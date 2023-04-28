Going on a trip is not a daily affair, as it involves a considerable amount of time, money, and planning. Therefore, you must choose the destination properly. You should also be ready with the list of activities to engage in while staying at the destination. If you have decided to go to the city of Dallas, let us share with you the list of the 10 best things to do in Dallas with kids.

The United States of America consists of numerous cities and towns that have created a reputation for being amazing tourist places. Even from those cities and towns, there are a few that stand out, one of which is Dallas. Located in the US state of Texas, Dallas is a city known for various reasons. It is the ninth-most populous city in the USA and the third-largest city in Texas.

Why is Dallas One of the Most Preferred Vacation Spots?

With a population of around 1.25 million, Dallas is a modern metropolis situated in the North Texas region. It is considered to be an important area of the region in terms of both commercial and commercial activities. The city of Dallas has an interesting history.

Therefore, a lot of tourists visit Dallas every year. Solo travelers, a group of friends, families, and couples – all types of tourists – arrive in this city. People come to Dallas for multiple purposes, such as spending a vacation, enjoying their honeymoon, studying, exploring culture, attending business trips, and so on.

Dallas has something to offer to everyone irrespective of their purpose of visit. While we cannot show in one blog post how every type of traveler can make the most of their trip to Dallas, we can show the activities that might seem interesting to people who are planning to visit Dallas with their kids.

Therefore, we have curated a list of the 10 best things to do in Dallas with kids. We know every kid is different, and so, each activity might not appeal to every kid. Hence, we have included diverse kinds of things in this list to help as many parents as possible.

Using this blog, we intend to help families that visit Dallas in keeping their children entertained. We have tried to answer different questions faced by parents, such as “What are the indoor things to do in Dallas with toddlers?” and “Are there any free things to do in Dallas with toddlers?”.

Which are the 10 Best Things to Do in Dallas with Kids?

At times, Dallas is also called “Big D” and “Triple D” in pop culture references. The person who is given the credit for finding Dallas is “John Neely Bryan”. However, the reason behind naming this city ‘Dallas’ is not known till now despite the existence of several theories. John Neely Bryan, who was originally from Tennessee, established a permanent settlement in the region, which is now called the city of Dallas. He established this settlement in November 1841, but he first visited the region in 1839.

Now that you know such an interesting and vital fact about the history of Dallas, let’s see which are the 10 fun and wonderful kid-friendly things to do in Dallas.

Dallas Zoo

Children get fascinated by many things, but nothing can beat animals in this regard. Being living creatures, it’s normal for kids to be drawn towards other living beings, such as animals and birds. Therefore, one of the most preferred activities by parents when it comes to spending enjoyable time with their kids is visiting a zoo.

While being in Dallas, you can take your kids to Dallas Zoo. It has various unique features that will make your visit worth it. The zoo also has an interactive aviary where your kids can meet two dozen species of birds from across the globe.

Moreover, events are held at the zoo throughout the year. So, if you schedule your visit to the zoo properly, your kids might witness memorable events. You can check the official website of Dallas Zoo to learn about the latest events. Other features of the zoo include “Giants of the Savanna”, a Giraffe Feeding Station, a Backstage Safari, a Mini-Train, and more. Most of the animal enclosures in this largest and oldest zoological park in Texas replicate the natural environments of the animals.

Dallas World Aquarium

Along with animals and birds, Dallas also offers tourists an opportunity to see marine life. Thus, one of the best things to do in Dallas with kids is to visit the Dallas World Aquarium. This aquarium contains not only an aquarium but also a South American rainforest exhibit, a cloud forest trek, a photo ark, and a few other attractions. Hundreds of aquatic beings from all over the world are present in the aquarium.

The aquarium also has a glassed-in tunnel whose length is forty feet. You can see sharks that circle overhead while walking in the tunnel. Exotic birds and endangered animals are also present in Dallas World Aquarium. You can also see Orinoco crocodiles, piranhas, two-toed sloths, three-toed sloths, and giant river otters.

Trinity Forest Adventure Park

If your kids like engaging in adventurous activities, you can take them to Trinity Forest Adventure Park. Ideal for children aged four and over, it is an aerial adventure and a zip line park featuring eight rope courses that include twenty zip lines and seventy elements.

The level of difficulty varies from one course to another, but all courses are self-guided, so you and your kids can move at your own pace. Trinity Forest Adventure Park also contains numerous climbing trees. Some of the elements or obstacles of rope courses are tight ropes, cargo nets, wobble bridges, and ladders.

Broadway Dallas

The next on the list of the 10 best things to do in Dallas with kids is to attend a show at Broadway Dallas. One of the distinctive features of American culture is Broadway. Live music, singing, dancing, and dialogue used in Broadway musicals keep the audience members glued to their seats. Broadway is a way of entertaining people. You can check the latest shows being played at Broadway Dallas and book the tickets accordingly.

Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower is an observation tower located in the Reunion district of downtown Dallas, which is the central business district of Dallas. This iconic landmark was a free-standing structure before the year 1998. The height of this tower is 470 feet. Reunion Tower was built along with the Hyatt Regency Dallas. It got its name from “La Reunion”, a utopian socialist community formed in 1855.

