Eddie Murphy Net Worth – Income from Different Sources, Movies, Age, and More

Who is Eddie Murphy?

The fact that you are reading this post today proves that you already know who Eddie Murphy is. You might also be an ardent fan of his work. But before we move ahead, it's important to know him a little bit more. The profession of Eddie Murphy has earned him recognition.

So, it makes complete sense to know about his work before learning about his net worth. Well, Eddie Murphy is not involved in just one profession. He has many feathers in his cap. He is an American stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, singer, musician, voice actor, television producer, film producer, and director. Eddie Murphy has proved his mettle in the field of entertainment. His full name is Edward Regan Murphy.

Eddie Murphy Net Worth

Now you know exactly the type and range of activities Eddie Murphy is involved in. Needless to say, he has made his net worth from the activities he carries out. So, let’s see what is the net worth of this fantastic comedian. The net worth of Eddie Murphy is $200 million as of January 2023.

We know that you might have started comparing Eddie Murphy net worth with Jerry Seinfeld’s net worth or Larry David’s net worth considering the fact that the net worth of this stand-up comedian is quite lower than the net worth of other comedians. Well, the figures of the wealth or possessions of Eddie Murphy might be lower than the respective figures of his contemporaries.

But it does not mean that he is any less talented. Every person is unique in themselves, and so is every comedian. It’s worth mentioning here that the net worth of Eddie Murphy has fluctuated a lot over the years in response to his career graph. However, it does not stop him from living his dream life. The number and types of items owned by him are more than most celebrities. So, let’s have a look at them to know how luxurious a life Eddie Murphy is living.

Properties

Eddie Murphy owns numerous properties at present. In the past, he owned some properties other than the ones he owns now. He keeps buying and selling mansions. He used to live in a home situated in Beverly Hills, an affluent city in Los Angeles County of the U.S. State of California in the 1980s.

If you are aware of the geography of the United States of America or the lifestyles of Hollywood celebrities, you must know that Beverly Hills is known for having the residences of some of the top stars in the industry. Having a property in this city is a sign of luxury. The amount at which he sold the house is unknown, but a person who bought it, either immediately after Eddie Murphy or after some other buyers, sold it for $85 million in the year 2016.

While the property mentioned above may not be a part of Eddie Murphy net worth now, many other properties are. In the 1990s, the comedian used to live in a mansion located in a gated community in Granite Bay, which just like Beverly Hills, is an affluent region. Granite Bay is a census-designated place in Placer County in California. Eddie Murphy sold this custom-built mansion.

Then, he purchased an underdeveloped lot sprawled across 3.7 acres in North Beverly Park for $10 million. Beverly Park is a gated community in Los Angeles County of USA. It is divided into North Beverly Park and South Beverly Park. After purchasing it, the comedian got a mansion built on it with custom designs. With a surface area of 40,000 square feet, the mansion has a 19th-century Italian classical style.

The mansion has 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, multiple living spaces, a bowling alley, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a library. The amount he spent on the construction of the mansion is not known, but the market value of the property is between $30 and $40 million. Celebrities like Rod Stewart, Mark Wahlberg, and Sylvester Stallone are neighbors of Eddie Murphy, as Beverly Park has the residences of many famous personalities.

As per some reliable sources, the comedian also has a house in the U.S. State of Florida. The market value of this house is $14 million. He even has properties in Texas and Michigan worth $18 million and $5 million, respectively. Eddie Murphy owns properties outside the United States of America as well. These properties are located in Belgium, Monaco, and London. In the recent past, he bought a penthouse for more than $22 million in upscale New York.

Cars, Watches, and Islands

Possessions like cars and watches are also a part of Eddie Murphy net worth. The comedian has around ten cars. Some of the cars in his collection are Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X6, Ferrari Portofino, Bugatti Veyron, Volvo XC90, and Tesla Model 3. The prices of these cars are $55,000, $1,80,000, $7,00,000, $2 million, $1,80,000, and $60,000, respectively.

Eddie Murphy has an impressive collection of watches too. He has expensive watches from renowned brands like Roger Dubuis, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, and Speake Marin. The cheapest watch in this collection is Montblanc which costs $1,00,000 and the costliest watch is Jaeger-LeCoultre which costs $3,00,000.

