Dennis Rodman Net Worth, Early Life, Career

Dennis Rodman is a retired professional basketball player, actor, and TV personality with a net worth of $500 thousand as of 2024.

Dennis Rodman is famous for his fierce defensive and rebounding abilities that helped his teams win 5 NBA championships during his 14-year NBA career. He was one of the most dominant rebounders and defenders on all 5 title teams.

Dennis Rodman has an estimated net worth of around $500 thousand as of 2024. During his 14-year NBA career, he earned just over $27 million in salary alone, playing for elite teams like the Pistons, Spurs, and Bulls. His annual salary peaked at $9 million during his final season with the Dallas Mavericks in 1999-2000.

However, Rodman was famous for his lavish partying, drinking, and gambling habits, which depleted his fortune quickly after retirement. He was sued multiple times over the years for failure to pay child support and alimony to his ex-wives.

Rodman has several business ventures after the NBA, including restaurants, wrestling, and endorsements, but has yet to provide him with a stable income.

In 2012, Rodman owed nearly $1 million in back child support and faced prison time if he did not pay. He claimed to be completely broke and unable to pay at the time. However, he managed to avoid jail by entering rehab for alcohol abuse.

Early Life and Education

Dennis Keith Rodman was born on May 13, 1961, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Philander Rodman Jr. and Shirley. He experienced a turbulent childhood as his father left when he was just 3 years old, forcing his mother to raise him and his two younger sisters on her own.

They moved to Dallas, where Rodman attended South Oak Cliff High School. He struggled academically as a student due to his dyslexia and was often disruptive in class. After high school, Rodman worked as an overnight janitor at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

He then experienced a sudden growth spurt, shooting up to 6’7″. That motivated him to try out for the Cooke County College basketball team, where he averaged 17.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, gaining him recognition.

NBA Career Beginnings

Dennis Rodman was drafted by the Detroit Pistons as the 3rd pick in the second round in 1986. His talent for rebounding and defense made up for his lack of offensive skills, and he soon made a name for himself in the league.

He quickly established himself as one of the best defenders and rebounders in the NBA, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award twice in 1990 and 1991. He was also part of the Detroit Pistons team that won back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990.

Rodman played for the Pistons until 1993, when he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs. He continued his dominant rebounding, leading the league for 7 consecutive years from 1991 to 1998.

However, he began frequently clashing with coaches and management. In 1995, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he teamed up with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to win 3 championships from 1996 to 1998. That cemented his legacy as one of the greatest rebounders and defenders ever.

Success and Achievements

Despite his success on the court, Dennis Rodman’s behavior grew increasingly erratic, with frequent suspensions and fines from the league. He led the league in technical fouls and was famous for his outrageous hair colors, tattoos, and piercings.

Rodman’s antics often overshadowed his incredible talent. He retired from the NBA in 2000 after brief controversial stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He finished his career with the highest rebounding average since Wilt Chamberlain.

Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. While he earned nearly $30 million during his playing career, ongoing legal issues and uncontrolled spending resulted in Rodman’s net worth being a mere fraction of what it could have been.

Business Ventures and Media Appearances

Dennis Rodman pursued various business ventures and media appearances. He briefly participated in professional wrestling for organizations like WCW and even had his restaurant in Newport Beach called Dennis Rodman’s.

Dennis Rodman made several film and TV appearances on shows like 3rd Rock from the Sun, Celebrity Mole, and Celebrity Apprentice.

In 2013, Rodman generated significant controversy by building an unlikely friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He made several trips to the country, which he claimed were attempts at “basketball diplomacy.”

In 1996, Rodman published his bestselling autobiography “Bad As I Wanna Be,” detailing his rough upbringing and NBA career. He published several other books about his life later on. He also launched his record label, Rodman Records, and released his album in 1996 called Dennis Rodman Presents Shock Therapy.

Sources of Income

Dennis Rodman’s primary source of income was his salary from the league. He earned over $27 million in salary from the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, Lakers, and Mavericks during his professional basketball career from 1986 to 2000. His top annual salary was $9 million.

After retirement, Rodman’s income sources became more sporadic. He earned paychecks by participating in various reality TV shows like Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Mole. He also made money from brand endorsements, public appearances, book royalties, and business ventures like his restaurant and wrestling. However, they all provided him with a steady income.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Rodman took in some income from his branding and endorsements. He had his own MTV reality show called The Rodman World Tour in 1996. However, Rodman endorsed brands like Pepsi, Carl’s Jr., and Newport Creek Winery.

Personal Life

Rodman married his first wife, Annie Bakes, in 1992, with whom he had a daughter named Alexis. However, they divorced in 1993. Rodman then married model and actress Carmen Electra in 1998, though they filed for divorce after just 5 months.

In 1999, Rodman married Michelle Moyer, with whom he had a son named D.J. and a daughter named Trinity. Moyer filed for divorce in 2004, and it was finalized in 2012 after a drawn-out legal battle over child support payments.

Rodman struggled with alcohol abuse for much of his career. Police arrested him multiple times for drunk driving, and he entered rehab several times. He remains single today and has limited contact with his children.

Philanthropy

Dennis Rodman has been involved in some philanthropic endeavors over the years. In 1997, he won $200,000 on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and donated the total amount to the Boy and Girls Clubs of America. He has also supported organizations that focus on youth sports and recreation, like the Dennis Rodman Foundation.

After winning Celebrity Apprentice in 2009, he donated his $50,000 winnings to the Court Appointed Special Advocates, which works on behalf of abused and neglected children. Rodman has frequently donated signed merchandise and memorabilia to charities for their fundraisers.

FAQs on Dennis Rodman Net Worth

How many NBA championships did Dennis Rodman win?

Rodman won 5 NBA championships over his career – 2 with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 & 1990 and 3 with the Chicago Bulls from 1996-1998.

Why did Rodman dye his hair crazy colors?

Rodman was famous for frequently dyeing his hair bright colors like green, purple, and blonde, especially during his time with the Bulls.

What was his relationship with Kim Jong Un?

Rodman developed an unlikely friendship with the North Korean dictator starting in 2013. He made several trips to the country, which he claimed were “basketball diplomacy.”

How many times was Dennis Rodman married?

Rodman has been married 3 times. He was firstly married to Annie Bakes, with whom he had 1 daughter. He was then married to Carmen Electra. His longest marriage was to Michelle Moyer from 1999-2012 with whom he had 2 children before a contentious divorce.

Bottom Line

Dennis Rodman was one of the most iconic and talented defensive players in NBA history whose personal life often made as many headlines as his basketball career. His net worth stands at $500 thousand due to his lavish lifestyle and inability to properly manage his finances after retirement.

However, he remains one of the most colorful and divisive figures both in basketball and American pop culture.