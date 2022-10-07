Smoothie for Bloating – 5 Delicious Smoothies that Can Beat Bloating

Are you experiencing the issue of bloating on a frequent basis? Do you want a simple remedy to get rid of your bloating problem? Are you in search of an effective solution to say goodbye to bloating forever? If your answer to any of these questions is ‘Yes’, then you should continue reading the blog post, as we have discussed an easy and proven treatment option for bloating.

We are sure that you must have got curious after reading the title of this blog, or you must have already heard about smoothie for bloating and wanted to know the truth behind it. Well, irrespective of the reason, you will get your answer here.

But first, let’s see what is bloating and why it happens.

What Exactly is Bloating? What Causes Bloating?

Bloating is a condition related to the abdomen, i.e., the stomach, tummy, or belly. Many people encounter the issue of bloating. It is a condition in which the stomach feels full, tight, and uncomfortable. The issue of bloating is more common than you can think. A lot of people feel their stomachs bloating regularly. The most common cause behind the occurrence of bloating is excessive intestinal gas.

The gastrointestinal tract, or the GI tract, gets filled with gas or air. The impaired muscle function in the digestive tract also causes bloating. In the case of some people, the abdomen becomes visibly swollen. While some people feel merely discomfort, others feel intense pain.

The fact that you are trying to learn about a smoothie for bloating proves that bloating is affecting your health, quality of life, and mental peace significantly. It’s quite possible that bloating might have become a recurring problem for you. If it’s true, you are not the only one, as a lot of other people also feel bloated quite often. If you get a bloated stomach seldom, it might not be a serious issue for you.

Digestive issues are considered to be responsible in the case of people who get a bloated stomach after eating. Overeating, fast eating, and constipation are some of the conditions that can cause the build-up of gas in your digestive tract. Intolerance toward certain substances also leads to gas build-up, and consequently, bloating. Menstruation also causes intolerance. Underlying medical conditions also lead to bloating.

Smoothie for Bloating: Can Smoothies Treat Bloating?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, bloating essentially means the stomach getting filled with air or gas. In order to get rid of the gas, it’s important to feed yourself foods and beverages that promote the growth of healthy gut microbiota. A smoothie is a beverage that serves this purpose well.

Smoothies are known for being healthy, as they contain fruits and vegetables. The base of a smoothie is either milk or yogurt. While milk is filled with nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D, potassium, and magnesium, yogurt is a popular probiotic food. These days, smoothies are even made without using dairy products and sugar.

Therefore, a smoothie for bloating is not a baseless claim. Along with providing many other health-related benefits, smoothies can also help you combat bloating. The phrases ‘De Bloating Smoothie’ and the ‘Anti-Bloat Smoothie’ have become increasingly popular owing to the fact that smoothies are effective in fighting the problem of bloating.

While smoothies are good to ease bloating, you should not drink any smoothie that you can get or make. You should drink only those smoothies that have proven to help in debloating. The major reason behind the same is that even some foods can cause bloating, for example, lentils, wheat, broccoli, onions, beans, and almonds.

5 Smoothie Recipes You Should Make to Ease Bloating

We have listed down 5 smoothies you can make to get rid of bloating. We have also mentioned their recipes for those smoothies.

Mixed Berries Kefir Smoothie

Ingredients Needed:

1 cup mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

¼ cup orange juice

1 tablespoon honey

1-2 tablespoons fresh mint

How to Make this Smoothie?

Take a blender and put all the ingredients in it.

Blend the ingredients until they turn into a smooth mixture.

Mixed berries kefir smoothie will provide you with nutrients like carbohydrates, minerals, and protein. Kefir is a drink made from fermented milk. It is cultured from kefir grains. Kefir is a probiotic filled with calcium and protein. It is similar to thin yogurt. You can buy it from the market.

Banana and Blueberries Smoothie

Ingredients Needed:

½ cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1 ripe banana (peeled and cut into pieces)

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon sugar

4 ice cubes

How to Make this Smoothie?

