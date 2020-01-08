Tv Show View all
Occupied season 3 is on the way that focuses on political and environmental issues. The fourth episode has released, and now the fifth episode is …
Games View all
Dead Island 2 is the game of the same name that was already revealed in E3 2014. The dead island came in 2014 that was …
A really innovative game with high replayability if you wish to spend countless hours going through the story. The animation and the game design is …
Earnings
Trailers View all
Movies View all
This horror movie is gripping power. The movie will start with light moments and within some time the stage is set to scare you. The …
Bombshell is a new film of Jay Roach that is written by Charles Randolph. The movie centres the story of female Fox News personnel and …
The production of tremors 7 has wrapped up. This long creature filled franchise movie sot in Thailand. Michael Gross announced the news about its filming. …
Before Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was better-known for writing the music and lyrics for the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “In The Heights” that ran on …
This is an incredibly well-made show. Very well written and produced. The stories are super interesting and intertwined. The best piece of television I have …
It is nevertheless tough to mention if “National Treasure 3” can ever get released. The show was speculated to be a sequel to 2004’s Jerry …