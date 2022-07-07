Know Which is the Best Drugstore Foundation for Dry Skin

Most women don’t step out of their homes without applying some makeup. If you are one of them, you must be aware of how time-consuming and difficult it can be to select makeup products for different occasions. You have to consider several factors, such as the weather conditions, event type, desired look, and so on.

Therefore, the knowledge of the right makeup products can help you get ready quickly. Foundation is also a type of makeup product. Available in cream, liquid, and powder forms, a foundation is applied to the face and neck to create an even base for the makeup. Thus, it’s simple to understand why a foundation is applied before applying all other makeup products.

As a foundation is a neutral-toned base, it can even out skin imperfections and flaws. Foundation gives a uniform color to the complexion. At times, a foundation can also work as a sunscreen or moisturizer. Just like many other types of makeup products, drugstore brands also manufacture foundations. Those ladies who have been using drugstore products look for the best drugstore foundation.

In this blog post, we have shared a list of the 7 drugstore foundations, each of which can be considered the best drugstore foundation for dry skin. But before we discuss those 7 foundations, let us explain why selecting the right drugstore foundation matters even more for women with dry skin.

Why Do You Need to Choose the Best Drugstore Foundation for Dry Skin?

Dry skin is a problem that a large number of women face. While some women encounter the problem of dry skin during particular seasons, others get dry skin throughout the year. The skin of people becomes dry when it loses moisture and hydration. When the skin does not get the oils needed to maintain itself, it can become dry. The condition of dry skin is marked by itching, cracking, and scaling. Dry skin causes rough and flaky patches of skin. Dry skin is a common problem that can affect people of all age groups.

Now, before we have a look at every foundation that can be termed as the best drugstore foundation for dry skin, let’s see why dry skin occurs. Dry skin is an outcome of genetics, sun damage, cold weather, harsh soaps, frequent washing of hands, overbathing, inadequate hydration, chlorine, and other causes.

Women with dry skin choose all the cosmetic and makeup products carefully so that their skin does not become drier. If you apply the wrong foundation to your dry skin, it might look flakier than before. Foundation is used to create a base, and so, you should use a foundation that has hydrating properties. The belief that such foundations are manufactured only by high-end makeup brands is not true.

Plenty of options are available in the market when it comes to moisturizing foundations made by drugstore brands. They can provide the desired benefits without putting a hole in your pocket. These drugstore foundations contain ingredients that are helpful for dry skin.

Applying the wrong foundation on dry skin can lead to a complexion that looks dull and uneven. Even your makeup does not turn out well. You need to select the foundation that can even out your complexion along with moisturizing it. Ingredients like glycerin, squalene, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide are used in the formulations of foundations that are manufactured especially for ladies with dry skin. You should compare the several options and pick the one that meets your criteria for the best drugstore foundation for dry skin.

7 Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin You Must Know

We have created the list mentioned below by undertaking a significant amount of research. We have also taken into account the opinions and suggestions of various experts in the cosmetics and makeup industries. You should try multiple products before settling on one.

Covergirl CG Smoothers Hydrating Makeup Foundation

Covergirl CG Smoothers Hydrating makeup foundation provides hydration and a super-moisturizing coverage throughout the day. It includes the unique AquaCurrent science ingredient. You will notice the results instantly after applying this foundation because of its special light-reflecting ingredients. It contains dimethicone, glycerin, and silica.

This lightweight foundation minimizes imperfections and flaws while simultaneously covering wrinkles and fine lines. You will get a natural and radiant finish on your face after every application. This product blends flawlessly with your skin, thereby giving it a glossy and even finish. The best part about this foundation is that it is available in various shades ranging from light to tan.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

One of the reasons why Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint foundation can be called the best drugstore foundation for dry skin is that it has been recommended by several experts and professionals. Many makeup reviewers have declared it the overall best foundation compared to other drugstore foundations. Even the majority of the customers on ecommerce platforms have given a high rating to this product.

