “Together for Days”, which was released in the year 1972, marked the feature film debut of the actor.

Together for Days was a blaxploitation movie. The term “Blaxploitation” refers to the ethnic subgenre of the exploitation genre of movies. This term is formed by combining the words ‘black’ and ‘exploitation’. It was coined in the year 1972.

During those times, black people used to face a lot of discrimination in social and professional circles. Casting artists of the black origin was a huge issue. Samuel L. Jackson has always shared his opinions about the same in public without any hesitation. The actor moved to New York City from Atlanta in the year 1976. He appeared in stage plays “Two Trains Running”, “The Piano Lesson”, and more at the Yale Repertory Theater for the whole next decade.

Samuel L. Jackson was introduced to Spike Lee, an American filmmaker, after a performance in the play “A Soldier’s Play” in the year 1981. This was the turning point in the career of the actor. It also became the starting point of the growth of Samuel L. Jackson net worth.

Spike Lee, who is known for his excellence in filmmaking, cast him for small roles in the movies “School Daze” and “Do the Right Thing”. While School Daze was released in the year 1988, Do the Right Thing was released in 1989. Another movie, in which he played a small role, was also released in 1988. The movie was “Coming to America”, in which Eddie Murphy played the lead role. During the 1980s, Samuel L. Jackson also played small roles in various television films. He even worked as a stand-in for the legendary American comedian Bill Cosby on “The Cosby Show”.

During the 1990s, Samuel L. Jackson appeared in several successful movies playing memorable characters. He started gaining recognition. His career graph moved only upwards throughout the decade. He was delivering great performances one after another.

The decade started with him playing a minor role of real-life Mafia associate “Stacks Edwards” in the movie “Goodfellas”. In the next year, i.e., in the year 1991, the actor played the role of a crack cocaine addict in the movie “Jungle Fever”. He played a supporting role in the American comedy movie “Strictly Business” in the same year. Samuel L. Jackson appeared in the movies “Juice” and “Patriot Games” in 1992.

1993 was the year in which the actor started playing lead roles in movies. He starred in the movies “National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1” and “Amos & Andrew”. While the former is a parody movie, the latter is a buddy action-comedy movie. In the same year, he became a part of “True Romance” and “Jurassic Park” movies.

The actor went on to appear in movies like “Pulp Fiction”, “Die Hard with a Vengeance” and “A Time to Kill”. Pulp Fiction was a special movie for him since the role he played was written by specifically keeping him in mind. During this time, he even encountered some setbacks, but he didn’t let them affect his confidence. So, they didn’t even affect his stardom and Samuel L. Jackson net worth. These setbacks were his movies that didn’t perform well at the box office.

Samuel L. Jackson appeared in the movies “187”, “Eve’s Bayou”, and “Jackie Brown” in the year 1997. His movie “The Negotiator” was released in 1998, whereas the movies “Deep Blue Sea” and “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” were released in 1999.

Just like the 1990s, the decade of 2000s also proved to be wonderful for Samuel L. Jackson. The actor continued delivering exceptional performances in a diverse range of movies. He became a part of movies belonging to different genres, such as war dramas, superhero thrillers, and crime action movies.

Some of his movies that got released during 2000s were “Rules of Engagement”, “The Caveman’s Valentine”, “Changing Lanes”, “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones”, “XXX”, “The 51st State”, “Twisted”, “Coach Carter”, “XXX: State of the Union”, “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”, “The Man”, “Freedomland”, “Snakes on a Plane”, “Home of the Brave”, “Black Snake Moan”, “1408”, “Resurrecting the Champ”, “Soul Men”, and “The Spirit”.