“GeO-Deck”, which is the observation level of the tower, offers an amazing view. It has many entertaining spaces and useful features like telescopes, cameras, and more. A fine dining restaurant was opened at the rotating top level of Reunion Tower but was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. People visit this tower to celebrate memorable occasions, click fantastic pictures, and view the beauty of the city.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

If your kids like to spend time in the lap of mother nature, then visiting Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens must be on your list of things to do in Dallas with kids. Needless to say, not just children but adults too love to be close to nature. If the bustling city life and your busy schedule have not been allowing you to do so, you must visit this place.

As the name suggests, Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens has landscaped gardens. Sprawled across 66 acres, the gardens are displayed in such a way that they offer a picturesque view. These gardens are situated on the shores of White Rock Lake.

They have a wide range of trees, plants, ornamental shrubs, and flowers. Interesting water features are also present at Dallas Arboretum. The place also has the Rory Meyers Children Adventure Garden which is spread across 8 acres. Events, exhibits, and seasonal festivals keep taking place at these botanical gardens.

Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park is a small public park located in Downtown Dallas. Named after the son of Kelcy Warren who donated money for the construction of the park, this park is free to visit. Thus, this park is an ideal option if you are looking for free things to Do in Dallas with toddlers.

Sprawled across 5.2 acres, Klyde Warren Park has various features. Numerous activities are also held at the park. It has foosball, ping pong tables, a butterfly garden, fountains, a food truck lane, and much more. The park hosts both public and private events.

Pioneer Plaza

Just like Klyde Warren Park, Pioneer Plaza is also a public park in Downtown Dallas. It is the second most visited tourist spot in Downtown Dallas. The most noticeable feature, which makes this park different from many other tourist spots in the city, is the life-size sculpture of a cattle. The sculpture consisting of longhorn steers resembles the cattle drives that used to take place in the nineteenth century. It is the largest bronze monument of its kind in the world.

Dallas Children’s Theater

You cannot exclude Dallas Children’s Theater from your list of things to do in Dallas with kids if your children love watching theatrical performances. This theater is ranked among the top 5 theaters for children in the United States of America. If Dallas Children’s Theater is showcasing a play when you are in Dallas, you should watch the play to experience stage shows in their purest form.

Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park

Kids are known for being adventurous, curious, and enthusiastic. They love performing activities that make them feel excited. Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park is an indoor adventure park and trampoline center.

It offers a variety of attractions, including but not limited to trampolines, ropes course, hill climbing, tumble track, wall climbing, warrior course, tubes playground, dodgeball, battle beam, sky rider, and slam dunk zone. People of all age groups can enjoy themselves in this wonderful adventure park. You can visit there to celebrate all kinds of events and occasions, such as birthday parties, corporate events, and more. It also has a café that serves different types of dishes.

Dallas Museum of Art

How can you miss out on visiting the Dallas Museum of Art while being in the city of Dallas? This century-old museum has some of the most treasured pieces of art. The rich collection of the museum comprises more than 25,000 works of art that span 5000 years.

The art pieces belong to indigenous American art, Latin American art, European art, African art, Canadian art, Islamic art, Japanese art, and more. The Dallas Museum of Art also includes Japanese woodblock prints, sacred objects, ritual vessels, portraits, and much more. The museum conducts a variety of programs for children, teenagers, and adults.

John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza

The list of the 10 best things to do in Dallas with kids is incomplete without including John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, as you should make your children visit monuments related to historical figures. Designed by the reputed American architect Philip Johnson, this monument reminds everyone of the fateful day of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the USA. The monument was built in the year 1970. It is designed in such a way that it symbolizes freedom.

Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

Bridges are structures that often become a subject of fascination for people. Both domestic and foreign tourists visit the bridges present in the destination cities they go to. Therefore, whenever you go to Dallas, you must visit the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Named after Margaret Hunt Hill, a philanthropist, this bridge was constructed as part of the Trinity River Project. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, it spans the Trinity River. Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge has a 40-story center-support arch topped with a central curved span.

Dallas Convention Center

The Dallas Convention Center, which is now known as the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, is a fantastic place to visit. It is used for the Dallas Auto Show every year. The structure was built in 1957 and was originally known as the Dallas Memorial Auditorium. It was expanded and given the name “The Dallas Convention Center” in the year 1973.

The current name was given to the structure in the year 2013. Improvements keep taking place in the Dallas Convention Center on a periodic basis. The top of the structure has one of the world’s largest heliport facilities. Different types of events are conducted at the center. You can enjoy various dishes while being there.

Winspear Opera House

Now we know that not many kids would be fond of hearing opera singers, and thus, Winspear Opera House might not be on your list of things to do in Dallas with kids. But if you want to introduce your kids to the wonderful world of opera singing, visiting this place might turn out to be a good idea. It is a circular theater with extremely comfortable seats, nice lighting, beautiful chandeliers, and amazing ambiance. You can enjoy opera performances while eating popcorn and other food items.

We are aware of the fact that the duration of a vacation might vary from family to family. Therefore, it might not be possible for every family to carry out each and every activity mentioned in this list as well as other things that are not mentioned here.

Therefore, you must decide on the duration of your trip according to the places on your wishlist. Then, you should prepare a proper itinerary so that you can visit every place on your wishlist. Don’t feel hesitant in hiring a local guide if you need help in understanding the history and significance of any structure or monument in Dallas.

Conclusion

We hope that you would have liked reading this blog post. Whenever you go to Dallas, make sure to have fun with your family, irrespective of the duration of your trip.

