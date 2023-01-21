The Interior Damage the Harmful Rays of the Sun Causes in Cars

Sun damage is a common problem for vehicle interiors, as the sun’s rays can cause fading, cracking, and discoloration of the dashboard, seats, and other interior surfaces. The sun’s UV rays can also cause damage to the plastic, leather, and fabric materials used in car interiors. Here are some ways to prevent and protect your vehicle from sun damage:

Park in a shaded area: The best way to prevent sun damage to your vehicle’s interior is to park in a shaded area, such as a garage or under a tree. This will help to reduce the amount of direct sunlight that hits your car, which can cause fading and cracking of the dashboard and seats. Use a sunshade: A sunshade, also called a car sun shade or sun visor, can be placed in the front windshield to block the sun’s rays from entering the car. This can help to reduce the amount of heat and UV rays that reach the interior of the car, which can cause fading and cracking. Use window tinting: Window tinting can help to reduce the amount of UV rays that reach the interior of your car. Tinted windows can block up to 99% of UV rays, which can help to protect the dashboard, seats, and other interior surfaces from sun damage. Clean and condition the leather: If your car has leather seats, it’s important to clean and condition them regularly to protect them from sun damage. Leather can become dry and cracked when exposed to the sun’s rays, so using a leather conditioner can help to keep it soft and supple. Use a cover: When your car is parked outside for long periods of time, it can be helpful to use a cover to protect the interior from sun damage. Car covers are available in different materials, such as canvas, plastic, and polyester, and can help to keep the sun’s rays from reaching the interior of the car. Regularly check and maintain: Regularly check your car’s interior and exterior for any sign of sun damage. If you notice any fading, cracking, or discoloration, it’s important to address the problem as soon as possible to prevent it from becoming worse.

Sun damage can be a serious problem for vehicle interiors, but by taking the steps to protect your car from the sun’s rays, you can help to keep your car looking like new for years to come. Remember that, regular maintenance and check-ups can help you to catch and prevent sun damage before it becomes too severe.