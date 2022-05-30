American Psycho is a film released in 2000 and directed by Mary Harron. The film stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who suffers from yuppie angst. American Psycho is an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel of the same name, published in 1991. Here, we present American American Psycho quotes that you probably want to know!

The film explores the dark side of capitalism and materialism in America. It has been praised for its accurate portrayal of the era and its strong performances, particularly Christian Bales. However, it has also been criticized for its misogynistic and gratuitous violence. Regardless, American Psycho is a well-done thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, which is also worth reading.

Why Are American Psycho Quotes Famous And Memorable?

American Psycho is a controversial 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis. The story follows the life of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer. American Psycho was immediately controversial upon its release due to its graphic depictions dd.

However, the novel has also been praised for its dark humor, keen insight into the 1980s yuppie culture, and sharp commentary on gender relations. In addition, American Psycho is famous for its memorable quotes.

Many of the novel’s most famous lines are spoken by Bateman himself, such as “I’m not going to listen to reason, because my voice is better,” and “I have all the characteristics of a human being except for my conscience.” These quotes have helped make American Psycho one of the most iconic novels of the past few decades.

The film American Psycho is a cult classic for a reason

American Psycho is a cult classic for a reason. The film is set in the late 1980s and follows the life of Wall Street banker Patrick Bateman. Bateman is a wealthy, successful man who is also a psychopath. He spends his days working on deals and his nights murdering and torturing people. The film is funny and disturbing, and it’s hard to look away from Bateman’s descent into madness.

Christian Bale gives an unforgettable performance as Bateman, and the rest of the cast is equally stellar. The film’s stylish cinematography and dark sense of humor make it a timeless cult classic that will shock and entertain audiences for generations to come.

Some Of The Most Famous American Psycho Quotes

“I have to return some videotapes.” “All it comes down to is this: I feel like shit, but look great.” “No I’m not,” I whisper to myself. “I’m a fucking evil psychopath.” “I’m into, uh, well, murders and executions, mostly.” “The things I could do to you with a coat hanger.” “I feel lethal, on the verge of frenzy. I think my mask of sanity is about to slip.” “Whitney Houston is one of the warmest and most complex and altogether satisfying rhythm-and-blues records.” “I simply am not there.” “I’ve forgotten who I had lunch with earlier, and even more important, where.” “In fact, some might feel an odd, indefinable sense of relief if they noticed my absence.”

Reasons To Watch American Psycho

The film’s depiction of the late 80s/early 90s yuppie culture is eerily accurate and fascinating to watch. Christian Bale’s performance as Patrick Bateman is one of the best of his career. The film has one of the best soundtracks of any movie, period. It’s a surprisingly funny film despite its dark subject matter. While American Psycho may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that it’s a darkly funny movie. The plot—which revolves around a wealthy investment banker who moonlights as a serial killer—would lend itself more to horror than humor. And yet, the film is peppered with black comedy, from the deadpan delivery of its protagonist to the gruesome details of his crimes. Even the gruesome violence is played for laughs in a way that reminds viewers that this is just a story. In the end, American Psycho is a surprisingly funny film, even though it’s not for the faint of heart. The film is incredibly stylish and well-shot. Set in the world of Wall Street in the late 1980s, American Psycho follows the life of Patrick Bateman, a young and successful investment banker who hides a dark secret. By day, Bateman is a well-dressed, charming and articulate man.

But by night, he is a sociopathic killer who takes sadistic pleasure in torturing and murdering his victims. Though Bateman’s crimes are horrific, they are also incredibly stylish and well-shot. Director Mary Harron uses lighting and music to create a sleek and sexy look that perfectly matches Bateman’s psychopathic personality. The result is a visually stunning film that is as disturbing as beautiful.

Some more reasons:

It’s a biting satire of American consumerism and materialism. Ellis uses Bateman’s character to satirize American culture’s excessive consumerism and materialism. The book was controversial when it was first published due to its graphic violence and sexual content. However, it has been praised for its dark humor and sharp commentary on American society. The kills are creative and gruesomely entertaining. The film has an excellent supporting cast, including Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon, and Chloe Sevigny. The ending is shocking and unforgettable. American Psycho is simply one of the best films of the 2000s and is essential viewing for any fan of dark humor or horror movies.

American Psycho Is Not For Everyone

It is not for everyone, but it’s pretty obviously not for everyone who likes movie adaptations of novels that feature cannibal cabals and a bazillion buckets of blood. The movie has become successful primarily because of its depiction of the criminal mind and his ability to scheme and scheme, and only fools will not recognize that.

Final Words

The film left a lasting impression on the cultural scene as a dark satire of the American psyche. In a world where we are constantly bombarded with images of violence, transgression, and unbridled evil, it’s nice to have something else to think about. The quotes from the movie become more famous than the film itself.