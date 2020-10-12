Legendary Pitcher Bob Gibson Dies at 84 Due Pancreatic Cancer

Hall of Fame legendary pitcher Bob Gibson, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals all his career, died at 84 on October 2. The man was battling with pancreatic cancer for a long time and was under home care in Omaha.

After his demise, his friends and fans shared kind messages about him. Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds was one of them who spoke to the media. He said that “Gibby” was full of life and amazing to be around. It is tough for the teammate to accept he is no more.

Remembering Legendary pitcher Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson had a colorful career including National League MVP, two World Series MVPs, two National League Cy Young awards, All-Star selections for nine times, and nine-time Gold Glove Awards winner.

According to the history of the Cardinals franchise, there hasn’t been a legendary pitcher as Gibson. The man finished his career with a record of 251-174, 3,117 strikeouts, and 2.91 ERA. His team had five 20-seasons wins and played 36 games in one season for two times in his career. He completed 28 complete games by 1969.

In World Series, the man won against Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. With 92 strikeouts and 1.89 ERA in his nine different postseason starts.

Bob is famous for having 17 strikeouts in one game during the World Series of 1968 while playing against Detroit Tigers. However, the Cardinals didn’t win the series at that time.

In 1981, Gibson got 84% vote to achieve the Baseball Hall of Fame for the year 1981. Later, he became the coach for the Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets.

Within a month, the Cardinals lost two gems of their team. In September, they lost Lou Brock at the age of 81. Tom Seaver, another famous Hall of Fame pitcher, also lost his life a while ago.