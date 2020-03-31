Many people are clueless about how to get rid of acne scars. This article answers all acne-related queries. Acne and pimples are not identical concepts. Acne is rather the condition and pimples are the symptoms of acne. It affects our hair follicles & oil glands. Beneath the skin, pores remain interconnected and they reach the glands that make sebum. The sebum mixes with dead skin to form a plug-like thing our follicles. The bacterium causes severe inflammation in the plug. This causes the outbreak of red pimples.

What may cause acne?

The exact cause of acne has not been recognized by researchers. But, there are obvious reasons that trigger or aggravate acne. Let us cast some light on them.

Hormonal changes – These changes include menstrual cycle and pregnancy in women.

Squeezing- It is not at all advisable to pick pimples. This further worsens the condition thereby leaving ugly scars.

Scrubbing vigorously – Be mindful while scrubbing dead cells off. Vigorous scrubbing bursts pimples causing extreme discomfort.

Pressure – Hats and helmets or even back-straps cause certain pressure on the skin. This may erupt pimples on your skin.

High humidity – Researchers believe that humidity higher than usual will lead to acne and pimples.

Cosmetics – Too much use of oil-based products can cause pimples on the skin surface. Harsh chemicals disrupt the oil-balance of the skin thereby causing acne.

Medication – Some steroids can cause pimples to spread rapidly.

Acne symptoms

To understand how to get rid of acne scars, one has to get to the core of the problem.

There is a common belief that chocolates cause acne. But these are myths that need to be busted. These hardly hold any truth. But certain symptoms cannot be ignored. Let us steal a glance at them.

Blackheads – They are open pores that collect dirt. They are seen on the skin surface.

Whiteheads – These are pores that remain beneath the skin surface. They’re closed pores.

Papules – These are tender pink or red bumps.

Pastules – Pastules are another kind of papules. They contain pus.

Nodules – These are painful lumps usually quite large. They remain beneath the skin surface.

Cysts – Painful lumps containing pus are called cysts. They’re ones to remain beneath the surface of the skin.

Decoding the problem of back-acne

Are red pimple-like outgrowths on your back disturbing you? In this segment let us try to decode how to get rid of back acne. We will address the problem and talk about potential solutions.

Treating pimples can be quite a challenge. One can get pimple eruptions all over the body. Also, pimples and acne aren’t age-specific problems. Some have it in the teenage years, while others may have it in advanced stages of life. The outbreak of pimples on the back is called back acne. It is pretty possible to treat the nasty blemishes that they leave back.

Certain causes of back acne

The production of excess sebum causes a build-up of dead skin. Clogged pores come in contact with air to form blackheads. Bacteria may aggravate the condition of back acne. So, what causes the outgrowth of back acne? Let’s discuss this below.

Genetics – Back acne can very well be a genetic issue.

Medications – Even anti-depressants may lead to the problem of back acne.

Hormones – Pimple outbreak on the back may be due to hormones.

Sweat – Tight clothes cause us to sweat profusely. This can be a big reason for the pimple outbreak on the back.

Stress – We cannot say that stress causes pimple. But, it may be the indirect contributor.

For some allergic people, even dairy products may cause back acne.

Treating acne

All you need to make are certain lifestyle changes. Other than that, home remedies should be enough to tackle nasty back acne issues. Here’s what you should be doing:

Shower after work-out sessions

Do not let dirt or sweat settle on the skin. Letting them sit is a major cause of back acne. Shower immediately after your daily work-out schedule. Cleanse the clothes that you wear for your work-out regime. This precautionary measure is a must.

Gently exfoliate

Gently massage the back with a mild scrub. But remember not to be vigorous on the skin. This could aggravate the existing problem. Salicylic acid targets to remove the dirt that causes back acne. Mild scrubs are useful because they lessen the chances of an outbreak.

Wear loose-fitted clothes

Tight clothes contribute to the problem of back acne. Tight fitted clothes collect sweat and dirt. They tend to collect and sit on the pores. Loose-fitted clothes help the skin to breathe. This wicks away sweat at large. Opt for loose-fitted clothes to keep back acne problems at bay.

Treating back acne with tea-tree oil

Tea tree oil is procured from a tree that grows in Australia. But today, tea-tree oils can be found in several lotions, creams, and cleansers. Tea-tree oil is an excellent remedy for back acne.

Caution for ones with long hair

Long hair can be an indirect contributor to back acne problems. They cause sweat and dirt to collect on the back. Try to use a mild cleanser that may take due care of your long hair. Avoid shampoo and conditioners run down the back. Ingredients of such products seemingly contribute to back acne.

Remember to choose your sunscreen carefully

Inhibiting sun damage is duly important. Exposure of the bareback to the sun rays cause back acne. But greasy sunscreens make the skin vulnerable. Ensure that you choose a good product prudently. Go for things that remain mild to your skin.

Learn to eat healthily

Eat healthy to keep major problems at bay. If your skin is acne-prone, choose to stay away from greasy foods. Researchers say that which causes the blood sugar to rise isn’t advisable to consume. This can worsen your acne condition. White sauce pasta, white loaves of bread are a thing that you better avoid. Instead, go for lean proteins, veggies, fruits, and whole grains.