Along with mansions, cars, and watches, Eddie Murphy is also the owner of a private island. He used to own a private island named “Pearl Island”. Now, he owns a private island named “Rooster Cay”, which he purchased in the year 2007. Rooster Cay is located off the coast of Nassau. He purchased this 15-acre private island for $15 million.

Early Life & Education

Born on April 3, 1961, in Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York City in the U.S. State of New York, Eddie Murphy has seen some tough times during his childhood. He and his elder brother, Charlie Murphy, were raised in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. His father Charles Edward Murphy was a transit police officer. He was also an amateur actor and comedian. His mother, Lilian Murphy, was a telephone operator. His parents left him too early.

While Eddie Murphy net worth has not been affected by either of his parents, the information about them gives insights into his childhood and early life. When he was just three years old, his mother and father got separated. When he was eight years old, his father died as a result of a gruesome murder. His mother got badly sick, and so, Eddie Murphy and his brother had to be in foster care for a year.

After recovering properly, his mother remarried. Then, she and her husband, Vernon Lynch, handled the upbringing of Eddie Murphy and Charlie Murphy. Vernon Lynch used to work at an ice cream plant. They lived in Roosevelt in Nassau County in the U.S. State of New York. The comedian completed his graduation from Nassau Community College. He is a baptized Catholic and follows Christian-based values and beliefs.

Eddie Murphy Career

The career of Eddie Murphy is quite interesting since it includes a considerable number of various types of endeavors. He has tried his hands at many activities, and it would not be wrong to say that he succeeded in all of them. His portfolio as an artist in Hollywood includes different ways in which he has entertained the audience till now. He might try new ways in future, but for now, we will have a look at how he has entertained his fans till now.

Career: Introduction

Needless to say, Eddie Murphy must have accumulated a large fan following. The craze for witnessing his performances is huge.

But before Eddie Murphy became the favorite of many people, he struggled a lot, especially at the beginning of his career. As you already know, Eddie Murphy is involved in multiple professions, but he is known most for being an amazing stand-up comedian. He started his career in the field of comedy and went on to work as an actor, a singer, a producer, and even a director.

Stand-Up Comedy

His interest in comedy developed at the age of fifteen when he listened to “That Nigger’s Crazy” and other comedy albums by Richard Pryor. Richard Pryor, whose full name was Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor Sr., was an American stand-up comedian and actor. He is considered one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time. Eddie Murphy was also influenced by Bill Cosby, who is also an American comedian. These influences led Eddie Murphy to take the decision of becoming a comedian.

Thus, he started working as a stand-up comedian and giving performances at different places. One of his notable performances was in a talent show held at the Roosevelt Youth Center. He did an impersonation of Al Green, an American singer-songwriter and record producer, while the song “Let’s Stay Together” sung by Al Green was being played. He performed at the Youth Center on July 9, 1976.

Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy net worth would have not reached hundreds of millions if a major breakthrough would not have taken place in his career. This major breakthrough was appearing on the “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) show. Saturday Night Live is an evergreen late-night comedy show run by the network NBC (The National Broadcasting Company). He started appearing as one of the cast members of SNL at the age of 19. He worked on the show as a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984. The number of episodes he appeared in is 65.

Artists who often include actors and comedians come together to perform sketch comedies in the form of short skits based on a variety of topics. He was a part of memorable comedy sketches on Saturday Night Live, such as “Velvet Jones”, “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood”, “White Like Me”, “James Brown’s Celebrity Hot Tub Party”, “Home for the Holidays”, “Buckwheat Dead: America Mourns”, “Little Richard Simmons”, and “Weekend Update”.

Eddie Murphy has impersonated well-known celebrities in his sketches on SNL by creating characters that won the hearts of people. He even created sketches that made fun of popular shows running on television. The events occurring in the regular lives of people and unusual news pieces also became the subject of his sketches on the show.

Audiences loved Eddie Murphy on Saturday Night Live because he played each character with conviction. People could relate to the fictional stories created by him. His journey on the show started when he was asked to do stand-up comedy because of the unallocated airtime. His performance was so enjoyable that he was asked to become a regular cast member. He wasn’t scared of experimenting with the characters or the script, as he wanted to highlight certain important matters.

