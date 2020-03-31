One of the most traditional dishes in history has been getting a lot of hype lately, and we decided to check it out and let everyone know what our thoughts are on this interesting subject. If you grew up in a house that made goulash, this would certainly interest you because today we are going to divulge our findings in the search for the best goulash recipes out there. We tried several recipes that have an array of delicious ingredients and came up with what we think are best choices for you if you decide to try this fantastic dish once you’ve read our informative article titled goulash: which is the best?

So, what exactly is goulash? For those of you who have never tried this amazing meal, let me first tell you a little about it. The history of the goulash goes back to the 9th century when Magyar shepherds would eat stews. They would dry stew in the sun and pack into bags made of sheep’s stomachs. During mealtime, they would add water to a portion of meat to reconstitute it into stew or soup. The word Goulash is derived from the Hungarian word Gulyás. It is pronounced almost the same only with no L. The meaning of Hungarian word Gulyás is “cowboy” or “herdsman.” The herdsmen used to butcher the cows that were weak and unable to make the drive. They would make the soup of those cows while on the cattle drives.

So what different kinds of goulash are there? First, there are several different kinds of Hungarian goulash; traditional or classic goulash is the most common. This recipe is for the traditional Hungarian Goulash, made with:

Onions

Stew meat

Thyme

Tomato sauce

Paprika

It is served over homemade dumplings called nokedli. For the unbeatable savory flavor, you need to cook it low and slow. Now, the big difference is what you eat with it, noodles, which can be traditional or any of the many different kinds of Hungarian noodles. Or, you can have the classic Hungarian dish with potatoes or even dumplings.

But after trying all the different ways to eat classic Hungarian goulash, we can report that nothing compares to the other main option of goulash – American goulash. The Difference between Hungarian and American Goulash is you cook American style slow for that unbeatable savory flavor. And American Goulash is made with the following ingredients:

Peppers

Ground beef

Onions (in a tomato-based sauce)

Elbow noodles

It will take only thirty minutes or so to make it. So there are only slight differences, but most people prefer American style these days. American style has the macaroni that I remember eating growing up; that is the style I recommend trying the first time you cook goulash; if you like that, you can try the old world style.

Before we go, I want to give you a few tips for when you cook this amazing dish. I like to make sure I thicken the sauce by letting the meat sauce boil down for a while before adding the macaroni; this ensures a thick creamy and savory sauce, the most important factor in a truly tasty goulash. Next, in case you’re like me and want a bit of a healthier meal, you can add veggies to you goulash like mushrooms or shredded zucchini. You can add Italian seasoning or chili powder if you like your meals spicier, some American cooks even use taco seasoning to add some kick. My last tip for you to try is to add some cheese at the very end of your cooking, try sharp cheddar, or even parmesan for a creamy treat that will give your goulash that extra little bit of awesome that your family will love.