Medication for back acne

Folks are having a hard time dealing with back acne. Some try home remedies but fail to come up with concrete solutions. This is the juncture where you require expert help for back acne. Some dermatologists identify the underlying problem. Some may recommend oral medicines. There are still others who would prescribe medicated creams at large. So, get your problem identified if nothing works for you. Getting to the core of the problem will bring in easy solutions. The condition of back acne is fairly treatable.

How to get rid of pimples in 5 minutes

Shrinking pimples in size are what most people aim for. Lessening the redness is what’s duly important. And trust us this can be achieved fast. Scroll down to give this segment a thorough read. We have come up with ideas that will boggle the mind. Listed here are ways to curb the very first appearance of acne. If you ever wondered how to get rid of acne scars, this one’s for you.

Target area – face

Wash well – Wash your affected part very thoroughly. Never pop that red pimple. This will cause the bacteria to spread quickly. Cleansers containing salicylic acids are a must. This help drying out the infection in less than one day. Pat the area dry with a clean towel. Remember not to rub the affected zone.

Spot treatment – Targeting the affected area will help the infection to dry out fast. Benzoyl acid and tea-tree oils are remedies to get rid of infections fast. By applying these you may get relief right away. There’s just one word of caution. Use clean palms while applying these solutions. This will save you from a thousand hazards.

Aspirin paste – Aspirin paste can treat pimples fast. All you need to do is make a fine paste of aspirin and water. This will give you immense relief in less than five minutes. Calamine lotions treat acne wonderfully.

Application of masks – Want to know how to get rid of acne scars very fast? Use clay masks. They are very effective in tackling acne and pimples. People wait for pimples to dry out completely. The process in between can be taken care of with the use of medicated concealers. These help in the removal of blemishes.

Target area – body

The way pimples on the body surface heal is a tad different. Facial pimples and pimples on the body surface are treated differently. In this part, let us talk about ways to get rid of pimples on the body:

Application of body wash containing benzoyl peroxide – Leave on the medicated solution for a while before washing it off. Folks with sensitive skin must use a solution of lower concentration. The concentration varies so check the label before purchase.

Application of 0.1 percent adapalene gel- This solution helps in drying up of lesions. An over-the-counter purchase of this gel isn’t difficult. Reach out to the affected zones and apply the gel to gel relief fast.

Changing clothes frequently – At the stage where you’ve developed pimples on the body, you cannot encourage dirt build-up. Take frequent showers for that persistent cooling sensation. And, wear clothes that are thoroughly cleansed.

Refrain from scratching – Wondering how to get rid of acne scars on the body? Kindly refrain from scratching. Picking pimples will degrade the condition of the skin surface.

Aftercare

The deep-seated pimples leave nasty blemishes. This becomes more noticeable when the skin starts losing collagen fibers. Here are some steps to follow after you’ve taken the tried and tested measures.

Never squeeze the stubborn looking blemishes. This will damage the skin further.

Maintain a good skincare routine. Keep the skin clean and dry to the core. Aim at exfoliating the skin regularly.

Stop being so harsh on your skin. Excessive exfoliation leads to the production of sebum. So, in the way you’re at a greater risk of developing more pimples.

Take the help of a certified dermatologist. They are ones who can explain to you the dos and don’ts very well.

Change pillowcases very frequently. This is to ensure that dust or dust does not collect on them.

How to get rid of pimples in an hour

You must be curious to know how to get rid of acne scars in less than one day? Pesky pimples can still be taken care of. Eat right and be mindful of your activities. Listed here are some additional ways to get rid of pimples fast.

Never touch your face unnecessarily – Our palms carry germs. Keep your hands off the affected zone. They spread germs and bacteria thereby slowing down the healing process.

Use essential oils – Pimples can be spot treated with essential oils as well. Clove-basil oils treat pimples very effectively in time. These are herbal oils that speed up the process of inner healing. Pimples stop to show up with the usage of these oils. They dry out the underlying infection too fast. So stop worrying and start living. But, there is a word of caution here. The proportion of the oils used must be kept in mind. A very concentrated mixture can add to the problem. One can procure a good range of essential oils online. Combine one portion of oil with nine portions of water. This mixture in the right proportion will cause you no harm.

Flavonoids – This is found in green tea. Besides consuming them, one can directly apply them on to the affected zone to get rid of acne scars fast. The solution is cost-effective and is a great home remedy. Using this you ponder no more on how to cure pimples.

An overview of how to get rid of acne scars

Acne scars lead to discoloration of the skin. A process called dermabrasion helps in fighting pimples. They help you to get rid of scars very effectively. Deeper scars are treated with micro-dermabrasion. A brush or wheel is used to exfoliate the topmost layer of the skin.

Chemical peels are another effective remedy. These are strong acids used in the removal of the upper layer of the skin. If you’re considering to opt for chemical peels, you must talk to a medical practitioner. This fades deep blemishes easily.

This should answer all your queries on how to get rid of scars on the face.

Some additional advice

Avoid exposure to the harsh sun rays.

Apply vitamin E oils on the skin

Use a mixture of lemon juice and honey on affected regions.

A concluding note on how to get rid of acne scars

Use aloe gel for a relieving calm. This heals the skin after pimples have dried out. Even baking soda can help fight blemishes. Apply a mixture of baking soda & water to get rid of lesions. Even apple cider vinegar can be very effective to inhibit the spread of germs. With this, we come to the end of this informative blog. Kudos!