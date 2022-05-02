How to Clean Nespresso Machine to Keep it Neat and Shiny

Whether you wake up in a dull mood or return home after an exhausting day, a cup of coffee can work wonders to make you feel energetic. Millions of people prefer to drink coffee at various times during the day and even at night to boost their energy levels. For those, who cannot think about starting a day or ending a dinner without a hot cup of coffee, this beverage is like a nectar.

Therefore, coffee is a vital part of the daily life of many people all over the planet. They drink coffee at home, the workplace, café, bistro, and many other places. The fact that today various types of beverages are made from the basic coffee drink proves how much people love coffee. Even tea enthusiasts drink coffee quite frequently. In order to reduce the hassle involved in making different coffee drinks, people buy coffee machines (which are also known as coffee makers).

Semi-automatic and fully automatic coffee makers manufactured by several companies are available in the market. The features and price may vary from one machine to another. One of the companies that manufacture coffee machines is Nespresso. It is a highly reputable name in the industry of coffee makers and coffee capsules. Nespresso coffee machines are widely used in many countries.

Thus, how to clean Nespresso machine is a must-have piece of knowledge. Every person who owns or operates a coffee maker made by Nespresso should be aware of the right process required for cleaning the coffee maker. If you have recently purchased a Nespresso coffee machine, the tips mentioned in this blog post will certainly help you.

How to Clean Nespresso Machine: Simple and Clear Steps

Nespresso manufactures a wide variety of coffee machines and coffee capsules. The coffee in their coffee machines is prepared by using coffee capsules. These capsules are containers in the shape of capsules that contain ground coffee beans. Coffee capsules or pods are single-serve.

So, every cup of coffee you brew at your home or workplace with the help of the Nespresso coffee machine is fresh, aromatic, and delicious. Some coffee capsules made by Nespresso have amazing flavors like coconut, dark chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut. If you want to drink great coffee every day, then you should keep your Nespresso coffee maker clean at all times. Therefore, it’s important to know how to clean Nespresso machine.

Clean Various Parts of the Machine Daily

A coffee machine has various parts, such as a drip tray, capsule container, and water tank. You need to clean these parts regularly as a part of the daily cleaning routine of your Nespresso coffee maker. The supplies or materials you require for this cleaning are only a few. All you need is dish soap, a cleaning solution, a dishcloth, and a container. Before understanding how to clean Nespresso machine, you should know that the container used for cleaning should be able to hold four cups of water and fit under the machine head. A drip tray is a removable part used to catch coffee drops that fall down during the brewing process. You need to clean the drip tray with soap and warm water. First, remove the drip tray and wash it with soap and warm water. After cleaning it, put the drip tray back in its position. A capsule container or coffee holder is used to hold coffee capsules during the brewing process. Learning how to clean Nespresso machine is incomplete without learning how to clean the capsule container. You need to remove the container and wash it using dish soap and water. If the container has a previously used coffee capsule inside it, remove the same before cleaning it. Once it’s cleaned, put the capsule holder back in its place. To clean the water tank, you need to remove it first. After removing, empty the tank into the sink. Clean the tank with dish soap and rinse it under running water. Put the water tank back in its place. If you want to know how to clean Nespresso machine properly, you should also learn how to clean the cup support, capsule head, and the insides of the machine. Clean the cup support with dish soap under running water. Use a damp dishcloth to clean the capsule head. Now to clean the insides of the machine, you need to use the container as stated earlier. First, heat up the machine. When the machine gets heated fully, the light will stop blinking and become steady. When the light becomes steady, put the container on the cup tray. Press the button three times to start the cleaning process. The water will start coming out of the coffee outlet within a few minutes. Run three cycles of water to complete the cleaning process. In the end, reassemble the coffee maker. Descale the Machine Every Three Months Learning how to descale a Nespresso coffee maker is a critical part of learning how to clean Nespresso machine. In order to descale a coffee maker, you need a descaling liquid (descaling agent). Descaling liquid or descaling agent is a chemical solution made specially to get rid of mineral deposits. These mineral deposits are caused by the water used for preparing coffee. Start by cleaning the drip tray and capsule container. When they are cleaned, put them back in their position. Now empty the water tank and fill it with one packet of descaling agent and 20 ounces of water. Put the tank back into the machine. Check whether the coffee maker is properly assembled or not. Then, close and lock the machine and heat it up. When the light stops blinking, open the machine head to eject the capsule. Place the machine head back. Now, unlock the coffee maker by moving the lever to the right. Press and hold the button until the steady light disappears, and then the light starts blinking orange. If you want to know how to clean Nespresso machine in the right way, you should understand the descaling process very well. Put an empty container under the coffee outlet within 45 seconds of the light starting to blink orange. Next, lock the machine by turning the lever to the left. This will start the descaling process. When the light stops blinking orange, it means that the descaling process is completed. In the end, remove the water tank, drip tray, and capsule container. Rinse all these three parts and put them back in the machine. You also need to rinse the insides of the machine. Put the fresh drinking water into the water tank. Empty the container used for descaling the coffee maker and put it on the cup tray. Press the button once to start the rinsing cycle.

Whether you carry out the daily cleaning routine or descaling process, ensure that all the parts are placed back in their position. We realize that life can be busy, but you should take out time to clean your Nespresso coffee maker. Regular cleaning will ensure that your coffee maker works properly and looks like new for a long time.

Wrapping Up

Nespresso coffee machines are not just wonderful but also expensive. Therefore, you should take good care of it to make the most of it. Acquiring information about how to clean Nespresso machine is necessary to be able to take care of your coffee maker. Remember never to put any part of your coffee machine in the dishwasher.