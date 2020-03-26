Four Benefits of Compression Socks You Didn’t Know About

Most people know that compression socks can be beneficial for a number of medical concerns, but many people don’t realize just how many benefits there really are to these innovative and easy-to-use medical devices. Compression socks are one of the easiest ways to dramatically improve your quality of life. Here are a few benefits of compression socks that you may not know about.

Many people think about the medical benefits of compression stockings, but they may not realize the benefits of compression socks for your personal comfort. By improving the circulation to your feet and legs, compression socks can reduce or even eliminate the aching uncomfortable feeling when you’ve been on your feet all day.

Wearing them throughout the day can prevent that discomfort from ever beginning. If you find that your legs hurt at the end of a long day, compression socks may be the answer.

Stop Swelling

Swollen feet, legs, and ankles are extremely uncomfortable. Even if your shoes fit well at the beginning of the day, they will become unbearably tight by the end of the day as your feet and ankles swell.

Compression socks can keep your feet and legs from swelling so that your shoes fit well all day. This can prevent other problems from developing, such as sores on your feet from shoes that suddenly fit poorly when your feet swell. This is important, since people who tend to have poor circulation in their legs may also be less able to recover from injury to the feet and may be more likely to develop infections.

If you are pregnant, foot swelling may be an important problem for you, reducing your mobility and causing discomfort. Wearing compression socks throughout your pregnancy can help to reduce or eliminate this negative side effect. As most pregnant women know, anything to help reduce the side effects of pregnancy is a godsend.

Prevent Varicose Veins

Getting older is inevitable, but some of the visual signs of aging aren’t. Varicose veins aren’t just unattractive. They indicate a circulation system that isn’t doing what it needs to do. As many as 40 million people in the US suffer from varicose veins. People over 50 years of age have an increased incidence of varicose veins, with as many as 50% of the US population suffering from this painful condition.

As we get older, it can be harder for our heart to pump blood through our system effectively, and blood pools in the veins of the legs, resulting in varicose veins over time. By aiding your circulatory system and helping blood move effectively, compression socks can help to prevent varicose veins

For Exercise

When many people think about the benefits of compression socks, they are thinking about older people, people with disabilities, or people who aren’t in good physical condition. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Compression socks have extensive benefits for people who exercise regularly. By improving the circulation to your feet and legs, compression socks can help your muscles recover after exercise, reducing muscle pain and enabling your muscles to heal more effectively.

Whenever you participate in aerobic exercise like jogging or active sports, compression socks can help your circulatory system to deliver much-needed oxygen to muscles as they are active and reduce pain and problems after exercise.

Get the Benefits of Compression Socks

If you are ready to receive all of the benefits of compression socks, make sure that you choose high-quality socks that really work the way they are supposed to. Make sure that your socks have a certified graduated compression of 15-25mmhg, so that they offer sufficient compression without feeling too tight. The socks should compress your leg from the ankle all the way to the knee without causing undue pressure at the bend of the knee.