Culture, history, design, fashion, food, colors, tastes. If you haven’t figured it out yet, we’re talking about Italy. It was quite hard to decide for the top 5 favorite destinations for foreigners in Italy. In a mix of traditions, it will be a long trip around this wonderful country.

In these cities it seems to have the possibility of being taken back in time; live other lives; walk and breathe history deeply. This is perhaps one of the reasons that pushes foreigners to fall in love with it with a huge market of foreigners looking for their own dream. And this is one of the reasons that encourages foreigners to find houses for sale in Italy.

Amalfi Coast



Not a coincidence if the Amalfi Coast is one of the Italian UNESCO World Heritage Site. Every year there are more than 5 million visitors who use to cross its mesmerizing paths and sky-high costal cliffs, very similar in Italy compared to those present in Liguria.



Amalfi shows stretches of Mediterranean scrub that blend into its small and colorful houses, one of the main features of this enchanting place able to kidnap tourists even during the winter season.

Pisa



Have you ever heard about “Campo Dei Miracoli”? Here you can find one of the pieces of the well-known Italian icon for its beauty which take tourists from all over the world: the Leaning Tower of Pisa, a bell tower built between the twelfth and fourteenth centuries.



The whole Piazza Duomo includes the cathedral, baptistery, and Campo Santo, another UNESCO World Heritage Site. The magnificence of this square also lies in the imposing baptistery created by Nicola Pisano, a masterpiece of Romanesque sculpture present in the square together with a Capitoline column depicting the Roman she-wolf.

Venice

A city made of canals that replace streets, surrounded by the sound of songs performed by gondoliers rowing from one side of the city to the other. Before taking a gondola ride let’s visit Piazza San Marco – where you can find Venice top tourist attractions such as the Doge’s Palace and the tall Campanile.



The Venetian buildings are symbol of the magnificence of the Maritime Republic that dominated the Mediterranean Sea and became the capital of European trade. Then take a picture at Rialto Bridge. Visit Murano and Burano if you want to buy Italian glass masterpiece.

Florence

A window on the past Italian Renaissance, you can walk through a real largescale museum. The majestic and breathtaking Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, is a symbol of world architecture. This is the place where the most famous artists of history took inspiration.

The must visit place in Florence is absolutely the Uffizi Gallery which contains real masterpiece. After that take a look at Pitti Palace, and the area around Oltrarno, full or artisans’ studios.

Rome



Rome is a real masterpiece. Here you can find relics of ancient glories that made Rome the capital of the empire. Colosseum at the beginning – definitely the Italian icon all over the world. Then the Forum, the Pantheon, the Appian Way, and the Palatine Hill.

Discovering Rome means discovering the streets and alleys of Trastevere; sip morning cappuccino in cafés; window-shop on the Via Veneto; and toss a coin in Trevi Fountain, so you can return again and again if luck – and not force such as Star Wars – will be with you.