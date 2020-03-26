Derma Roller: How Can it Help?

Need Improvement

Everybody wants flawless and youthful-looking skin, but with the beauty market flooded with different tricks, tips, serums, and tools promising to do one thing or another, it can be pretty daunting to know where to start! Found in the 90s, micro-needling has been a beauty secret used by thousands to achieve radiant-looking skin. It has recently grown in popularity because you no longer have to book an appointment with your dermatologist to retrieve treatment. From the help of a derma roller, micro-needling can now be done from the comfort of your own home, but what exactly is it and how can it help?

What is Microneedling?

Microneedling is a non-invasive procedure that is done by pricking your skin with hundreds of tiny needles. These needles create micro-wounds which will prompt your skin to create collagen, making new tissue to heal the wounds. The new tissue comes back stronger and thicker helping your skin to be firm, soft and smooth. Microneedling has many different uses but some of the main benefits are to help with:

Acne scars

Hyperpigmentation

Wrinkles

Fine lines

Sagging skin

Sunspots

Uneven skin tone

What is a Derma Roller and How Can it Help?

Like we mentioned, if you wanted a microneedling treatment in the past you would have to book an appointment with your dermatologist and pay a pretty penny for the procedure to be done. Today, microneedling has evolved. A derma roller is a handheld skincare device. On one end is a handle and on the other end is a roller with a ton of super small fine needles on its surface. The needles are not as long as the ones found at the dermatologist, but they are long enough to do the trick. When rolled over your skin, the derma roller will trigger your body’s natural wound healing response to create more collagen giving your skin the luscious glow you crave.

A derma roller has many benefits and studies show it is as safe as it is effective. Some of the ways a derma roller can help are:

It helps to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. As we age, our body’s natural ability to produce collagen begins to slow down. The newly produced collagen that our body creates from microneedling acts as a filler for facial lines and wrinkles, greatly reducing their appearance. It helps to reduce acne scars. When acne heals, it tends to leave a deep fissure which can be seen as a scar. A derma roller penetrates the skin to create collagen production that can improve its appearance. It helps to fight premature aging. A derma roller has the ability to prevent and undo premature aging such as sagging skin by triggering collagen and elastin growth. Dermarolling can have an anti-aging effect by giving skin a stronger, firm and youthful appearance. It helps to reduce enlarged pores. Often located on the nose and around the cheeks, a derma roller can help to shrink the size of pores by producing collagen and thickening the epidermis. It helps with hyperpigmentation. A derma roller is a great choice for those battling hyperpigmentation because it helps to shed the topmost layer of the skin. This allows it to grow back strong, smooth and even.

With so many incredible benefits, a derma roller is one of the best and most effective skincare products found on the market today! If you are looking to heal acne scars, tighten your aging skin, smooth bumps, fine lines, and wrinkles, then we highly recommend adding a derma roller to your beauty arsenal! We know you will not regret it!