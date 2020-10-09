Suppose you are working in a multinational company or you are running a small business, and you have always dreamt of visiting Paris this winters or maybe witness the Time Square’s Ball Drop this new year, or maybe you just want to surprise your parents by taking them to visit the Cuba Taoist Temple in the Cuba city. You may be that die-hard fan of any superbike or a premium car for which you just cannot wait to buy. Sometimes it may also be a necessity and not a luxury when there is a financial fall down, or a medical emergency or maybe your business or profession requires you to invest something so that you or your venture can grow.

In all the above situations if you are told that you need to wait to achieve and get hold of all this you wish only after say 10 to 15 years when you are not just any employee in your company, but you are someone with very high pay and responsibility or when your business makes a certain amount of turnover or maybe when after 10 to 15 years you have saved a decent amount to make your dreams come true. Isn’t it annoying and a bit sad too? But have you got any other option because you do not have enough money to have all of them? But what you can do is that you can take a personal loan that can help you with any of the above situations and this very article is about helping you understand the 6 benefits of taking a personal loan from Asteria.

What is a Personal Loan?

A personal loan is basically in a very simple language, is borrowing money from a financial institution or bank like Asteria who lend you this money for a particular time interval considering your employment history, your profession, repayment capacity that you possess, income level, credit history and you can pay them back in monthly or yearly instalments along with some interest that they charge for providing you with this money for that long interval and then allowing you to not pay the whole amount in one go but to pay back in instalments which takes off a lot of the stress.

Steps to Get a Personal Loan at Asteria

Asteria offers you personal loans in just four simple steps and that too just by sitting in your home, and you might not even need to visit them in person.

The four steps are as follows:

Fill out the personal loan application form on the site of Asteria, which takes not more than 3 minutes. Wait for getting approval from Asteria, and it takes them a maximum of 24 hours for that, provided it is during the working days between Monday to Friday. Get your money instantly directly into your bank account after your application is approved. The last thing which you need to think about is the repayment that you can easily do through monthly instalments.

Six benefits of taking a personal loan from Asteria

The following are six benefits which you should surely not miss out if you are thinking of taking a personal loan because Asteria provides you with some great features and deals which are meant really to help you.

1. Faster processes discussed above the procedure to get your personal loan is quite straight forward and simple and is a hassle-free task in Asteria and what happens with other institutions providing loans is that they have a long and a complex procedure and sometimes it even takes you a month or so to finally get yourself a loan. So, Aster’s fast process is one great advantage, and it seems that they are willing to lend you money.

2. Best Rates

They have the best rates and minimal charges among all others, which is about 0.9% per day.

Now suppose you have borrowed an amount of 2000 PHP and you borrow it for a tenure of 61 days, then you need to pay 3098 PHP back to Asteria which means you paid just 1098 PHP as an interest to them.

3. Fewer Requirements

They do not require a lot of documents and several conditions to be fulfilled. They just want these requirements:

The applicant must be a citizen of the Philippines.

He/She must be 21-60 years old.

The applicant must have a minimum salary of 10,000 PHP per month.

He/She must own a personal bank account.

4. Fulfilling every purpose

In case of a personal loan, the bank has no role in asking you where you can put this money into use. They are pretty much flexible as to the use of the lent money.

5. Decide Tenure

With Asteria, you can easily decide for how long do you need the loan, which helps you in planning efficiently for the repayment.

6. Choose your amount

Asteria can lend you a minimum of 2000 PHP to a maximum of 20,000 PHP, thus helping you solve many of your money related issues.