Doing sketch comedies on SNL made Eddie Murphy gain a lot of fame. However, the professional relationship between Saturday Night Live and Eddie Murphy turned out to be mutually beneficial. Along with increasing Eddie Murphy net worth, it also increased the popularity of the show.

In fact, Eddie Murphy helped Saturday Night Live regain its past glory. Most of the original stars of SNL had left the show, and as a result, the ratings of the show dropped. The characters created and played by the comedian breathe new life into the comedy show. He was ranked second in the list of the greatest SNL cast members to date. The list was made in the year 2015 and the cast member who ranked first was John Belushi.

Movies: Acting

While many artists get scared of leaving their comfort zones, Eddie Murphy didn’t have any such fear. He started acting in movies while he was still working on the Saturday Night Live show. He made his debut with “48 Hrs.”, which was a buddy cop action-comedy movie, in the year 1982.

It turned out to be one of the most successful movies of 1982. When a debut movie performs well at the box office, new doors of opportunities open for the artist. So, Eddie Murphy started receiving offers to act in wonderful movies. He appeared in the movies “Trading Places”, “Best Defense”, “Beverly Hills Cop”, “The Golden Child”, “Beverly Hills Cop 2”, “Coming to America”, “Harlem Nights”, “Another 48 Hrs.”, “Boomerang”, “The Distinguished Gentleman”, and “Vampire in Brooklyn”.

Most of his movies performed excellently at the box office and got critical acclaim as well, but some of the movies didn’t do well. So, in the 1990s, the popularity of Eddie Murphy started declining. His career was going downhill. Then, he made a comeback with a few movies that were wholesome entertainers.

These movies include “Beverly Hills Cop III”, “The Nutty Professor”, “Mulan”, “Dr. Dolittle”, “Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps”, “Shrek”, “Dreamgirls”, “Shrek 2”, “Norbit”, “Shrek Forever After”, “Coming 2 America”, and more. The movies not only saved his career but also contributed significantly to Eddie Murphy net worth. It’s worth mentioning here that the movies in the “Shrek” franchise are computer-animated comedy movies. Eddie Murphy gave his voice to the character “Shrek” who is a fictional donkey created by William Steig.

The comedian and actor has also worked in the short movie “New Jersey Vice” and the stand-up movie “Eddie Murphy: Raw”. He has also worked in a documentary “Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy”. Eddie Murphy has worked in the capacity of more than just an actor for several of his movies. He was a story writer for movies “Beverly Hills Cop II”, “Coming to America”, “Vampire in Brooklyn”, “Life”, “Norbit”, “Coming 2 America”, “Harlem Nights”, “Another 48 Hrs”, “Boomerang”, and “Vampire in Brooklyn”.

Movies: Voice-Overs, Production, and Direction

As we have mentioned earlier as well in this blog post, Eddie Murphy is also a movie producer and director. He has produced “Harlem Nights”, “Vampire in Brooklyn”, “Life”, “Norbit”, “Tower Heist”, “Dolemite is My Name”, and “Coming 2 America”. He has directed the movie “Harlem Nights”. The upcoming movies of the comedian are “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” and “Candy Cane Lane”.

When it comes to television shows, the career of Eddie Murphy includes shows apart from Saturday Night Live as well. He appeared in the stand-up special “Eddie Murphy: Delirious”. He has also been a part of other television specials like “What’s Alan Watching?”, “Shrek the Halls”, “Donkey’s Christmas Shrektacular”, and “Eddie Murphy: One Night Only”. He also appeared as a guest on the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” created and hosted by Jerry Seinfeld.

Along with the movies in the Shrek franchise, Eddie Murphy has worked as a voice artist for other projects as well. He gave his voice to the character “Mushu”, which is a Chinese dragon, in the animated musical adventure movie “Mulan”. Not just voice-overs, but the stand-up comedian can sing as well.

Music Albums: Song-Writing and Singing

Eddie Murphy released three studio albums between 1985 and 1993. These albums comprise some songs that became quite popular. These songs are “Party All The Time”, “Put Your Mouth on Me”, “Let’s Get with It”, and “Yeah”. He has written quite a few songs from his albums. Eddie Murphy has even appeared in music videos for some of his songs.

