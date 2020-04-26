How to Get Rid of Back Acne: Simple Solutions to Solve your Problem

Do you want to know how to get rid of back acne forever? Those of you who are prone to acne breakouts will know that these eruptions do not just occur on your face. Back acne is a very common symptom, and you are not alone in this battle. They are annoying, painful, and extremely stubborn too. They are nothing short of rubbish, and when you are trying to get rid of these, they will surely leave some pesky marks on the body.

We are here to give you the answers to how to get rid of back acne, and also help you to fight back quickly. So, bring out all your backless dresses and tank tops, because the blackheads will no longer be visible. Further in this article, there are solutions suggested by dermatologists from across the world. All of these will tell you how to get rid of pimples fast.

How to get rid of back acne-the solutions

We know that you are eager to know how to get rid of back acne, and so we have brought for you a list of to-dos without any more delay.

Regular exfoliation

Just like your face, the upper torso is also full of sebaceous glands that produce a lot of oil. Moreover, the upper torso produces more natural oil than any other body part. Therefore, this part is undoubtedly extremely prone to acne due to the oil-producing factor. In this case, regular exfoliation can work to quite an extent. Doing so will help your skin to get rid of dead skin and dirt that ultimately result in acne breakouts. Also, we often forget to scrub our backs the way we exfoliate our face and easy-to-reach body parts. So, the primary answer to how to get rid of back acne is quite simple as you can see.

Wear comfortable clothes

By comfortable clothes, we mean the size and fabric. Not only should you wear comfortable fabrics, but also ditch extremely body-hugging clothes. You must understand that the latter does not allow your skin to breathe. As a result, you can develop rashes or allergies, due to excessive friction and sweat. Fibers, such as cotton are capable of absorbing sweat, thus reducing rashes and skin irritation. Also, wearing lighter colors during the summers can help you a lot, especially when you are doing high-intensity activities, such as workouts. It is because, high-intensity activities make you perspire more, and wearing the wrong type of clothes can result in rashes, irritation, and acne.

Spot treatment for acne

How to get rid of back acne or bacne with the same products that you use for your face? It’s easy because the same masks and spot treatments can work well for bacne issues too. Just like the skin on your face is sensitive, the skin on the back is the same. So, try to incorporate a proper spot treatment routine for the back acnes or bacnes just like you do for your face. There are several products that you will easily find in the market. However, you must choose only the best out of all. A mask that would include ingredients such as sulfur, clay, camphor, tea tree essential oils, and salicylic acid sounds like the best when you are trying to treat your bacne issues.

Acne spray

As mentioned earlier, the back is not very easy to reach a portion of the body, and some angles become next to impossible to reach. So, how to get rid of back acne at these weird angles? Don’t worry because we have a solution for this problem as well. You can buy a good quality acne spray and easily target those weird angles. Instead of directly applying a mask or gel, you can simply spray in that area, and you are good to go. Isn’t it a way out?

Cleansing pads

Even if you cleanse and exfoliate regularly, there are tiny dirt particles and oil trapped in the pores of your skin. These are quite difficult to get rid of. In this case, you can use a cleansing pad for the best results. Even when the skin looks clean, swiping with a cleansing pad just once will show that there is still oil and dirt stuck in your skin. The cleansing pads contain saturated salicylic acid that makes them capable of fighting ace breakouts.

Don’t let sweat sit on you

Excessive sweating and letting your skin absorb that results in problems such as blackheads and acne breakouts. While on the one hand, letting your body sweat is a great way to release lots of toxins. On the other hand, it is important that clean off the sweat immediately. Otherwise, the dirt that is supposed to get released get stuck back and block the skin pores. As a result, the skin is unable to breathe, and there starts an acne outbreak later.

Using special cleansers

There are so many cleansers available in the market. What you have to do is just check the reviews and product details, and purchase the one that will suit you the best. for bacne issues, it is best if you use cleansers that contain salicylic acid. Such cleansers help in deep-cleansing and remove all oil and dirt from the body.

You can also use cleansers containing benzoyl peroxide that can fight back acne problems well. Besides a combination of ingredients such as salicylic acid, licorice root, and green tea works fantastically on any part of the body on which there is an acne outbreak. Cleansers containing this amazing combination can help you get rid of redness, clogged pores, and inflammation issues.

If you are not satisfied even after using all of these products, it’s time you visit a good dermatologist. The expert can suggest you with ideas on how to get rid of back acne, and also prescribe proper serums and cleansers.

