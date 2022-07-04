How To Clean Upholstered Chairs in a Simple and Effective Manner

Upholstered chairs are an important piece of furniture present in the homes and workplaces of people. Compared to plastic and other chairs that are not upholstered, these chairs provide a greater level of comfort. You can easily see at least one upholstered chair in residential and commercial spaces.

Along with being comfortable, upholstered chairs are also aesthetically pleasing. They give warmth and depth to the place where they are kept. Upholstered chairs are basically those chairs that have a soft covering made from fabric or leather. Beneath the covering lies the padding, webbing, and springs that give the functionality and look to an upholstered chair.

You can choose the fabric type, pattern, and color of the fabric when you purchase an upholstered chair by keeping in mind the interior design of the room. You can choose chairs that look classic, sophisticated, bold, modern, or contemporary as per the style statement you want to create inside your property.

While upholstered chairs remain high in demand due to their luxurious feel, they also become a reason for trouble in the lives of many people. Most people take extra care of these chairs instead of using them the way they want as they are not sure how to clean upholstered chairs properly. If your upholstered chairs look dirty, they can spoil the overall appearance of your house.

Similarly, if you don’t clean the chairs properly, they can get damaged quickly. You can make the most of your upholstered furniture when you know about the right cleaning procedure and products. In this blog post, we have shared some essential tips on how to clean upholstered chairs.

How to Clean Upholstered Chairs: Steps, Tips, and Tricks

Upholstered chairs and other furniture pieces often become dirty and stained due to the carelessness or mistakes of the owners. For example, children might spill food, milk, or soda on a chair. Similarly, grown-ups might spill wine, ketchup, or sauce on an upholstered chair. Your hair might also fall on the chair and get stuck to its fabric.

Chairs with stains, spots, and other marks give an impression to your guests that you don’t maintain the desired level of cleanliness within your premises. Upholstered chairs whose coverings contain dust and filth might pose a risk to the health of the occupants of the building. Dust, stains, and spots can become a breeding ground for harmful pathogens like bacteria, viruses, etc. Keeping such chairs at your home or your workplace is a health disaster.

Therefore, you should take all the steps necessary to maintain the cleanliness of the upholstered chairs inside your property. Well-maintained chairs will last for a long time, and thereby, you would not have to spend money frequently on buying upholstered chairs.

Clean Spills Immediately After They Occur

Learning how to clean upholstered chairs is incomplete without learning how to clean spills. When you sit on a chair, spills can occur due to food, beverages, ink, and other items. Whenever spills occur, you should clean them immediately.

Take a soft cloth and blot up the spills as it will reduce the chance of spills converting into stains. When you blot up the spills, they don’t spread further on the upholstery of your chair. Don’t scrub or rub the cloth into the spill. If the upholstery of your chair is made from vinyl or leather, you can use furniture polish to clean spills.

Clean Upholstered Chairs with Dish Soap

Some upholstered chairs can be cleaned using dish soap depending on the fabric from which the upholstery or covering is made. Prepare a dish soap solution by mixing dish soap with water. It’s worth mentioning here that you need to take mild dish soap.

Take ¼ cup of mild dish soap and mix it with 1 cup of warm water. Stir them until a foamy solution gets made. Now, take a microfiber cloth and dab the dish soap solution on spills and stains. After dabbing the solution to remove spills and spots, blot up any excess solution, or else, it might create stains on your upholstery.

Remove Stains with Vinegar, Baking Soda, or Hydrogen Peroxide

An important part of learning how to clean upholstered chairs is learning how to remove stains. If you don’t remove food spills and other spills from your upholstered chairs when they occur, they can become stains that might be difficult to get rid of.

You can remove these stains with the help of special items like vinegar, baking soda, and hydrogen peroxide. If you want to use vinegar, you can use it alone or mix it with water. If you want to mix the vinegar with water, you should take both of them in equal quantities. Blot the vinegar or vinegar and water solution directly on the stains. Blot it dry after letting it stay for 15 minutes.

If you want to use baking soda, mix it with water and make a thick paste. Apply this paste to the stains and blot it dry after a few minutes. In the case of hydrogen peroxide, you need to apply it to stains or spots using a soft cloth. It’s in your best interest to spot check hydrogen peroxide on your upholstered chairs by applying it on an area that is not visible easily, for example, the underside of your upholstered chairs.

Along with understanding how to clean upholstered chairs, you should also know how to take care of your chairs and other furniture pieces. You should avoid spilling anything on the upholstered chairs.

Conclusion

Apart from using do-it-yourself (DIY) methods, you can also hire professional cleaners to clean your upholstered chairs. You can even buy over-the-counter cleaning products.