The career of the comedian has seen highs and lows. During the 1980s, he was regarded as one of the top comedians in the USA. The diversity in his work shows that he is not only talented but also hard-working. He keeps on trying new things.

How Much Money Does Eddie Murphy Have?

After learning about Eddie Murphy net worth, you must have gotten an idea that Eddie Murphy must be having a large sum of money. Well, you are not incorrect because being a wonderful artist, he receives a handsome amount for each of his projects. The amount he received for working as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live was also decent.

The comedian used to earn $4500 per episode while working on SNL in the year 1981. He started earning a higher amount the next year. He used to get $30,000 per episode. When it comes to the income from movies, it’s interesting to know that Eddie Murphy is one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood.

As of today, he is the sixth-highest-grossing American actor at the box office. His movies have grossed around $7 billion at the worldwide box office. A decent number of his movies became the highest-grossing in the years they were released.

So, the creators of the projects don’t hesitate in paying him a huge amount to work for them. In fact, in the 2000s, 1990s, and late 1980s, he was one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He used to make around $20 million per movie. Currently, Eddie Murphy might not be one of the highest-paid actors, but he still earns a huge sum of money for each movie in which he works. The amount he receives per movie might range from $4 million to $20 million.

In his entire career so far, Eddie Murphy has made more than $300 million in salaries (acting fees) and backend royalties. He earned at least $250 million in salaries and backend royalties in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s alone.

Before you get confused, let us explain to you what backend royalties mean. He has entered into a backend deal for many of his movies. In simple words, he has entered into a deal that makes him entitled to receive additional compensation other than the acting fee. This additional compensation is a certain percentage of the profits made by the movie.

Undoubtedly, Eddie Murphy net worth must have increased because of the backend deals that have taken place between the comedian and the filmmakers. The fee charged by Eddie Murphy for his first-ever movie, i.e., 48 Hrs., which was released in the year 1982, was $4,50,000.

Thus, the fee charged by him is more than four times the fee charged by Nick Nolte who was his co-star in the movie. The actor was paid around $3,50,000 for working in the movie “Trading Places”. His third movie “Best Defense”, which was his third movie, became the first movie to help the actor earn millions. Eddie Murphy earned $1 million for this movie.

Talking about the famous “Beverly Hills Cop” movie that was released in the year 1984, it is now known how much Eddie Murphy was paid. But the news that he has signed a backend deal for this movie is true. Hence, he even took a share of the profits of the movie. The total amount made by the comedian including his fee and backend royalties was $14.5 million. This movie brought Eddie Murphy the recognition he was looking for.

In order to give voice to the animated character “Shrek” in the movies of the “Shrek” franchise, the actor charged a hefty fee. He earned $3 million from the first movie of the franchise. He was paid $10 million and $4 million for working as a voice artist in the second and fourth movies of the franchise. He also received backend points for the fourth movie titled “Shrek Forever”. So, in total, Eddie Murphy made $12 million from the movie. His salary for the third movie in the franchise, i.e., “Shrek the Third” was between $10 million and $12 million.

Along with Shrek, Eddie Murphy has been a part of a few other movie franchises as well. It has proven to be beneficial for him in terms of his wealth. Eddie Murphy net worth must have gotten positively affected by it. He reportedly made $14 million from the first movie of the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise. For the second movie of the franchise, i.e., the movie “Beverly Hills Cop II”, the actor was paid $8 million. He earned $15 million from “Beverly Hills Cop III” which was the third movie in the franchise.

It has been speculated that Eddie Murphy might have earned from the profits of these three movies as well. It’s worth mentioning here that the third movie didn’t perform well at the box office. For the sequel of “Another 48 Hrs.”, which was the sequel of his first movie “48 Hrs.”, the comedian received an enormous amount of $7 million, whereas his co-actor Nick Nolte was paid only $3 million.

Eddie Murphy received $16 million for the movie “Nutty Professor” released in the year 1996. He received $20 million for its sequel “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”, which was released in 2000. He even received 20% of the gross receipts of the sequel. Thus, he was able to make more than $60 million from “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps”.

