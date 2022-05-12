Steve Harvey Net Worth: What All You Should Know

If you are a television buff, you would definitely be aware of Steve Harvey, who is a popular American television host. His first endeavor as a TV show host was ‘Family Feud’, which airs on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC), an American multinational commercial broadcast television network. He began hosting this show in the month of September 2010.

But he has taken up many other roles as well, including but not limited to a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is also an author and has written four books till now. ‘Think Like a Man’, an ensemble romantic comedy movie that was released in the year 2012, was based on the book ‘Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man’, written by Steve Harvey. Considering the career of Steve Harvey, it’s quite understandable why he possesses a massive net worth.

Therefore, a lot of people are interested in finding out about Steve Harvey Net Worth. It’s a topic widely discussed both online and offline. The net worth of this great celebrity from the field of entertainment includes income from various sources. In this blog post, we have shared the necessary details about the net worth of Steve Harvey.

Stand-Up Comedy, Film, Television, and Radio Career

Before we have a look at Steve Harvey net worth, let’s learn a bit about the film and television career of Steve Harvey. During the early days of his career, Steve Harvey had worked as an autoworker, an insurance salesman, a carpet cleaner, a mail carrier, and a boxer. His first stint as a stand-up comedian was at the Hilarities Comedy Club in the City of Cleveland in the U.S. state of Ohio on 08th October 1985.

Due to his achievements in the field of stand-up comedy, Steve Harvey got a lead role in the series ‘Me and the Boys’ in the year 1994. This series was telecasted on the ABC network. One of the remarkable performances of his stand-up comedy career was on the Kings of Comedy tour in the year 1997. Other comedians that joined him were Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley.

Along with stand-up comedy acts, television shows also contribute to Steve Harvey net worth. He starred in the American television sitcom ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ that aired from the year 1996 to the year 2002 on the WB television network.

Just like the ‘Family Feud’ show, the ‘Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge’ show was also hosted by Steve Harvey. This show ran from 2003 to 2005 on the WB television network. Apart from television shows, he has also hosted radio shows. Steve Harvey has been hosting a weekday morning radio program known as ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’ since 2000.

A considerable portion of Steve Harvey net worth can be attributed to the events that Steve Harvey hosts. He had hosted the Miss Universe pageant from 2015 to 2019 and then in 2021. He also hosted a teen-focused personal and professional enrichment event known as the ‘Disney Dreamers Academy’ at the ‘Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista city in the U.S. state of Florida in 2008.

Steve Harvey has even appeared in movies ‘The Fighting Temptations’, ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, ‘Johnson Family Vacation’, ‘You Got Served’, and ‘Racing Stripes’. Just like ‘Family Feud’, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ is also hosted by Steve Harvey. The difference between these two shows is that the former features two families competing against each other, whereas the latter features celebrities competing against one another.

Steve Harvey: Personal Life and Awards

Learning about Steve Harvey’s personal life, especially his childhood, can motivate you to dream big and work towards fulfilling those dreams. Born on 17th January 1957, Steve Harvey had a stuttering problem during his childhood. Born and brought up in Welch city of the U.S. state of West Virginia, Steve Harvey later lived in the City of Cleveland in the U.S. state of Ohio as his family moved over there.

Not just Steve Harvey net worth but also awards won by Steve Harvey are also a widely discussed topic. He has a long list of awards in his name. He has won Daytime Emmy Award six times, NAACP Image Award fourteen times, and Marconi Award two times. These awards were given to Steve Harvey in different categories, such as actor in a comedy series, informative talk show host, entertainer, and network/syndicated personality of the year.

Steve Harvey Net Worth: How Much He Owns?

Steve Harvey has a net worth of approximately $280 Million, which is attributed to both his talent and his business acumen that helped him compound his earnings in the last two decades. He makes $20 million from his show, ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’, which he hosts on the radio. Steve Harvey earns $10 million by hosting the ‘Family Feud’ show. The average annual salary of Steve Harvey is around $45 million.

The information about Steve Harvey net worth would be incomplete without mentioning the two luxurious mansions owned by this great television host. Steve Harvey owns a mansion in Atlanta city in the U.S. state of Georgia, as well as Dallas city in the U.S. state of Texas.

He currently lives in a villa that spans across 11,000 square feet in Welch, West Virginia. The cars possessed by Steve Harvey include a Ferrari GTC4, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Aston Martin DB11, Lincoln Aviator, and Lamborghini Aventador. He also owns ‘Harvey Events’, a special events company.

Wrapping Up

If you feel inspired by Steve Harvey net worth, you should also get inspired by the philanthropic activities carried out by Steve Harvey. He helps a large number of students by providing scholarships to them. Steve Harvey uses his wealth and influence to make a difference in the world.