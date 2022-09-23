Is Your Internet Slow for Gaming? Here are Three Tips That Will Improve your Gaming Connection

The speed of your internet has a significant impact on your overall gaming experience. Imagine you are playing a multiplayer game and you are experiencing latency in the game as a result of having a slow internet connection. If this does occur, your experience playing the game won’t be as fun and your teammates may get annoyed as they will be out-numbered when it comes to team-based games. Having a good internet connection is extremely important, especially if you’re playing online traditional casino games on SNOG, during your time on this online platform, you have the possible chance to improve your bankroll by playing a wide range of games. Nevertheless, to avoid you having issues when gaming in the future, in this article, we will be giving you three vital tips on how you can improve your internet connection.

Try and get the Best Internet in your Area

Make sure that your internet connection has the necessary speed to provide a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience. The speed should ideally be anywhere between 20 and 30 megabits per second, but for the best gaming experience, you should update your connection to a speed of at least 35+ Mbps. In addition, you shouldn’t connect any other gadgets to the internet since they slow it down significantly. When you maximise your download or upload speeds, you increase your network latency, which might cause annoying delays.

Invest in a Router that is Built for Gaming

There are a variety of different routers, but not all of them are suitable for gaming. Therefore, you should Invest in a router that’s been built with gaming in mind for a gameplay experience that’s uninterrupted and fluid. Gaming routers often come equipped with cutting-edge technologies that are designed to improve the overall quality of your gaming experience by ensuring a consistent internet connection. One of these features is known as Quality of Service, and it gives you the ability to allocate a greater portion of your available internet bandwidth to your gaming console or personal computer so that you can enjoy lag-free, high-quality gameplay.

Try to Avoid Wireless Connections

Wi-Fi puts a limit on how much data may be sent at once, it is absolutely necessary to use an ethernet cable in order to connect your personal computer or game console to the internet. When compared to a connection made through Wi-Fi, the speeds achieved by hardwiring your device to the internet via your router may be up to 10 times faster than those achieved over Wi-Fi alone. If, on the other hand, a wireless Internet connection is the only choice available to you, you should position your computer or game console as near to the router as is practically practicable.