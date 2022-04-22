Larry David Net Worth: What All You Need to Know

You must have heard of the phrase, ‘Comedy is a Serious Business’. Many people believe this as they are aware of the fact that doing comedy is not easy. Comedians who make you laugh actually put a lot of serious effort and hard work into their job. They go through painstaking moments to bring a smile to your face.

People love watching comedy movies, shows, acts, and performances. Enjoying laughable sentences amidst the daily monotony of life is an amazing feeling. Watching comic acts provides people with relief from their problems for at least some time. Comedians are not less than any movie star or sports celebrity. In return for their dedication, comedians earn huge sums of money.

The comedian that we are going to talk about in this blog post is Larry David. If you have ever watched the iconic television sitcom ‘Seinfeld’, then you might be amused to know that Larry David is the brain behind this show. If you are also a fan of Seinfeld, just like thousands of other people, then this comedian has been a vital part of your life without even you knowing.

We will touch on the topic of ‘Larry David Net Worth’ here as we intend to encourage many aspiring comedians to pursue their passion in the field of comedy. People often believe that being a comedian does not allow you to get lucrative monetary benefits.

However, the fact that we are covering the topic of net worth owned by Larry David proves that this belief is not true. Larry David, the comedian whose birth name is Lawrence Gene David, has been extremely successful in his career. He is not just a comedian but also an actor, a writer, a director, and a television producer. Larry David has a large number of accomplishments under his belt.

Larry David: Personal and Professional Life

Before we get to the details about Larry David net worth, let’s have a brief look at his personal and professional life. Born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on the day of 02nd July 1947, Larry David comes from a humble background and Jewish family roots. No one in his family prior to him had tried their hands at comedy or any other profession in the entertainment industry.

Larry David or Lawrence Gene David attended Sheepshead Bay High School and the University of Maryland, College Park, to complete his studies. He possesses a degree in Bachelor of Arts in history. He realized that he had the capability of making people laugh during his college days.

While he was at the beginning stage of his comedy career, i.e., when he was working as a stand-up comedian, Larry David took other jobs as well, such as the job of a driver and a store clerk, to survive. His debut performance was at Folk City in Greenwich Village in the year 1974. He has worked as a writer for ABC’s Fridays, NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and Way Off Broadway. Lawrence Gene David has also worked as a cast member for ABC’s Fridays and a performer for Way Off Broadway, respectively.

But the biggest reason why we are talking about Larry David net worth is the success and fame that the comedian obtained after creating Seinfeld. So, Seinfeld can be considered an important turning point in the professional journey of Larry David.

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld (whose birth name is Jerome Allen Seinfeld), who is also an American stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and actor, co-created Seinfeld. This show has been ranked the third-best television show of all time. Larry David took up the roles of head writer and executive producer for the first seven seasons (from 1989 to 1997) of the Seinfeld show. Seinfeld aired on television from 1989 to 1998.

Larry David Net Worth: A Well-Deserved Fortune

The net worth of the comedian Larry David, who was once voted by fellow comedians and comedy insiders as the 23rd greatest comedy star ever, is estimated to be $400 million as of 2022. He has multiple sources of income. A considerable portion of his net worth comes from syndication deals of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is a television series that aired on Home Box Office (HBO), the American pay television network. This show was quite unique in itself as the actors used to improvise their dialogues based on the story outline written by Larry David. The actors used to bring out their creative side while working for this show. Larry David also worked as an actor for Curb Your Enthusiasm along with some other celebrity comedians and actors.

Here’s an interesting piece of news regarding Larry David net worth. In an interview with CBS News that took place in the year 2015, Larry David said that he gave almost half of his wealth to his ex-wife Laurie David after their divorce in 2007. He even said that he was not at all sad or upset about giving his wealth to his ex-wife.

In the year 1998, the Seinfeld television sitcom was sold to syndication for $1.7 billion. Larry David earned a huge amount of $250 million from this deal. As of the year 2013, Seinfeld earned more than $3 billion in syndication deals. Larry David earned $80 million by giving streaming rights for Seinfeld to Hulu, the American subscription streaming service, in the year 2015. He made another $75 million in 2019 by selling streaming rights for Seinfeld to Netflix, the American subscription streaming service and production company, which needs no introduction.

Wrapping Up

Larry David, who made the evenings of American households worthwhile by producing a fantastic show called Seinfeld, is rightfully one of the richest comedians and actors in the world. This 73-year-old comedian is living proof that you should follow your passion no matter what.