A remarkable event that took place in the actor’s career during the 2000s. Samuel L. Jackson gave his consent to Marvel Comics for creating the fictional character General Nicholas Joseph “Nick” Fury in the year 2002. This character was a different version of the fictional character “Nick Fury”. As you must be aware, the characters in Marvel Comics are liked by everyone. Along with being shown in Marvel Comics, these characters are also shown in the movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Samuel L. Jackson made a cameo appearance as Nick Fury in a post-credit scene of the movie “Iron Man” in 2008. He went on to sign a nine-picture deal with Marvel Studios in the year 2009. As per the deal, he had to play the character of Nick Fury in movies “Iron Man 2”, “Thor”, “Captain America: The First Avenger”, “The Avengers” and other subsequent movies Marvel Studios might produce in the future.

Playing this character made a significant contribution to Samuel L. Jackson net worth. During the 2010s too, Samuel L. Jackson appeared in different kinds of movies. He appeared in movies like “Mother and Child”, “The Other Guys”, “The Sunset Limited”, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Infinity War”, “Endgame”, “Django Unchained”, “The Hateful Eight”, “Kong: Skull Island”., “Unicorn Store”, and “Spider Man: Far From Home”. The actor appeared in movies “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”, “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, and “The Protégé” in the year 2021.

Along with playing the lead roles and supporting roles in movies, Samuel L. Jackson has also done voice acting. He has given his voice in a number of animated movies, television series, documentaries, audiobooks, and video games. He has even acted in television films, shows, and documentary series.

He voiced the character of “Frozone” in the animated superhero movies “The Incredibles” and “The Incredibles 2” in the years 2004 and 2018, respectively. He voiced the same character in the video games “The Incredibles” and “The Incredibles: When Danger Calls” in 2004. He also did voice acting in the movies “Fluke”, “Unforgivable Blackness”, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, “Astro Boy”, “Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey”, “Zambezia”, “Turbo”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, and “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”. He narrated some scenes in the movie “Inglorious Basterds”.

Samuel L. Jackson featured as a narrator in documentaries, including but “Farce of the Penguins”, “I am Not Your Negro”, and “Unchained Memories”. He gave voice to the title character of the anime series “Afro Samurai” as well as the character “Gin Rummy” in the animated series “The Boondocks”.

Besides “The Incredibles” and “The Incredibles: When Danger Calls”, other video games in which Samuel L. Jackson has given his voice, include but are not limited to “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas”, “Afro Samurai”, “Iron Man 2”, “Disney Infinity 3:0”, and “Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes”. The voice actor has also appeared in music videos. The audiobooks in which he has given his voice include “Go the Fuck to Sleep” and “A Rage in Harlem”. Samuel L. Jackson has also hosted different award shows several times.

How Much Money Does Samuel L. Jackson Have?

Samuel L. Jackson net worth is an indication that the actor has a large amount of money. The fact that he possesses multiple luxurious properties is enough to prove that he is a rich person. Considering the number of projects he has taken up till now, it should not come as a surprise that Samuel L. Jackson must be having deep pockets. He must be having a huge bank balance.

You might not know but Samuel L. Jackson was the highest-grossing leading actor of all time in the USA and Canada as of February 2023. The earnings made by the movies of the actor are the biggest reason why he grew in popularity, and thus, became deserving of huge fees. On an average, a movie in which he appears earns $89.9 million.

Some of the highest-grossing movies of the actor include “Captain Marvel”, “The Avengers”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “The Incredibles” and “The Incredibles: 2”. Samuel L. Jackson has been a part of amazing franchises like “The Incredibles”, “Star Wars”, and the “Marvel Movies”. As per reliable sources, the annual income of the actor is more than $20 million. His monthly income is more than $2 million.

How Did Samuel L. Jackson Make His Money?

The enormous amount of money that Samuel L. Jackson owns is a result of his hard work in performing a variety of activities in the field of entertainment. All these activities have become a source of income for him. He makes money by putting his best foot forward in every project or endeavor that he gets involved in.

Acting fees for working in movies is the highest source of income for the actor. As per a credible source, he gets a paycheck of $10 to $20 million for every movie in which he plays the lead role. He earns even more from the movies for which he has a share in profits.

