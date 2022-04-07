Dental Veneers Before and After: All That You Should Know

Teeth are an important part of your physical appearance just like your hair. Stained, broken, or misshapen teeth can ruin your overall physical appearance. The way you look plays a vital role in the confidence and self-esteem that you feel. If you are not happy with your looks, you might feel low and sad most of the time.

Therefore, you should take care of how you look. You need to ensure that you are happy with your appearance. If your teeth don’t look the way you want, you should take all the necessary steps to change their look. Cosmetic dental procedures are the solution that people use when they want to alter their dental appearance (i.e., the appearance of their teeth).

In today’s time, a variety of cosmetic dental procedures are carried out. The branch of dentistry that handles these procedures is called ‘cosmetic dentistry’. The dental professionals who provide cosmetic dental treatments are known as ‘cosmetic dentists’.

In this blog post, we will discuss ‘Dental Veneers’, which is one of the cosmetic dental treatments. If you have ever visited a dental clinic or read a magazine on dental health, you might have seen pictures of ‘Dental Veneers Before and After’. These pictures show the dental appearance of patients before they received the treatment and after they received the treatment.

By looking at such pictures, individuals who are considering undergoing this treatment can get an idea of the change that can take place in their dental appearance due to the dental veneer procedure. Patients can also acquire relevant information about this procedure from their family dentist.

What Exactly are Dental Veneers? How are they Helpful?

Dental veneers are wafer-thin shells placed on the front surface of teeth. They are made from either porcelain or resin composite material. Depending on the material suitable for the patient and several other factors, custom dental veneers are made for every patient in the dental laboratory.

As veneers are attached to the front surface of the teeth, they can change the size, shape, length, and color of the teeth. From the images of dental veneers before and after, you might have understood that veneers are used to resolve many different cosmetic dental imperfections.

Dental veneers can improve the appearance of broken, chipped, discolored, worn down, misaligned, misshapen, and gapped teeth. The reason for the discoloration of teeth can be excessive fluoride, stains from drugs, large resin fillings, root canal treatment, or any other reason. Irrespective of the reason, dental veneers can give discolored teeth a color that resembles the natural color of the teeth. You can confirm this from the pictures of dental veneers before and after.

How are Porcelain Veneers Different from Composite Veneers?

Porcelain veneers are made from dental porcelain material. This material is stronger and more durable than the composite resin material. Porcelain veneers can last anywhere between 10 and 15 years. They are not as prone to chipping and staining as composite resin veneers.

From the porcelain dental veneers before and after images, you must have guessed that from the aesthetic point of view, too, porcelain veneers are considered better than composite resin veneers. The reason behind this is that the dental porcelain material is translucent, so they look similar to natural teeth. In order to get the porcelain veneers attached to your teeth, you need to visit the dental clinic multiple times.

Once it’s finalized that you will receive the porcelain veneer treatment, the dentist will take an impression of your teeth in the form of mold. Using this mold, the technicians at the dental laboratory will fabricate porcelain veneers for you. When the veneers are ready, your dentist will inform you and schedule an appointment. During the appointment, the veneers will be affixed to your teeth.

Composite veneers are made from composite resin material. The lifespan of composite resin veneers is around 5-7 years. When it comes to aesthetics, composite resin materials are not at par with porcelain veneers. You need to practice caution as composite resin veneers are weaker as compared to porcelain veneers.

However, like dental veneers before and after images can suggest, composite resin veneers have some benefits as well. For example, you need to visit your dentist just once to get the composite veneers bonded to your teeth. Although they are more prone to chipping and other types of damage, they can be repaired easily and affordably. On the other hand, if porcelain veneers get damaged, you need to get them replaced and not repaired.

The extent of tooth surface that needs to be removed to make space for veneers is more in the case of porcelain veneers. The cost of the porcelain veneers treatment is higher than the cost of the composite resin veneers treatment.

Which Type of Dental Veneers Should You Choose?

The type of dental veneers that you choose for yourself depends on various factors, such as the condition of your teeth, lifespan of dental veneers, time and cost required for completing the treatment, and so on. You should discuss your requirements, expectations, and budget with your dentist. Then, they can recommend the right type of dental veneers from porcelain veneers and composite veneers to you.

You should understand the treatment process as well as before-and-after treatment care measures properly by consulting your dentist. Moreover, you can also have a look at several dental veneers before and after pictures to make a decision about the type of veneers to select.

Conclusion

Irrespective of the type of dental veneers you choose, you can get veneers attached to single or multiple teeth depending on your needs. The expected lifespan of your veneers depends on your lifestyle, food habits, and dental hygiene.