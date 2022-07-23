We know that your eyebrows might have been raised by reading the title of this blog post. It’s difficult to impossible that an alcoholic beverage can provide benefits to your health. Well, it might sound untrue and illogical, but tequila shots can prove to be beneficial for your body.

Before we move forward, we want to make it clear that we are not encouraging our readers to consume alcohol, as enough studies exist to show that alcohol is detrimental to the health of people. Our intention behind creating this blog post is just to highlight how tequila can affect your body in a positive way. We have referred to various reliable sources for accumulating the information to avoid misleading anyone.

The health benefits of tequila discussed here have been demonstrated through research. The real reason behind these benefits is the primary ingredient used in the formation of tequila. This ingredient is the ‘Weber Blue Agave Plant’, which is also known as ‘Agave Tequilana’. It is commonly known as ‘Blue Agave’, and belongs to the Asparagaceae family.

Blue Agave Plant is a large succulent native to the states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Aguascalientes in Mexico. The terms ‘Succulent’ and ‘Succulent Plant’ are used to describe plants that have thick fleshy stems or leaves. The leaves of this succulent are long and spiked, just like aloe vera. Succulent plants can survive without water for a long time as they are capable of storing water.

There is a bulb within the core of the blue agave plant. This bulb is known as ‘Pina’. In order to make tequila, this bulb, i.e., pina, is baked and juiced. Then, its juice is fermented with yeast in barrels to make tequila. Blue agave plants that have matured between eight to ten years are harvested to make tequila. Now, let’s have a look at the 7 surprising health benefits of tequila that you will not be able to ignore.

7 Health Benefits of Tequila You Must Know About

Tequila is a distilled spirit produced only in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, and Nayarit. While high-quality tequilas contain only the blue agave plant as an ingredient, low-quality tequilas contain other ingredients as well. These other ingredients include corn syrup, molasses, and sugar juice.

Irrespective of whether you drink a high-quality tequila or a low-quality tequila, you can obtain the health benefits of tequila. But it does not mean that you start consuming tequila excessively. You should drink any alcoholic beverage in moderation, even if you are drinking it while celebrating any event or occasion.

1. Improves Digestion

Tequila can improve your digestion as it has compounds helpful for the digestive system of a person. The blue agave plant contains high levels of insulin, which grows good bacteria in the small and large intestines of your body. Good bacteria improve your digestion. Some people drink tequila after having a meal, whereas some drink it both before and after having a meal.

2. Strengthens Bones

One of the benefits of tequila is that it can lead to the formation of new bones as it helps your body to absorb calcium. Blue agave, which is the main ingredient in tequila, prevents bone loss. It has certain compounds known as ‘fructans’ that can aid in the absorption of calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, and phosphorus. Thus, tequila is even considered to be beneficial for patients with osteoporosis.

3. Reduces Weight

The blue agave plant has natural sugar, which is known as ‘agavins’. As tequila is made from the blue agave plant, it contains agavins. Tequila can help you reduce weight because agavins work like dietary fiber. They won’t increase your blood sugar levels, unlike regular sugar. Agavins increase the metabolic rate and thus, burn fat in your body.

4. Boosts Immunity

We have already mentioned the fructans in tequila. Fructans are good not just for your bones but also for your gut health. Fructans provide your body with probiotics, which are the good bacteria present in the intestines. Good or healthy bacteria are necessary for the immune system of your body. Tequila also contains antioxidants derived from blue agave. Therefore, one of the benefits of tequila is that it boosts your immunity.

5. Prevents Type 2 Diabetes

You already know about agavins, the natural sugar found in the blue agave plant. Agavins are non-digestible, and so, they pass through your body undigested. As a result, they don’t raise your blood sugar levels. Moreover, the blue agave plant also has insulin. So, when you consume tequila, it lowers the risk of obesity, and, thus, prevents type 2 diabetes.

6. Decreases Inflammation

One of the surprising benefits of tequila is that it can help you fight inflammation. The primary ingredient of tequila – blue agave – contains saponin compounds. Saponins are naturally occurring compounds known to make foams in aqueous solutions. Saponin compounds have anti-inflammatory properties. You can experience a decrease in the pain related to inflammation by drinking tequila.

7. Fights Insomnia

Tequila can help you fight insomnia and sleep better. The reason behind the same is that tequila relaxes your nerves, and therefore, makes you feel calm. Even those who are not suffering from insomnia can sleep well after consuming tequila. It’s important to mention here that you should not go overboard with tequila to get a good night’s sleep.

Along with the benefits mentioned above, some other benefits of tequila are also claimed by experts. Tequila can also lower the risk of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s. You can even overcome restlessness by drinking tequila. The best part is that you will not get a hangover if you drink tequila in moderation.

Final Words

If you watch movies regularly or frequently, you must have noticed how people take shots of tequila one after another to feel good. While such scenes might seem interesting, you should not try to copy your favorite movie and television stars. You should take care never to consume too much alcohol as it can affect your health badly in the short-term and long-term.