As we have mentioned earlier in this blog post, Eddie Murphy did a voiceover for the movie Mulan released in 1998. Reportedly, he was paid $14 million for his work. Some news reports even say that he was paid between $15 million and $20 million for doing the voiceover in this movie.

Eddie Murphy net worth also includes the salaries Eddie Murphy received for acting in the movies “Coming to America”, “Doctor Dolittle 2”, “The Adventures of Pluto Nash”, “The Haunted Mansion”, “Tower Heist”, and “Coming 2 America” (The sequel of “Coming to America”). The salaries are mentioned below:

Coming to America released in 1988: $8 Million

Doctor Dolittle 2 released in 2001: $20 Million

The Adventures of Pluto Nash released in 2002: $15 Million to $20 Million

The Haunted Mansion released in 2003: Unknown

Tower Heist released in 2011: $7.5 Million

Coming 2 America released in 2021: Unknown

From the details mentioned above, it’s clear that Eddie Murphy receives a larger amount than most actors working in movies. As far as the movies for which the fee charged by him is not unknown, it can be said without a doubt that he must have received a substantial amount.

The movie “Coming 2 America” revived the fanbase of the comedian because it reminded people of the movie “Coming to America” and also the charm of Eddie Murphy. He mentioned in multiple interviews that he did the movie because of emotional reasons and not money. He was excited to bring the sequel for the fans of the first movie in the franchise.

Eddie Murphy made $70 million from a deal signed with Netflix in the year 2019 to deliver a series of comedy specials. Another comedy project of his named “Eddie Murphy: Raw” helped him earn $50.5 million.

If the income he has made till now from salaries for movies, backend royalties, comedy specials, music, and other sources is combined, the total amount would be around $420 million. The monthly income of around $3 Million contributes to Eddie Murphy net worth.

How Did Eddie Murphy Make His Money?

Just as in the case of many other celebrities, the money Eddie Murphy makes comes from different sources. He has generated multiple sources of income and these sources are paying off now well. He earns from his acting in movies, doing voice overs, releasing music albums, doing comedy special shows, screenwriting, and producing and directing movies.

Eddie Murphy started earning when he joined Saturday Night Live, the longest-running comedy show in the year 1980. From earning $45,00 for an episode of the show to earning $20 million for a movie – the artist has come a long way. He has a lot to achieve considering his enthusiasm for his art and his love for his audience.

An interesting point worth noting here is that along with his regular sources of income, Eddie Murphy also earns from occasional deals conducted in real estate. As you already know by now, he has purchased and sold a number of properties over the years. Whenever he sells a property purchased by him, he makes a profit, as the selling price is kept higher than the buying price.

Along with learning everything about Eddie Murphy net worth, you must also know about the awards he has won. It goes without saying that an impressive and successful actor like Eddie Murphy gets awards and nominations. The actor won the award in the category “Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture” for the movie “Dreamgirls” at Golden Globe Awards in 2006. He was nominated in a similar category for this movie in the same year at Academy Awards as well.

Dreamgirls also made him win a Screen Actors Guild Award for being an “Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role”. He has also won a Grammy Award, which he received for his work “Eddie Murphy: Comedian”. Eddie Murphy has even won an Emmy Award. He received this prestigious award in the category “Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series” for the show Saturday Night Live in the year 2020. The comedian has won several other awards as well. He has even won various critics awards.

Eddie Murphy has received nominations in the categories “New Star of the Year – Actor” (for the movie “48 Hrs.”), “Best Actor – Motion Pictures Musical or Comedy” (for the movies “Trading Places”, “Beverly Hills Cop”, “The Nutty Professor”, and “Dolemite is My Name”) in different years at Golden Globe Awards.

Not many people know but the “John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” awarded the “Mark Twain Prize for American Humor” to Eddie Murphy. Recently, the comedian received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globe Awards. The Cecil B. DeMille Award is an honorary award given by the HFPA, i.e., the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to artists who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Eddie Murphy Appearance

Not just Eddie Murphy net worth but also the appearance of Eddie Murphy draws attention to the comedian. The actor fits the definition of the phrase “Talk, dark, and handsome” perfectly. With a height of five feet and nine inches and a weight of 170 pounds, Eddie Murphy is a person who is beautiful from both the outside and inside.