As mentioned earlier in this blog post, Samuel L. Jackson net worth would not have been what it is today, if it was not for the role of Nick Fury. The actor has played the fictional character of Nick Fury in several movies. All these movies are made by Marvel Studios. Every time he plays this character in a movie, he gets rewarded handsomely. He receives $4 to $6 million as a fee for appearing as Nick Fury even if it’s a cameo role.

Other ways Samuel L. Jackson earns money include appearing in television series, documentaries, and music videos. He also makes money by doing voice acting in movies, documentaries, audio books, television series, and video games. He must be getting a good amount of money by hosting award shows. Narrating movie scenes, documentaries, and anime series is also the source of income for the voice actor.

Apart from acting, voice acting, and narrating, the “Pulp Fiction” actor also earns by doing brand promotions. He gets at least $10 million from his deal with Capital One Financial Corporation, which is an American bank holiday company. Samuel L. Jackson is the spokesman for the Quicksilver Card issued by Capital One Financial Corporation. He appears in the advertisements made for the promotion campaign of the card.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Appearance

Just like all other actors, Samuel L. Jackson has amazing looks and personality. His height is 6 feet and 2 inches. In terms of meters, his height is 1.89 meters. His weight is 182 pounds. In terms of kilograms, his weight is 83 kilograms. He looks tall, dashing, and attractive despite his age.

Samuel L. Jackson Girlfriend and Relationship

Samuel L. Jackson is happily married to LaTanya Richardson, who changed her name to LaTanya Richardson Jackson after the marriage. They got married in the year 1980. Thus, it has been more than four decades since they got married. The couple met each other when they were studying in college. They have a daughter named Zoe Jackson, who was born in 1982. Zoe Jackson works as a freelance television and movie producer.

Along with Samuel L. Jackson net worth, the relationship status and married life of the actor are also the aspects of his life that are discussed a lot. LaTanya Richardson is an American actress. She appeared in a number of successful movies. She also appeared in off-Broadway productions and television series. She has won two awards and three nominations in her career. Tanya Richardson Jackson made her directorial debut in 2022 by directing a Broadway revival of the play “The Piano Lesson”.

What Happened to Samuel L. Jackson?

Samuel L. Jackson, just like many other celebrities, has been the subject of quite a few news headlines. He got addicted to cocaine and alcohol. It happened during 1990. He started doing cocaine abuse after having overdosed on heroin numerous times. The actor was entered into a New York rehabilitation clinic by his family. He completed the rehabilitation program successfully.

Another controversial matter in which Samuel L. Jackson was involved is his suspension from the college. He, along with many other students from his college, took members of the board of trustees as hostages. In order to set the hostages free, the group of students asked for reform in the school’s curriculum and governance.

As a result, Samuel L. Jackson was convicted of unlawful confinement, which is considered a second-degree felony. He was suspended for two years from the college for his actions. During the suspension period, the actor took a job as a social worker in Los Angeles. He took the drastic step of holding people as hostages because of being affected by the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. He even joined an equal rights protest march in Memphis, Tennessee after the assassination.

Online debates and arguments are one of the major reasons why celebrities get dragged into controversies in today’s time. One such controversy related to Samuel L. Jackson is the online debate that took place regarding the ‘Marvel-ization’ of Hollywood.

According to Quentin Tarantino, one of the most acclaimed and highly respected American filmmakers, Hollywood is going through one of the worst times ever because of superhero movies. He further added that superhero characters often become more famous than the actors playing them. Hence, Hollywood is losing movie stars. Marvel Studios is one of the leading production houses that are engaged in making movies based on superheroes.

As you already know, Samuel L. Jackson has also played the popular character of Nick Fury in Marvel movies. In response to the filmmaker’s comments, the actor said in an interview that actors still remain movie stars despite playing hard-to-forget superhero characters. Moreover, only those actors are chosen for such roles who demonstrate certain abilities. He took the example of Chadwick Boseman to explain his point properly. Chadwick Boseman had played the character of Black Panther in Marvel movies.

Conclusion

We hope that this blog post on Samuel L. Jackson net worth would have provided you with useful information. We have covered other pieces of information as well since we are aware that fans love to know as much as possible about their favorite actors.