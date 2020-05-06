COVID-19 India Update: What is The Present Scenario?

The face of COVID-19 India is something that you may not have dreamt of ever. However, with the increasing cases of infection, death, lack of food supplies, and the plight of people, we can only hope for the situations to get better. While Tuesday recorded the maximum steep in Corona death cases in India, the figures as of Wednesday, 6th May has around 33,500.

The number of deaths in the country has risen to 1,694, and the number of active cases as per today’s reports are 33,514. On the other hand, about 13,160 people have been released after recovery which makes the total number of cases stand at 49,391.

Yesterday, there were reports of 195 deaths, out of which 95 cases were reported in a single state which is West Bengal. In the last 24 hours, there are 126 new cases of death, and 2,958 people have been tested positive. The Government of India states that 111 people out of all the people affected are foreign nationals who got stuck here due to the lockdown. The recovery rate is very low at 28.71 percent which is again a disappointing scenario. If you take a deeper look at the state-wise data of Covid-19 India, it will become clear how cases are piling up every single day.

If you take a look back, a total of 111 deaths have taken place from the last morning, from which reports of 49 cases have come from Gujarat. Apart from that, 34 deaths have taken place in Maharashtra in a day. The successors in the list include Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh with numbers ranging from twelve, seven, three, two, and one respectively.

Highlights of the day in COVID-19 India

As mentioned earlier, the fatality count reached 1,694 today, and Maharashtra is still leading the chart with 617 followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 368 and 176 respectively. Further, West Bengal stands at 140, Rajasthan 89, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 56, and 36 deaths in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the National Health Ministry, reports of 25 deaths in Punjab have come across so far followed by 8 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6 in Haryana, 4 each in Bihar, and Kerala. The ones lower down in the list include Jharkhand with 3 reported cases of death. It is followed by Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Assam, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh. In all of the latter states reports of one death, each has come across.

According to the morning update received from the National Health Ministry, the highest counts of positive cases in COVID-19 India have come from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The numbers have reached 15,525 and 6,245 in both of these places respectively. The states that follow in no particular order are-

Dadar and Nagar Haveli- 1

Arunachal Pradesh- 1

Mizoram-1

Manipur-2

Goa- 7

Puducherry- 9

Meghalaya- 12

Andaman & Nicobar- 33

Tripura- 43

Ladakh- 41

Himachal Pradesh- 42

Assam- 43

Chattisgarh- 59

Uttarakhand- 61

Chandigarh- 111

Jharkhand- 125

Orissa- 175

Kerala- 502

Bihar- 536

Haryana- 548

Karnataka- 671

Jammu & Kashmir- 741

Telangana- 1,096

West Bengal- 1,344

Punjab- 1,451

Andhra Pradesh- 1,717

Uttar Pradesh- 2,880

Madhya Pradesh- 3,049

Rajasthan- 3,158

Tamil Nadu- 4,058

Delhi- 5,104

As per the reports of the National Ministry, the number of cases of each state in the COVID-19 India scenario has been put together by the ICMR. You can also find the details on the official website of ICMR.

Delhi government takes an initiative

The Government of Delhi held a press conference in the morning today. Here the announcement of a brand-new Twitter handle was made. You can refer to this Twitter handle for any complaints and queries related to COVID-19 India. You can search for DelhiVsCorona to find the account.

The government assures you about the authenticity of information that you will receive from this account. It will also be the best place that you can refer to any coronavirus related queries. In his statement, Delhi Chief Mr. Arvind Kejriwal reveals that he has prepared a special team that will constantly monitor the scenario. As a result, you will get live status updates from all the government hospitals.

If you want to tweet your complaints and queries, you just have to tag @DelhiVsCorona. You can ask about anything starting from checkups, food supplies, or current updates. The special team will work relentlessly to fetch you swift and authentic solutions.

Doctors, paramedics, and nurses infected

These are the people who are selflessly working for the betterment of our society and are the real heroes. However, with the COVID-19 India situation worsening, 548 doctors, paramedics, and nurses have been affected and tested positive. The figure is exclusive of field workers, kitchen and laundry staff, sanitation workers, peons, lab attendants, and security guards. The worse part is that the source of infection that has affected these medical staff is not yet discovered. The lack of epidemiological tests makes it impossible to segregate whether the doctors and nurses got infected in their workplaces or the virus is community-borne.

Government nudges AIOCD for assurance on virus drugs

The National Union Health ministry of India has nudged the AIOCD (All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists) to ensure the availability of proper medicines and drugs. The Government is becoming restless until some proper antidotes or vaccines can control the worsening situation of the nation. The Union Ministry has taken bold initiatives and sent lists of 55 ICU controlling drugs for COVID patients. Besides, there is also a separate list of 96 drugs that could be available for the common public to treat co-morbid situations. The approval of the lists has been carried out by the Director-General of National Health Services.

Ray of hope

Despite the low recovery rate of just about 28.71%, Indians are very hopeful that they will be able to combat the situation in a couple of months. We are all waiting for a proper vaccine that can give us a wider ray of hope. Patients are quickly recovering in a few states, and some have already been declared corona-free. Yes, you heard it right because states of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura have successfully fought the virus. In other parts of the country, there are cases of recovery of older adults above the age of 90, and infants too.