If you are wondering how we can be so sure about it, let us tell you that the Doctor Dolittle 2 actor keeps donating funds to different organizations for various purposes. He has donated money to charity organizations involved in health, cancer, education, family support, creative arts, and a few other areas. He also donated funds to the strike relief fund created by the Screen Actors Guild.

Eddie Murphy Girlfriend and Relationship

Unlike many other celebrities, Eddie Murphy has never been shy in disclosing his love affairs and relationships. He has been pretty much vocal about his love life in the media. He has been with several partners in his life. Currently, he is engaged to Paige Butcher, who is an Australian model and actress.

Despite having many girlfriends, Eddie Murphy got married only once. He married Nicole Mitchell, who is an American actress and producer, on March 18, 1993. The two married after living together for almost two years. They met each other for the first time at an NAACP Image Awards show in the year 1988. The wedding was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Before marrying Nicole Mitchell, Eddie Murphy dated Paulette McNeely and Tamara Hood. He had a son from both of these girlfriends. He has a son named Eric with Paulette McNeely and a son named Christian with Tamara Hood. He has five children with Nicole Mitchell, who is now his ex-wife. Four of these children are daughters. The names of all five children are Bria Murphy, Myles Murphy, Shayne Murphy, Zola Murphy, and Bella Murphy.

Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell got divorced on April 17, 2006. It is speculated that Eddie Murphy net worth got affected because of this divorce, as the comedian had to pay $15 million to Nicole as a divorce settlement. After his divorce, Eddie Murphy started dating Melanie Brown, who is more popularly known as Mel B.

The affair between the two resulted in the pregnancy of Melanie Brown. This pregnancy became fodder for news agencies since they started making various reports on it. While Melanie claimed that the father of the child was Eddie Murphy, the comedian told reporters that he would wait for getting a test done once the child is born. On April 3, 2007, Melanie Brown gave birth to a baby girl, whom she named “Angel Iris Murphy Brown”.

After the DNA test results arrived, it was proven that indeed Eddie Murphy was the father. In the year 2022, the actor agreed to pay $35,000 a month as child support for Angel Iris Murphy Brown, who is now 15 years old. After separating from Mel B, Eddie Murphy started bonding with Tracey Edmonds, who is a former wife of Kenneth Edmonds. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony on January 1, 2008, but decided not to have a legal ceremony and remain friends for the rest of their lives.

In the year 2012, Eddie Murphy started dating Paige Butcher. They share a son and a daughter. Their daughter Izzy Oona Murphy was born on May 3, 2016. Their son Max Charles Murphy was born on November 30, 2018. The middle name of their son has been kept “Charles” to pay tribute to Charlie Murphy, the elder brother of Eddie Murphy. Charlie Murphy, who was a comedian just like his younger brother, died from leukemia on April 12, 2017, in New York City.

What Happened to Eddie Murphy?

Apart from Eddie Murphy net worth, the comedian becomes the topic of news articles for other reasons as well. For example, once Spike Lee, an American actor and filmmaker, made a comment that Eddie Murphy was not helping other Black artists by using his influence. Eddie Murphy enjoyed a status that could allow him to bring more Black people into the industry, but according to Spike Lee, the comedian was not using this status.

Another piece of controversy surrounding the comedian arose when her former girlfriend Melanie Brown became pregnant. He publicly made statements that he was not convinced that he was the father and would rely on medical proof. According to Melanie Brown, Eddie Murphy still keeps apologizing to him for making such statements in the past.

His approach of considering money as a vital factor in taking decisions regarding the projects is also discussed by the media. He has said multiple times that he does some projects only for money. Eddie Murphy believes in making as much money as possible until he keeps getting opportunities because life is too uncertain.

Conclusion on Eddie Murphy Net Worth

Eddie Murphy is not just a great artist but also a fabulous person. He is never afraid to speak his mind. He has a charming and amiable personality. Despite facing numerous problems since his childhood, he made his way up to stardom. In fact, tough times like being in foster care help him develop new strengths. He developed his sense of humor while being in foster care. In today’s time, where every person remains stressed most of the time, comedians like Eddie Murphy are like a boon.