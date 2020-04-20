Types of CBD Cream and topical applications

The Cannabis Sativa plant has more than 100 chemical compounds in them. While some compounds like the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) contain psychoactive properties that can make you feel euphoric, CBD (cannabidiol), extracted from the same source, is considered to be very beneficial.

Many studies have proved that CBD can be used to provide relief from chronic pain, recover from injuries and fatigue due to intense workouts and get rid of all problems caused by inflammations. This is because CBD is known for its extremely high anti-inflammatory properties.

Today, CBD is available in many forms such as capsules, syrups, creams, balms, tinctures, edibles, beverages and more. Of all these, topical applications such as creams are the easiest to apply. You just have to rub a small amount of cream on your skin and wait for the effects of CBD to get absorbed into your skin directly. After some time, you will find immense relief for your respective conditions (sports injuries, rashes, swelling, soreness, etc.).

Here is a look at some of the important points about CBD cream and what you should know before buying them:

Why topical applicants are safe

Though CBD doesn’t have any severe side effects, it may still cause you some issues such as nausea, loss of appetite, dryness of mouth, etc. This is why many people prefer applying CBD-infused topical applications such as creams and balms. There are two important benefits that these topical applications offer you.

Firstly, they reach the skin directly. The skin is the largest organ of the human body and it is filled with cannabinoid receptors. These receptors interact with CBD very well, thanks to which your body can still get the full benefits of CBD, without the compound acting with your entire ECS (endocannabinoid system). Secondly, you don’t have to experience the bitter and weedy taste of the CBD in your mouths when you use topical applications such as creams.

Uses of CBD creams

Today, many sportspersons (professional and beginners) use CBD-infused creams and sprays to get rid of muscle fatigue, injuries and other inflammation-related injuries. Have you wondered why? It is because of the following reasons:

Many studies in the USA have proved that CBD-infused creams and balms help to reduce swelling and soreness of the muscles.

The antioxidants present in CBD cream help your body to fight against the oxidative stress caused by the free radicals, thereby keeping your skin free from acne, infections from open wounds and the like.

CBD creams contain many warming or cooling properties, which athletes can use as per their requirements. When their muscles are feeling tired, athletes use these creams to cool or soothe their muscles to improve blood flow to that particular region.

Most of the CBD creams contain the goodness of essential oils to give you a soothing and warming effect on your tired and sore muscles. Mostly, lavender oils are used in these creams. These not only give an excellent aroma to the topical application, but also provide excellent relief from injuries, blemishes and other skin ailments.

Application of CBD creams

Though there is no rule about the recommended dosage of CBD per day, you can apply the amount of cream that you are comfortable with. Usually, it is recommended that you use a small dosage of CBD-infused cream on the problem areas with your fingers for good skin contact. Rub the cream well on the areas, so that it spreads properly.

Today, most people use CBD creams on areas such as face, neck, shoulders, knees, elbows, ankles and other joints & soles of feet. Always remember to take a small quantity of cream and spread nicely while applying to get the maximum benefits from your creams. If the product label says that you can reapply the cream every 3 or 4 hours, please do so for the desired effects.