Most Haunted Places in the UK – The Ultimate List for Ghost Lovers

Halloween has just passed, but we are sure you are still experiencing the horror vibes. Horror is one of the most favorite subject matters when it comes to discussions, opinions, explorations, and debates. People love debating whether supernatural elements exist or not.

Horror has become a lucrative genre in the field of entertainment. Novels, e-books, printed articles, online blogs, television shows, and movies are created based on horror stories. A lot of people are fans of horror books, shows, and movies. Some people meet the definition of a ghost lover, as they go beyond consuming the content related to ghosts and spirits. They go on explorations to find out the truth behind the popular horror forktales. They visit haunted places across the world.

If you are curious to know which are the most haunted places in the UK, continue reading this blog post, as it contains the list of 5 places that can give anyone the jitters. The United Kingdom is notorious for having several spooky places. People who are aware of this fact wish to learn more about those places.

Which are the 5 Most Haunted Places in the UK?

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you might be interested in finding out the places that have a backstory related to supernatural elements. It’s a known fact that England has a close association with horror since creepy stories come into the picture from time to time. From cemeteries to towns, a wide range of places are believed to be haunted. It’s not possible to cover all of them here, so we have picked the top five.

Now, let’s have a look at the most haunted places in England.

Manningtree, Essex

You must have heard of the Salem witch trials, one of the most dreaded incidents in the history of the USA. Similar witch trials took place in the United Kingdom as well. The trials happened in Mannington, which is a town located in the Tendring district of Essex County in England.

Witchfinder General Matthew Hopkins, who used to live in this town in the 1600s, was responsible for the killing of hundreds of women. People used to kill these women believing that they were witches. Women were drowned in the pond in the neighboring village of Mistley. Ghosts of General Matthew Hopkins and those innocent women have been seen by people many times.

The Theatre Royal

Located in the Covent Garden district in the city of London, the Theatre Royal, which is also known as ‘Drury Lane’, is one of the most haunted places in the UK. It is the world’s oldest theatre site in continuous site. It is also one of the most preferred spots to visit for national and international tourists.

The Theatre Royal is believed to be the most haunted theatre in the world. Many ghosts have been sighted by actors and comedians who have performed at the venue. Some of these ghosts are of the actors who used to perform at the theatre. A popular ghost seen over there is known as the ‘Man in Grey’. It is believed that it is the ghost of a man whose skeletal remains were found within a walled-up side passage in 1848.

Pendle Hill

Pendle Hill is situated in the east of Lancashire County in England. Along with being one of the most beautiful hills in the United Kingdom, it is also one of the spookiest hills. Just like Manningtree, Pendle Hill has also been a place where witch trials took place. During the 17th century, twelve women were put on trial in Lancashire.

Witchcraft was believed to be the reason behind mysterious and sudden deaths. Ten out of twelve women were found guilty and subsequently punished. The ghosts of those women haunt the hill and nearby villages. Several television programs have also been filmed at this place.

Blickling Hall, Norwich

Located in Norwich city in Norfolk County of England, Blickling Hall is one of the most haunted places in the UK. It is a major attraction for ghostbusters. Blickling Hall has witnessed the gruesome death of Anne Boleyn, who was the Queen of England from 1553 to 1536. She was the second wife of King Henry VIII, who was known for marrying six times.

On the fateful day of 19 May 1536, Anne Boleyn was executed by beheading. She was found guilty of treasonable adultery, witchcraft, and other unlawful activities. But many historians have claimed that she was framed by her husband because she couldn’t give birth to a male heir. Anne Boleyn was the mother of Queen Elizabeth I of England.

It is believed that the ghost of Anne Boleyn visits Blickling Hall on her death anniversary every year. She arrives in a horse carriage that is drawn by headless horses and a headless horseman. Dressed in all white, the ghost of the queen roams the halls till the morning.

Other ghosts are also believed to visit Blickling Hall, for example, the ghost of Lord Rochford, the ghost of Sir Thomas Boleyn, and the ghost of Sir Henry Hobart. Lord Rochford was the brother of Anne Boleyn. Sir Thomas Boleyn was the father of Anne Boleyn. Sir Henry Hobart was an English politician and baronet. He used to live in Blickling Hall. He died in the building after sustaining injuries in a duel in the year 1698.

Ancient Ram Inn, Gloucestershire

The Ancient Ram Inn is a perfect place to explore for those ghostbusters who get excited watching documentaries and shows on haunted inns and hotels. Even though the inn is no longer functional as a pub, ‘Open Days’ are hosted over there to allow people to take a tour inside. Paranormal investigators are also allowed to visit the place and make observations throughout the year.

The list of the most haunted places in the UK is incomplete without including the Ancient Ram Inn. The inn is located in Wotton-Under-Edge, which is a market town within the Stroud district of Gloucestershire County in South West England. It was built on a 5000-year-old Pagan burial ground in the year 1145. The land on which the inn has been built sits at the intersection of two Ley Lines. These Ley Lines are believed to contain high spiritual energy.

The inn is believed to be the abode of many ghosts. The most popular ghost is that of a woman who was sentenced to death on the charges of practicing witchcraft. She took refuge at the inn in the 1500s to protect herself from the witch trials going on at that time.

But then, she was captured and killed. Her ghost haunts the room in which she stayed while she was alive. The room has been given the name ‘The Witch’s Room’. Another one of the rooms in the inn has also been given a name. This room is known as ‘The Bishop’s Room’. Past bishops visit this room regularly. The ghost of a little girl who was allegedly killed by her mother is also believed to haunt the rooms and the basement of Ancient Ram Inn.

If you are planning to visit the most haunted places in the UK, you should start with the places mentioned in this list. Whether you are an avid fan of ghost stories or an experienced paranormal investigator, you should practice the necessary safety precautions while visiting any haunted site.

Conclusion

Some people think one should not believe in ghosts, spirits, witches, and other supernatural elements in today’s technologically-advanced era. But those who have had close encounters with such elements know that they are not just a myth but a reality.