Know About Different Pieces of Pilates Equipment for Home

“Eating Healthy and Working Out” is the mantra of people in today’s world. More and more people are realizing the importance of staying in shape with every passing day. Teenagers, adults, and seniors ensure to consume healthy foods and beverages. They even make it a point to work out on a daily basis.

We know that most people take a big breath when they hear or read the word ‘Work Out’. Well, working out doesn’t necessarily imply lifting weights or performing any other physically straining exercise. You can become more active and physically resilient even if you perform a few simple exercises. The fact that you want to learn about Pilates equipment for home proves that you too exercise or want to start exercising.

Exercising is the key to maintaining a healthy weight and preventing diseases. You can choose your preferred activity from different types of physical activities by considering the relevant factors. These factors include but are not limited to your age, weight, height, food habits, lifestyle, and sleep cycle. You should also take into account your health-related goals in order to pick the right types of diet and exercise.

One of the most popular forms of exercise is Pilates. The main reason why many people prefer Pilates over other forms of exercise is that it’s a low-impact exercise that provides benefits not just to the body but also to the mind. Pilates was developed as a method of recovery from injuries but soon it began to be practiced as a part of the workout routine.

Most people adapted themselves to conducting physical exercises at home during the lockdown months that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, many people who used to do Pilates at studios and classes before the pandemic started doing this exercise in their homes. In order to do Pilates at home, you must have Pilates equipment for home.

Pilates Equipment for Home You Must Know About

Pilates involves controlled, repetitive, and precise movements that help you to enhance the core strength, flexibility, mobility, and balance of your body. It also involves specific breathing techniques. Pilates also helps to improve postural alignment.

Hence, people who suffer from certain medical conditions, such as dowager’s hump, the medical term for which is Kyphosis, also perform Pilates to get relief. Some Pilates exercises need equipment, whereas others don’t. If you want to carry out those Pilates exercises that require one or more pieces of equipment, you should arrange the equipment first.

Different types of Pilates equipment pieces are available in the market. Pilates classes and studios have the necessary equipment. Those who want to do Pilates at home can buy the equipment from online and offline stores. We have discussed a few pieces of Pilates equipment for home in this blog post.

Pilates Chair

The Pilates chair is nothing but a box that has a padded seat on top and a pedal attached to one of its sides by springs. One side of the Pilates chair can be pressed down against the resistance of springs. You can use the Pilates chair to perform several exercises that can strengthen your core muscles. You can exercise while standing, sitting, or lying on the Pilates chair.

Pilates Ball

Another addition to the list of Pilates equipment for home is the Pilates ball. Also known as the ‘stability ball’, ‘balance ball’, and ‘Swiss ball’, the Pilates ball is easy to work out with. You can perform exercises like reverse abs exercise, side leg exercise, ab curls, kneeling cat stretch, shoulder bridge, and more using the Pilates ball. You can do a whole warm-up routine with the Pilates ball. Just make sure to choose the right size of the ball.

Pilates Ring

A Pilates ring is a hollow ring with soft handles on the outside. Along with being portable and lightweight, it also provides a comfortable grip between your hands and legs. You can target various areas of your body by incorporating a Pilates ring in your Pilates workout sessions. It helps you target your arms, inner thighs, outer thighs, and so on. A Pilates ring is a quite versatile piece of equipment.

Pilates Mat

If you want to buy a simple yet wonderful piece of Pilates equipment for home, you should buy a Pilates mat. This equipment is essential for carrying out ‘Mat Pilates’, which strengthens your body, especially your core muscles. Mat Pilates also helps you to target your arms and legs while working out. A Pilates map is dense, and so, it provides more support to the spine.

Pilates Barrel

As the name suggests, the Pilates barrel is barrel-shaped equipment. It comes in three different styles, namely, the Pilates ladder barrel, the Pilates step barrel, and the Pilates barrel arc. Each of these different types of Pilates barrels has its advantages. The Pilates barrel can help you perform numerous types of Pilates exercises.

Pilates Reformer

The Pilates reformer is big in size compared to some other pieces of Pilates equipment for home. It has a frame similar to a bed. The Pilates reformer has a sliding carriage, springs, ropes, and pulleys. Internal pressure is created when you work out using the Pilates reformer. Thus, your spine and joints get elongated. The carriage part of the reformer moves back and forth when you perform Pilates using the reformer.

Pilates Band

Also known as the ‘Pilates Resistance Band’, the Pilates band is used in carrying out exercises that can improve your mobility and flexibility. From simple stretching to full-body muscle strengthening, you can carry out a number of exercises using the Pilates band. With the Pilates band, you can add a challenge to your regular workout.

Along with the pieces mentioned above, some other pieces of Pilates equipment for home are also available. You can select the equipment pieces as per your needs related to working out. If a personal trainer comes to your home to train you in Pilates and other forms of exercises, you can take their advice in buying the right Pilates equipment.

Final Thoughts

If you don’t have any prior experience working out at home, you should take some guidance and professional help. Incorrect methods of exercising can lead to pain and injuries.