Put all 5 ingredients in a blender.

Blend the ingredients until smooth

Banana and blueberries smoothie is also a helpful smoothie for bloating. It’s a known fact that bananas aid in digestion. So, this smoothie is good for you if you get a bloated stomach due to digestive issues. A variety of nutrients, such as dietary fiber, protein, calcium, magnesium, sodium, iron, potassium, carbohydrates, and vitamin C, are present in this smoothie.

Acai Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients Needed:

½ cup acai berry juice

1 banana

1 cup mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

½ cup unsweetened coconut or almond milk

1 tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

How to Make this Smoothie?

Take a high-powered blender. Put acai berry juice, mixed berries, banana, and coconut milk (or almond milk) in the blender.

Blend the ingredients on high until they form a smooth mixture. It will take around 1 to 2 minutes. Put additional acai berry juice if required.

Transfer the smoothie to a bowl. Now top the smoothie with shredded coconut, hemp seeds, and walnuts. Eat and serve fresh.

If you are someone who prefers smoothie bowls over smoothie glasses, then this smoothie for bloating is the right option for you. Many people prefer smoothies that are served in a bowl and topped with crunchy food items like fruits and nuts. This smoothie is packed with antioxidants, calcium, fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin E, carbohydrates, protein, potassium, phosphorus, manganese, folic acid, magnesium, and zinc.

Cucumber and Banana Smoothie

Ingredients Needed:

1 large cucumber (sliced)

1 banana

½ cup coconut water

1-inch fresh ginger (peeled and sliced)

3-4 ice cubes

How to Make this Smoothie?

Put all the ingredients listed above in a blender.

Blend all the ingredients until smooth.

You can add apple cider vinegar to the blender along with other ingredients if you want a smoothie with a strong flavor. Cucumbers have soluble fiber, which is good for digestion. Ginger is also good for digestion. So, the three main ingredients used in this smoothie for bloating, viz., banana, cucumber, and ginger, promote digestion. The nutrients present in this smoothie are carbohydrates, potassium, protein, iron, calcium, vitamin C, and vitamin B.

Spinach and Mixed Fruits Smoothie

Ingredients Needed:

1 cup spinach

1 banana

2 cups mango (fresh or frozen)

½ avocado

½ green apple

2 cups unsweetened coconut milk

½ cup ice

Optional Ingredients:

1 tablespoon raw cacao powder

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

1 tablespoon chia seeds

How to Make this Smoothie?

Take a high-powered blender. Add spinach and coconut milk to the blender. Blend them until smooth so that no chunks are present.

Now add banana, mango, avocado, green apple, and ice to the blender. At this stage, you can also add one or more of the optional ingredients. The optional ingredients are superfoods, and so, they are great for your health. Blend all the ingredients until they form a mixture with a smooth consistency.

A spinach and mixed fruits smoothie is the best option when it comes to a smoothie for bloating for those people who want to consume leafy greens. You can replace spinach with other leafy green vegetables in this recipe. If you want to drink a smoothie that has a chocolate flavor, you should add raw cacao powder.

Smoothies are a wonderful beverage for people of all age groups. A wide variety of smoothies can be made using healthy vegetables and fruits. Many people stay away from smoothies due to lactose intolerance. Those who have adopted a vegan lifestyle also refrain from consuming smoothies.

If you are vegan or lactose intolerant, you can make smoothies by replacing milk or yogurt with non-dairy products like coconut milk, almond milk, and soy milk. If you don’t want to make a smoothie whose recipe includes sugar, but you want to avoid sugar, then you can replace sugar with honey, maple syrup, coconut sugar, and so on.

Final Thoughts

You can choose a recipe for a smoothie for bloating based on the nutritional intake recommended to you by your physician or dietitian. You can also choose smoothies based on the nutritional deficiencies you are suffering from. Although some smoothies can be frozen, it’s best to drink smoothies when they are fresh.