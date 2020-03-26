Bone Broth Collagen: What Is It?

You’ve probably heard of collagen in reference to skin, hair, and nail care products. Products containing collagen reduce wrinkles in your skin, grow thicker hair that is more resistant to breakage, and make thin, weak nails strong and attractive.

Collagen maybe even more effective when consumed, and a high level of collagen in your diet has all kinds of other benefits. Here is what you need to know about bone broth collagen and how it can help your overall health when added to a well-balanced diet.

Build And Strengthen Connective Tissue

Collagen strengthens the tendons that connect your bones, ligaments, and muscles. Without sufficient collagen, there isn’t enough padding between bones, so bones can rub together. This results in pain in your joints and can lead to arthritis over time.

Consuming plenty of collagen as part of a healthy diet will continuously build strength in your connective tissue, reducing joint pain and preventing the symptoms of arthritis from developing.

Improve Hair, Skin, and Nails

Most people would prefer to delay the onset of wrinkles for as long as possible. Consuming collagen throughout your life is a great way to keep your skin looking youthful for longer. Collagen keeps your skin well moisturized and plumps skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Collagen helps to build strong nails and can repair brittle, splitting nails. Whether you’ve always had weak nails or your nails have been weakened because of manicures or false nails, collagen can help make your nails naturally beautiful. This isn’t just a cosmetic issue, as splitting nails can be quite painful.

Collagen helps to build strong hair, which will reduce split ends as a result of breaking and make your hair seem fuller and smoother. Sufficient collagen in your diet can even prevent or reverse hair loss.

Heal The Digestive System

One little-known benefit of collagen is its powerful beneficial effects on the digestive system. Amino acids in collagen rebuild tissue that lines the digestive tract, preventing inflammation and autoimmune response when particles of undigested food are able to move through the intestinal lining and trigger your body’s immune response. A diet rich in collagen can continuously repair and rebuild the digestive tract lining.

Collagen can help your body to digest foods that may otherwise be difficult to digest, such as beans, milk, wheat, and meat. If you find yourself avoiding these foods because of the digestive upset, adding collagen to your diet may enable you to eat them without negative symptoms.

Collagen can be so beneficial for the digestive system that it may even reduce the symptoms of individuals suffering from diseases like gluten sensitivity, irritable bowel syndrome, and celiac disease.

Why Is Bone Broth Collagen The Best Way To Get Collagen?

You may be wondering why taking collagen as a supplement or rubbing it into your skin or hair as creams or shampoos isn’t a better way to get the collagen that you need than consuming collagen in bone broth. Bone broth may not be the easiest way to get collagen, but it is the most effective and best for your body.

The slow simmering process used to make bone broth turns collagen into gelatin, which is very easy for your body to digest, absorb, and turn back into collagen in your system. This means that the collagen in bone broth is likely to be more available for your body than other sources of collagen

Add Bone Broth Collagen To Your Diet Today

The benefits of bone broth collagen are expansive, and there really aren’t any downsides to this healthy superfood, so add bone broth collagen to your regular diet today.