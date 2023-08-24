Offset Net Worth, Early Life, and Career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Offset has an estimated net worth of $28 million. Offset has established himself as a successful rapper, and songwriter. He is recognized worldwide as one of the most prominent singers of the hip-hop trio Migos.

With his magnetic nature, Offset captivated the attention of his audience. Having a solid foundation in the music industry, Offset has accumulated diverse undertakings. He rose to fame after joining the team, and the release of the song ”Versace” reached tremendous achievement.

His fans are longing to acknowledge Offset net worth and financial status. In this article, we will depict a single picture of Offset.

Key Points About Offset Net Worth

Full Name KiariKendrellCephus Nickname Offset Net Worth $28 million Born December 14, 1991 Age 31 years Nationality American Profession Rapper

Offset Net Worth

As of 2023, Offset accumulated a high-yielding net worth of $28 million. With an impressive net worth, he has made a substantial accolade. While he was at the peak of his career, he took the highest remuneration per project.

In addition, with the group ”Migos”, Offset has obtained a couple with ”Migos” around $25 million. According to some sources, his annual earning is $4 million, and his monthly earning is $3,50,000. In addition, he has amassed countless awards and honors.

The Growth of Offset Net Worth

2023 $28 million 2022 $25 million 2021 $20 million 2020 $16 million 2019 $13 million

The Sources of Offset Net Worth

As a versatile personality, Offset owns several sources to grow his net worth. However, the prominent source of his earnings comes from his music albums and singles.

Music Sales

Throughout his music career, Offset has amassed a handsome amount of money. Between 2017 and 2018, Offset and Migos earned around $8 million together.

Furthermore, between 2018 and 2019, they procured approximately $25 million. Music career has a significant contribution to Offset net worth.

Investment

A significant gain for him stems from Offset’s investment. Based on a report from 2019, Offset invested in an esport group named ”FaZe Clan”. Above all, his investments have impressively contributed to Offset net worth.

Brand Affiliations

Offset has engaged in joint work with multiple brands and companies, such as Bryce Barnes, Lavati, and GoshaRubchinskiy. Additionally, he became a spokesperson in several advertisements.

Moreover, he has collaborated on several music and videos, including ”No Complaints”.

Television

Besides his music career, Offset has featured on a few TV series, TV shows, and interviews. Furthermore, with his impressive showing, Offset appeared in a television series ”Atlanta”. In addition, he created a show with Quibi captioned “SKRRT with Offset”.

Early Life

Offset was born on December 14, 19991, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and grew up with his parents. He emerged from a middle-class family, and he was content with that.

In addition, Offset’s real name is KiariKendrellCephus. Growing up in Gwinnett County, he faced numerous difficulties, especially a financial crisis.

Though he struggled a lot, he never stopped to pursue his dream. Offset attended high school in Gwinnett County, however, he could not complete his high school graduation at that time. As he was passionate about his music career, he embarked on his music journey from high school.

Personal Life

In 2017, Offset started dating an American Rapper named Cardi B. At the same year, the couple wed in secret. In addition, the couple unveiled their marriage in 2018 publicly. They welcomed their first child, KultureKiariCephus, on July 10, 2018.

Career Breakthrough

While he was 11, Offset embarked on his dancing career. As he was a great dancer, he chose dancing for his professional career. Unfortunately, he could not accomplish success in dancing. Then, Offset found interest in rap songs and started to pursue his career.

In 2008, Offset got an opportunity to join the popular group ”Migos’.In 2013, they released their first mixtape ”Juug” and received massive popularity.

After gaining huge recognition, Offset became an internet sensation. Furthermore, people embraced his first solo album “Father of 4”.

Offset’s Achievements

After releasing the single Versace, Offset and the group Migos have earned a lot of success and fame. In addition, they together released several albums and singles, such as Bad, and Bouje.

In addition, his single ranked on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts, which brought his fortune. During his professional journey, Offset has achieved noteworthy triumph and numerous awards.

Here is a list of awards Offset has won:

BET Awards (2017,2018) Billboard Music Awards (2017)

3.iHeartRadio Music Awards (2018)

MTV Video Music Awards(2019)

Offset’s Assets

As an accomplished rapper, Offset amassed several properties and cars. In addition, the value of his prime house is around $6 million. His luxury house is located in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, he has purchased multiple mansions in New York, Georgia, and Chicago. Moreover, as a car lover, Offset has all the latest cars in his collection, such as Range Rover, Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger, Chevrolet Camaro, and a few more.

The Charitable Works of Offset

Aside from his melodic song, Offset is known for his charitable endeavour, and kind-heartedness. In line with our research, Offset and Migos donated to those who suffered from Hurricane Harvey in Houston. In addition, Offset and his wife supplied food for healthcare providers during the pandemic.

Furthermore, Offset always raises his voice against social justice. He and his wife are involved in several social activities. Moreover, Offset accumulated various steps to develop his hometown, Atlanta.

FAQ about Offset net worth?

What is the net worth of Offset?

As of 2023, the legendary hip-hop vocalist, Offset has an impressive net worth of $28 million.

How old is Offset now?

As of 2023, Offset is 31 years old.

What is the name of Offset’s wife?

The name of Offset’s wife is Cardi B.

How much is Migos net worth?

According to some sources, Migos net worth is $80 million.

What is the prime source of Offset Net Worth?

Though Offset has multiple sources to earn money, his prime source of net worth is music sales.

Final Thoughts

At an early age, Offset accomplished massive success in the music industry. His unshakable dedication and passion made him a successful rapper worldwide. Undoubtedly, with his exceptional talent, Offset can grow his net worth.

Despite struggles, Offset made a bright career and remarkable assets. Aside from his music career, he is known for his philanthropic works. His lifestyle, demeanour, and net worth serve as confirmation of his better financial status.