A cleansing brush is a must

As discussed earlier, it is next to impossible to exfoliate your back using just your hands. So, how to cure pimples that are on your back. It’s simple! You just have to purchase a good quality cleansing brush that comes with a handle. The handle makes it easier for you to get a grip, and also scrub your back. So, now the problem of exfoliation is done, and we can move on to the next step.

Letting conditioner sit for a longer time

Well, there is practically no solution if you want to know how to get rid of a pimple in an hour. However, with the help of a few easy steps, it becomes possible to maintain a pimple-free skin. For example, you usually condition your hair every time you wash it with shampoo, right? Now there is a problem here as well. It is that when you apply conditioner on your hair, you leave it loose on your shoulders, and it touches the skin. If this goes on regularly, and you have acne-prone skin, there is every possibility of an acne breakout. So, the best idea is to fasten your hair with a clip if you are going to go for deep conditioning. It is because, during a deep-conditioning process, the conditioner has to sit on your hair for a longer time. Even at times when you are standing under the shower, the conditioner keeps seeping into your skin and can cause rashes.

Picking at zits is a strict no-no

Similarly, as with ordinary acne breakouts, abstain from picking any bacne or body breakouts. Much the same as with your face, picking acne break out on the back can spread microbes and cause more pimples, just as lead to scarring (and nobody needs to manage that)

Wash workout gears and sheets regularly

Sheets and reused exercise clothes can be a rearing ground for skin break out causing microbes. Make a point to wash your sheets now and again and maintain a strategic distance from the compulsion to re-wear your tank or games bra for more than one perspiration session.

A back facial is helpful

While face care is something you can easily do at home, a back facial is not the same. For this, you must get an expert’s appointment and get the back facial only from the professional. It is because an expert knows exactly how to treat your bacnes, and will be able to do a deep cleansing. As a result, the acne marks will be removed along with the clogged pores.

Inside-Out treatment

Treating back acne is so difficult because the dermis or the layers of skin are very thick on this portion of the body as compared to the rest. So, whatever solution you apply may not have long-term effects and wear away easily. So, despite using all the best products, if nothing works, you must visit a dermatologist. The expert will suggest you other cosmetic treatments first. If still nothing works then oral antibiotics are the best option. In the most extreme cases, the dermatologist may also prescribe Accutane. The fact is that for tough cystic acne, these are the only solutions that work.

Incorporate probiotics in your daily routine

Be it in your skincare or daily diet, probiotic products should be made a must. Fermented foods such as kimchi, kefir, yogurt, or miso are the best products that will work for you. A daily portion of probiotics will surely improve your skin’s microbiome condition. So, according to experts, probiotics can help the skin as well as gastrointestinal flora. As a result, your skin glows and there is hardly any problem of acne.

Sunscreen should be oil-free

Let’s end our list of how to get rid of pimples fast with this simple solution. Ditch that greasy sunscreen and switch over to the oil-free variety. Check the product description to see if you find “non-comedogenic” mentioned anywhere on the pack. If yes, then it is exactly the one you should be using. The oil-free variety of sunscreen does not form a heavy layer on the screen. As a result, oxygen goes through the skin pores, and there is less possibility of clogging and acne.

Best foods that can keep acne away

Once you have tried all the solutions, and the results are showing, it’s also important that you maintain a healthy diet. Below mentioned are a few food items and ingredients that can help you keep acne at bay.

Brown rice

Brown rice contains rich sources of protein, vitamin B, several antioxidants, and magnesium. Now, Vitamin B is a great way to keep away stress. As a result, there is no hormonal imbalance and therefore fewer chances of acne too.

Garlic

Garlic is considered a superfood when it comes to fighting inflammation problems. This ingredient is full of allicin, an ingredient that kills viruses and bacteria. As a result, acne problems stay far from your body.

Broccoli

You may already know that broccoli is an extremely healthy ingredient that is also a rich source of Vitamin A, K, B, E, and C. The antioxidant properties help to keep away free radicals. As a result, there will be a reduction in aging and skin damage. Therefore, the skin remains healthy and glowing always.

Fish

If your skin is acne-prone, then you must include at least one portion of fish in your daily diet. The fact that there is a presence of Omega-6 and 3 fatty acids in fish is what works for acne problems. Salmon and sardines are the best varieties of fatty fish that can reduce inflammation issues in the skin.

Nuts

Acne breakouts often result in a deficiency of selenium and zinc in the body. So, nuts are what you need to cover up the deficiency. Most of the nuts contain vitamin E, selenium, iron, copper, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and manganese.

Final thoughts

Now that you have all the answers to the question of how to get rid of back acne, it’s time you buckle up and work on them.