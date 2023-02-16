James Franco Wife – Do We Know Who It Is?

One of the most intriguing topics that dominate internet searches is James Franco Wife. What is it about James Franco that makes millions of people around the globe so interested in his relationship status? The cute American actor and filmmaker, has frequently dominated the headlines as much as the hearts of his followers. Whether it is those exciting roles that he played on screen since his teenage or the multiple relationships that he was involved in, he has always been in the public eye as his popularity soared. More so lately, when he admitted on his own that he had cheated on everyone he dated. In this article, we will find out who can become James Franco Wife by taking a look at his relationship history.

Who is James Franco in a Relationship With?

James Franco is dating Izabel Pakzad who is an American actor and director. Izabel Pakzad is known for writing, directing, producing, and acting in ‘Don’t Worry, It’s Gonna Be OK’ released in 2022. She is also popular for her acting stints in ‘Birds of Prey’ released in the year 2020 and the TV series ‘The Deuce’ in the character of Lydia in 2019. The couple was recently spotted vacationing in Greece, chilling at a beach in Mykonos. Reports of their steady relationship lead to speculation about her becoming James Franco Wife.

James Franco Wife and Franco’s Relationship History

Declared the Sexiest Man Living in 2009 by the US website Salon, James Franco has had a long and flourishing career in Hollywood. He became a household name after starring in quite a few popular TV shows as well as hit movies like Samuel M. Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy (2002–2007), Camille (2008) – a sweet love story where Sienna Miller played the character of James Franco Wife, Milk (2008) – the biographical film based on the life of Harvey Milk a gay-rights activist, Eat Pray Love (2010) – another biographical romantic drama starring Julia Roberts, Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Spring Breakers (2012), and Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) to name a few.

First Public Relationship – Marla Sokoloff

After debuting in the movie ‘Never Been Kissed’, Franco’s next film was ‘Whatever It Takes’ where he played a popular jock, Chris. On the set of this movie, he met actress Marla Sokoloff and they hit it off, resulting in Franco’s first public relationship that started in 1999 and ended in 2004.

Next Girlfriend – Ahna O’Reilly

After Sokoloff, Franco was seen dating American actress Ahna O’Reilly, until they parted ways in 2011. The reason for the breakup, according to the actor, was his decision to pursue higher education first at UCLA and then at three different schools in New York City (Columbia University, NYU Tisch School of Arts, and Brooklyn College). In an interview released in the August issue of Playboy magazine, Franco said that his relationship with Ahna O’Reilly lasted about four or five years. “We’d been living together in LA then I came to New York to go to school for two years. Then I signed up for more school at Yale. I think that was it for her,” he said.

Lindsay – Girlfriend Or Not?

Soon after this breakup, James Franco was rumored to be dating American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan. Although Franco publicly denied hooking up with Lohan, the actress told that they did at a press conference in Jan 2014 in Park City, Utah. “Lindsay herself has told lies about me with her people-she’s-slept-with list!” he said. “So I feel like what I said is much less than what she’s said. I don’t want to brag about it. I don’t know how that got out,” he said while claiming to have rejected her advances. “She was having issues even then, so you feel weird. Honestly, she was a friend. I’ve met a lot of people that are troubled and sometimes you don’t want to do that…we were friends.”

Lana Del Ray – Was it Just Friendship?

The next year, Franco was linked to singer Lana Del Ray in 2015. Did James Franco date Lana? If Instagram is anything to go by, there were high chances of Lana becoming James Franco Wife, especially after Franco posted a picture of the two, captioning it ‘Oh snap, we got married. JUST KIDDING!!!’. He wrote a poem dedicated to her, titled ‘Shades of Cool’ for V Magazine. He announced that the singer was his muse and he would be writing a book, along with co-author David Shields, based on Lana. The book was titled ‘Flip-Side: Real and Imaginary Conversations With Lana Del Rey’ – but it did not see the light of day. Gossip got flared up when James Franco told Howard Stern in an interview, “I would have sex with her music”, but later he declared that they were just friends. On his Facebook page, he wrote, “I fell in love with Lana Del Rey, but I wasn’t the kind of man she was looking for.”

Alleged Affair with Amber Heard

In the following year, James Franco was again in the headlines as readers were reading juicy details of an alleged affair with Amber Heard. Heard, the famous American actor had filed a divorce from her husband Johnny Depp back in 2016. It was then that she was said to be romantically involved with Franco, though both deny that. According to Amber, “He was my friend. And he lived next door, quite literally next door. And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get.”

Is James Franco still in a Relationship?

Since November 2017, James Franco has been in a relationship with producer Isabel Pakzad. Despite being accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2018 (including four of them being his acting students), the couple remained together throughout the scandal. Does that make Isabel a good contender for James Franco Wife?

In an interview on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast’ in 2021, James admitted that he was unfaithful to all his former girlfriends and had little regard for their feelings until he began dating Pakzad. “I had girlfriends. I could never be faithful to anybody. I cheated on everyone before Isabel,” he said. Franco attributes cheating on his exes and sexual misconduct to his addiction to sex and alcohol. In the interview, James tells Cagle, “Along the road of trying to get success and climb the top of that mountain, attention from women, success with women also became a huge source of validation for me. The problem with that is, as I’m sure you can guess, is that there’s never enough. I’m just trying to fill that hole and it never gets filled.”

Conclusive Insight

Hollywood and scandals have always been hand in glove, and this 44-year-old heartthrob is no exception. Franco’s sexuality has always been a topic of discussion due to his support for the LGBT community and the numerous gay characters he has portrayed. However, if we look at his relationship history and his last vacation pictures in Greece, we can guess a little about James Franco Wife and more about his sexuality.