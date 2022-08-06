Snoop Dogg Net Worth – Know How Rich He is

Ever since rapping has become a part of the music culture around the world, its craze has only increased. More and more aspiring artists dream of becoming successful rappers. The sheer enthusiasm associated with rapping makes it a highly popular and loved vocal style.

Today, we are going to talk about one of the best rappers the world has ever seen. You guessed it right (No points for guessing, though)! We are going to talk about none other than Snoop Dogg. Well, we are going to discuss his net worth to be more precise. He does not need any introduction, but it’s better to know a bit about him before learning about Snoop Dogg net worth.

Who is Snoop Dogg? Why Is the Story Behind His Amusing Name?

Snoop Dogg is a famous American rapper, singer, voice actor, film score composer, songwriter, and actor. He is also a screenwriter, record producer, television producer, and film producer. You might not know but the real name of this rap artist is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

If you are wondering, “Why did he change his name?”, let us tell you an interesting story behind it. The name ‘Snoopy’ was given as a nickname to him by his mother and stepfather owing to the fact that he used to loved the cartoon character of the same name from the American comic strip ‘Peanuts’.

Throughout his career, he changed his name several times. ‘Snoop’, ‘Snoopzilla’, Snoop Lion’, and ‘Bigg Snoop Dogg’ are some of the names that he adopted. Just like Snoop Dogg net worth, the backstories related to his various names are also fascinating.

He changed his name to Snoop Lion when he announced that he had converted to Rastafarianism after returning from a trip to Jamaica in the year 2012. He even released a reggae album and a documentary film under this name.

But later he changed his name back to Snoop Dogg and announced that he was a ‘born-again Christian’. Snoop Dogg has even used pseudonyms for some purposes. He directed an adult film and a pornography video under the pseudonyms Michael J. Corleone and Snoop Scorsese, respectively. Now, let’s have a look at Snoop Dogg net worth.

How Much is Snoop Dogg Net Worth? What are His Different Sources of Income?

The net worth of Snoop Dogg is $150 million as of August 2022. He is one of the richest rappers in the world. He began his career in November 1993, but he is still one of those rappers who dominate the music industry today. Different eras and rap styles have come and gone during these years.

However, Snoop Dogg has proved his mettle by still being one of the most respected rap artists. He earns income from various sources, as you must have understood by reading about his introduction. These sources include but are not limited to rapping, creating music, directing music videos and films, writing songs, producing songs and music videos, acting in television shows and films.

It’s easy to guess from Snoop Dogg net worth that he must be earning a substantial amount of income every year. Snoop Dogg earned $9 million, $8 million, $15 million, $15 million, and $17 million in the year 2021, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. His total earnings from the year 2007 to the year 2021 was $189 million.

What are the Properties and Cars Owned by Snoop Dogg?

Snoop Dogg owns a luxury mega-mansion located in Diamond Bar, a city in eastern Los Angeles County, California, USA. He purchased this property in 1998 for $7,20,000. Spread across an area of 2.8 acres, this house has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. It also has a pool, a spa, and a basketball court. Snoop Dogg purchased another property on the same street as this mega-mansion. This property is a two-storey home with three bedrooms and a basketball court.

Considering the Snoop Dogg net worth, it’s no surprise that he purchased more than two properties. Before buying the aforementioned two properties, Snoop Dogg had bought another house located in Claremont, a suburban city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, California, USA. He purchased it for $6,60,000 in 1994 but sold it later for $1.8 million. The market value of that mansion is $2.5 million today. The mansion has 8 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a home movie theater, and a basketball court.

The car collection of Snoop Dogg is also quite interesting. He has a massive car collection that includes a variety of cars. The total number of cars he owns is 25 (twenty-five). Some of the cars he owns are Rolls Royce Ghost, Tesla Model X, Cadillac Escalade, Ferrari 458 Italia, and Dodge Challenger SRT8. Snoop Dogg also possesses classic cars, such as 1996 Pontiac ‘Lakers’ Parisienne, 1966 Pontiac Parisienne Convertible, 1967 Cadillac DeVille, and 1968 Buick Riviera.

Snoop Dogg net worth, which is a huge amount, is a result of the hard work and persistent efforts put by Snoop Dogg in his music career. Many of his singles and albums have ranked on top in various music charts. He has even purchased Death Row Records label.

Final Thoughts

Born on October 20, 1971 in Long Beach city in the U.S. state of California, Snoop Dogg is a living example of how someone can change their fortune with dedication.