Now, talking about the benefits, this foundation is useful because it contains hyaluronic acid, which (as we have mentioned earlier in this blog post) is helpful in the case of dry skin. This ingredient is popular due to its capability of attracting and retaining water in the skin.

As Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint foundation is based on a breathable water-gel formula, it feels lightweight on the skin. It boosts moisture and makes your skin look refreshed for up to 24 hours. This foundation also has other properties, such as being oil-free and non-comedogenic. It is available in 10 makeup shades.

Physician’s Formula The Healthy Foundation with SPF 20

The Healthy Foundation with SPF 20 by Physician’s Formula has been manufactured with a unique formula that involves a booster infusion of vitamins A, C, and E. It offers medium coverage that leads to a luminous look on your face.

The primary ingredients in this foundation are hyaluronic acid, rosemary leaf extract, sunflower seed oil, and mongongo. The lightweight and breathable formula with SPF 20 not only hydrates your skin but also protects it from sun damage. You will witness a smooth and satin, silky, and healthy finish on your face after applying this foundation.

A few special features that make this product a strong contender for the title of the best drugstore foundation for dry skin are paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and vegan.

BLK/OPL True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15

Containing ingredients that rank on the top in terms of skincare, BLK/OPL True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15 has become a preferred choice of many ladies. As the name suggests, this foundation is in the form of a stick. Its formula comprises vitamins C and E.

While vitamin C boosts collagen and lightens dark spots, vitamin E moisturizes dry skin and protects the skin from sun damage. Both of these ingredients are immensely beneficial for skin health. As vitamin E is an antioxidant, this foundation can soothe your skin. Having a velvet matte finish, it provides your skin with maximum coverage and long-lasting results.

The broad spectrum SPF 15 protects your skin from UVA and UVB damage. You will get natural looking skin and an even-toned complexion after applying this foundation, as it can conceal imperfections and blur the appearance of pores. The product is great for both normal and dry skin types.

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation from the Maybelline New York brand can give tough competition to any high-end foundation as per its testers. In fact, many testers and reviewers consider it the best dewy foundation.

The combination of dewy + smooth and sun protection SPF 18 can make this product seem the best drugstore foundation for dry skin to many. It is based on a formula that hydrates and smoothes your skin and thereby gives it a natural luminous finish. You will achieve dewy and smooth skin by applying this foundation.

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth foundation also has other properties like being free from fragrances and non-comedogenic. Available in 24 different shades, this product has been tested for allergies. The application of this foundation will give you a luminous glow.

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer has been included in this list because of its distinctive formula and properties. This product is not just foundation but foundation + concealer. It is based on a lush, creamy rich formula that conceals imperfections on your face.

As a result, you will get natural looking skin and an even skin tone with a satin matte finish. This foundation is water-resistant, cruelty-free, and oil-free. It offers medium-to-full coverage and long-lasting results. This product can combat under-eye circles, redness, and other skin imperfections. You can choose from 45 different shades according to your skin tone.

L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation

When it comes to the best drugstore foundation for dry skin in terms of long-wear, L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation takes the trophy. This high-definition illuminating liquid foundation provides medium-to-full coverage. It’s based on a formula that makes this product free from parabens. This liquid foundation feels lightweight on your skin.

L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation contains antioxidants that hydrate your skin and thus, improve the appearance of your skin. You will notice an illuminating glow on your face after the application of the foundation. It will give you a flawless look and a dewy finish. The product works for dry to normal skin types.

Whenever you search for the best drugstore foundation for dry skin, you should keep in mind some critical points. These points include but are not limited to the ingredients, chemicals, parabens, cruelty to animals, coverage, and finish. You should also consider factors like your skin tone and complexion to select the most suitable product.

Final Thoughts

Drugstore brands offer high-quality makeup products at reasonable prices. So, you should not hesitate to purchase foundation and other makeup products from drugstore brands. We hope that the list mentioned above will help you choose the right drugstore foundation.