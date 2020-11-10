Man Caves have always been a desirable idea for many men of the house with them, being a retreat for the boys of the house to be able to escape to when they want to avoid the life of the house and just get some alone time. Although many have deemed man caves to be expensive, unachievable or out of their reach for their budget, however due to the global pandemic caused by Covid-19, many more have been formed over this time and so we’ve thought about creating a list of what you have to put into a Man Cave.

First of all, we’d start off with ensuring you have a large screen TV or projector to ensure that when you escape to your man cave, you are able to chill out, watch some tv and more importantly watch the big sport games alone or even with friends and family. If you don’t have a screen to be able to watch these in your man cave, they really what kind of man cave is it?

Next of all you are going to need some entertainment for your guests when the football isn't on, or its half time for that matter. This can be done quite easily through the use of a darts board, pool table if space allows, or even if you wanted to get a bit swanky with it, why not have a roulette table to allow you and your friends to try and produce a profit against each other?

Furthermore, and how could we forget, a mini fridge in your bar so you can serve cold refreshments to yourself and your guests would be a minimum. If you are looking to take it to the next level, having a full equipped bar and with working pumps from your own keg really is the real deal when it comes to man cave’s and will ensure that everyone goes wow when they arrive in your cave for the first time.

And finally, getting some sporting memorabilia to decorate the walls of your man cave is the perfect finishing touch to ensuring that you have the right aesthetic for your man cave possible. This can be completed with either football shirts, signed sporting equipment, tickets, scarves, posters, banners, canvas and many more original ideas that you can think of to decorate the man cave walls so it looks just the way you’ve expect it to do.