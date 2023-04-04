Benefits of Using Natural Progesterone Cream

Natural progesterone cream is becoming increasingly popular as a safe and effective alternative to synthetic hormone replacement therapy.

Naturally produced in ovaries, progesterone is a hormone that plays an important role in maintaining pregnancy, regulating the menstrual cycle, and supporting overall reproductive health in women.

However, progesterone levels decrease due to age and hormonal imbalances in many women, leading to irregular periods, mood swings, and insomnia. Fortunately, using a natural progesterone cream can help alleviate these symptoms and provide other benefits.

It’s an excellent option for a woman to achieve optimal hormonal balance and well-being. This article will explore some valuable benefits of using this natural cream.

What is a Natural Progesterone Cream

It is a topical cream that contains bioidentical progesterone, identical to the progesterone hormones produced by the body. It is commonly used to alleviate symptoms of menopause and other hormonal imbalances.

How does it work

When it is applied, it is absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream. During absorption, it bypasses the liver and goes to progesterone receptors in the body, located in various tissues and organs, including the uterus, breasts, and brain.

It helps to maintain an optimal hormonal balance by increasing the progesterone levels in the body.

7 Benefits of Progesterone Cream

Check out its benefits below.

1. Achieve Optimal Hormonal Balance

One of the main benefits of using a natural progesterone cream is achieving an optimal hormonal balance. It helps to regulate the menstrual cycle, reduce symptoms of menopause, improve fertility and support overall reproductive health in women.

2. Improved Bone Density

A natural progesterone cream plays a vital role in maintaining bone density. Some evidence shows that it can prevent or slow down the loss of bone density. The studies also show that it did prevent bone loss in pre-menopausal and peri-menopausal women.

And it barely works on improving bone density in postmenopausal women.

3. Reduced Anxiety and Depression

Using natural progesterone cream metabolizes naturally in the brain tissues, reducing symptoms of anxiety, and depression and potentially enhancing memory effects. It has a calming effect on the body.

As we have told you before, many women experience low progesterone levels in their bodies with increasing age, so this natural cream could alleviate the hormone levels, which leads to preserving and maintaining cognitive function.

4. Improved Sleep

Some studies claimed that women who are using progesterone cream experience its sedative properties. It helps them to regulate their sleep patterns and promote deep, restful sleep.

Many physicians also recommend using this cream at bedtime to counteract the symptoms of sleeplessness. When it is used, it produces metabolites in the liver, which leads to hypnotic and sedative effects so that you can have a restful sleep.

5. Brain Development in the Foetus

According to research, natural progesterone cream plays an essential role in optimal brain development in the foetus. Women using natural progesterone cream during pregnancy may have children with better brain development.

Your infant can be at a developmental disadvantage if your progesterone levels are low.

6. Reduced Risk of Breast Cancer

Compared to synthetic progesterone therapy, these natural creams have reduced the risk of breast cancer.

7. Skin Care

Progesterone cream can also deliver positive benefits to your skin health. According to a study, these creams were more effective in improving skin elasticity and firmness compared to anti ageing creams.

Some other skin benefits include;

Reduction in the depth of eye wrinkles

Higher reduction in wrinkles and fine lines

Increases skin tightening

Higher reduction in the depth of laugh lines

How to use Progesterone Cream

Below are the steps to use this cream.

Firstly, you need to read the instructions on the product to use it carefully.

Secondly, you have to identify the amount of cream you should use depending on your needs and the concentration of the cream. 20-30 mg per day is recommendable. But you still have to consult with your doctor for the correct dosage.

One of the best ways to use progesterone cream is directly applied to the inner arms, inner thighs, breasts, soft abdomen skin and behind knees. You must take the cream on your fingertips and apply it to the skin in a thin layer. Massage the cream until it gets completely absorbed into your skin.

Make sure to clean the area first before applying the cream.

Rotate the application place daily to prevent irritation.

Bonus Tips:- Things You Should Know Before Using a Natural Progesterone Cream

Below, we’ll show you some important things you should know before using this cream.

Make sure to consult with a healthcare provider before using the cream.

Understand the dosage and application.

Consider potential risks or side effects of using the cream. You may experience side effects like skin irritation, headache, and mood swings.

Avoid using it during pregnancy. You can use it under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

Wrapping Up

Natural progesterone cream is a safe and effective option for women looking to balance their hormones and alleviate menopause symptoms. However, make sure to consult with a healthcare provider before using this cream to ensure its safety and effectiveness.