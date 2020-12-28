Pregnant women gain baby weight from the placenta, breast tissue, and amniotic fluid. Their blood, uterus size, and fat content also increase. Although the gain is around 25 to 30 pounds, they lose only 15 pounds after childbirth. Thankfully there are easy ways to lose weight after childbirth.

The fluids are naturally shed, but the stored fat can become a problem. It can lead to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Follow these practical instructions to reduce weight and regain fitness.

Is it possible to lose weight after childbirth?

After pregnancy and childbirth, women inevitably gain weight. They have to be prepared to tackle this issue confidently. However, celebrity diets and magazine reports may lead to confusion. Do not get carried away by such examples and set unrealistic and unachievable targets.

For the first year after childbirth, you may lose around 10 pounds or 4.5 kg. It depends on how much weight you have gained initially. Research shows that 75% of women were obese for about a year. And only 25% of them retained more than 20 pounds after the 1st year mark. So, follow a healthy diet plan and exercise regularly to lose the extra fat.

Breastfeeding: one of the easy ways to lose weight

Breastfeeding is mandatory for the first three or even six months. It provides sufficient nutrients for the baby. The milk also strengthens the newborn ones immunity system. Breastfeeding reduces disease risks for mothers too.

She can avoid breast cancer, high BP, type 2 diabetes, and ovarian cancer. Mothers who breastfeed can also lose post-partum weight. The loss may not be evident for the first few months due to higher food consumption. But after 4 or 5 months, the mother will be able to see a significant weight reduction.

Nourishment plan: do not crash diet

One of the easy ways to lose weight is to follow a strict diet plan. Please do not cut down on nutritious food as it is necessary to heal. Also, your quick recovery is essential for taking good care of the baby. And breastfeeding will anyway make you crave for more calories than before.

To lose weight fast, do not crash diet and stick to low-calorie foods. You can only reduce the intake by up to about 500 calories per day. For example, those who take 2000 calories per day can cut down only by 300 calories. Monitor the intake and burn the remaining 200 calories through activity, work, or exercise.

Healthy foods: proteins and fiber

Consume nutritious proteins like legumes, fish, eggs, and lean meats. Nuts, seeds, and dairy products also give you proteins. They burn more calories during the digestive process and boost the body’s metabolism. Your appetite also comes down without compromising health.

Fiber, on the other hand, slows down digestion and makes you feel fuller. Cereals, bread, barley, oats, and whole grains are the best addition to your diet. You can also take peas, beans, pulses, and vegetables like carrots and potatoes. A 4 g increase in fiber intake can lower weight by 3.25 pounds in 6 months.

Nutritious snacks: fruits are good

Processed and packaged foods are not suitable for breastfeeding mothers. But you do not have to cut down on snacks either. You can eat spiced nuts, seaweed snacks, hummus, and air-popped popcorn. Also, dried fruits, mixed nuts, along with apricots, oranges, mangoes, and bananas, can a good alternative.

You can also take string cheese, vegetable slices, homemade granola, and Greek yogurt. Besides cantaloupe, honeydew melon, red and pink grapefruit is good for the health. You can relax, munch on them, get into a happy mood, and still not gain weight.

Avoid sugars: one of the easy ways to lose weight

Sugars and refined carbohydrates tempt those with a sweet tooth. But such high-calorie, low nutrition foods are not good for you. They not only increase blood glucose levels but also increase body weight. Besides, they can lead to heart ailments, diabetes, cancer, and mental dullness.

So, avoid biscuits, pastries, cakes, and sweet desserts. You should also keep away from white flour, refined sugars, fruit juices, and sweet colas. They can also weaken your body’s immunity system.

Lifestyle habits: bring positive results

Sleep at least 7 to 8 hours every night to rejuvenate the body. You will also heal quickly by retiring to bed early in the night. Also, keep the mind positive and stay away from depression that can make you overeat. Also, avoid caffeine and sleep for eight hours to avoid the risk of obesity.

Physical exercise: follow safe tactics

You cannot jump into exercise right after childbirth. It would take a couple of months for your body to heal. Talk to your gynecologist about the right time to start exercising. A good combination of a nutritious diet and exercise can help you stay fit. It is one of the easy ways to lose weight by an average of 1.72 kg or 3.7 pounds. Of course, as a new mother, you cannot rush into cardio training. Instead, start slowly with brisk walking for a week or two and then move ahead.

Once the stomach and pelvic areas heal, you can become more active. It will depend on the type of childbirth, complications, and your general health. However, long walks, jogging, cycling, and running can burn calories and reduce disease risks.

Drink water: one of the easy ways to lose weight

Drink 2 liters or eight glasses of water per day to replace the fluids lost through milk. Drinking adequate water will also help to remove toxins and waste from your body easily. Water is the best liquid than sweetened drinks, cola, and other juices.

Breastfeeding mothers are more likely to get depressed. It is best to keep yourself busy with things other than taking care of your baby. Yes, the baby will take up most of your time. But, make sure to allocate time for self-care, reading a book, enjoying a movie, and so on. You should regularly consult the doctor for health updates. Join a weight loss group after some months for new ideas and help regarding weight loss.