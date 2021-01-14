Apps that make working from home more efficient and fun!

Due to the pandemic, many people simply were – and still are – not able to work at the office. And it will probably not change any time soon. We have to accept that (partially) working from home will be the new way to go. So we can better make the best of it!

To make working from home as efficient as possible, you need a few basics like a good office chair, a daily work-routine and a professional computer and accessories – you can also rent a laptop or hire an iPad if necessary. But to make working from home efficient and fun, downloading some apps might not be a bad idea. In this article, we tell you about the handiest apps that make working from home way more efficient and fun!

“Stay connected” apps

It’s not that easy anymore to just hop by your colleague and to have a chat at the coffee corner. With that missing, it’s even more important to find ways to keep in touch with each other. Luckily there are business apps like Slack. Via these apps you start a private conversation. But you can also create a chat room for your team or the whole office.

What about meetings? There are also special business apps for meetings, for example, Google Hangouts, ZOOM or Business Skype. Via these apps you can set up a video conversation with your colleagues and/or business partners.

“Stay busy” apps

Doing the laundry, doing grocery shopping, entertaining the kids … There is a lot of distraction at home. You therefore may be not as efficient at home as at the office. In contrast to the office, at home there is little or no informal social control. Luckily there are apps that can help you structure your workday, for example, Things, Notes and Google Tasks. Are you distracted by your phone or laptop? Then make use of the apps of Android and iOS that can switch off your social media apps during working hours.

“Stay active” apps

At the office, you probably need to walk a minute (or more) to go to the toilet, the coffee corner or the canteen. But at home, these things are often within easy reach. But staying active during the day is of major importance. Luckily there are lots of apps that have 5, 7 or 10 minute workouts that fit in perfectly with your workday, for example, the 7 Minute Workout App or Office Workout App.

With these apps, working from home will be easier and more fun. Good luck and hang in there!