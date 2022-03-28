Travis Scott’s Net Worth – What All You Need to Know

A significant portion of today’s music is rapping. People from all over the world love rap songs. They tune in to their favorite rap songs whenever they get a chance. Although considered to have originated thousands of years ago in Africa, rapping as a music form became popular in the USA during the late 1970s. It gained popularity after the release of the song “Rapper’s Delight”, released by ‘The Sugarhill Gang’ in the year 1979.

Today, rapping has become immensely famous. Both independent artists and music bands create and release rap songs to appeal to varied audiences. Every party, gathering, drive, and even music rehearsal is incomplete without rap songs being played. Hosts and DJs play rap songs to entertain their guests in several types of events – whether small or large, personal or professional.

As a result, rappers earn a huge amount of money and tremendous respect. They become well-known not just in the music industry but also amongst the masses. The fans and general public always look for information about their favorite stars. Their net worth is one of the highly discussed topics both in the offline and online world.

We have tried to satisfy your curiosity about Travis Scott’s net worth in this blog post. Even if you don’t like rap songs (just like some others), you must have heard of Travis Scott. Within a short period of time, this American rapper and singer gained fame and won the hearts of millions of people.

Owing to his passion and hard work, Travis Scott has become a global icon. Before he got noticed by prominent artists, Travis Scott faced many hardships but never quit music. Once he entered the music industry, there was no looking back. With every new album, he becomes more and more popular. The effects of his success can also be seen in his wealth. That’s why Travis Scott’s net worth is a topic that interests a large number of people.

Read About Travis Scott’s Net Worth

The total net worth of Travis Scott is estimated to be around $60 Million. Born on 30th April 1991, this 30-year-old rapper has done quite well for himself financially. One of the reasons behind his high net worth can be attributed to the fact that he is one of the highest-paid rappers in the world.

Moreover, along with being a rapper and singer, he is also a songwriter, composer, and record producer. So, he has multiple sources of income in the music industry itself. He earns from the sales of his records as well as the music concerts in which he performs. Due to his stardom, many companies approach him for endorsement of their products and services.

Thus, he earns from brand endorsements as well. He signed an endorsement deal with Nike during 2017-2018. In the year 2020, he signed an endorsement deal worth $20 with McDonald’s. He co-owns a mansion worth $13.5 million with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. This mansion is located near Beverly Hills.

Along with Travis Scott’s net worth, his properties are also an interesting subject. He paid $23.5 million for a mansion situated high up in the hills of Brentwood, which is a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles city, in the year 2020. In the following year, i.e., in 2021, Travis Scott paid approximately $6 million for the home, which is situated next door to his home in Brentwood.

His properties also include a house located in his hometown Houston, which is a city in the US state of Texas. This home is sprawled across 12,000 square feet. Travis Scott paid $14 million for this house in the year 2019. As he holds music tours to make his fans in the different corners of the world happy, he earns from those tours as well.

Travis Scott: Personal Life and Professional Accolades

Now that you have learned about Travis Scott’s net worth, you should also learn a bit about the childhood, family life, and professional accomplishments of this amazing rapper. A mind-blowing fact about travis Scott is that his real name is Jacques Berman Webster II. ‘Travis Scott’ is the stage name that he has adopted by combining the namesake of his favorite uncle and the first name of the rapper ‘Kid Cudi’.

During his childhood and teen years, Travis Scott used to live in the Houston city of Texas. He even did his studies there. He dropped out of his university during his second year of college education to explore the music industry. His dedication and perseverance have brought Travis Scott to the place he is today.

In the month of April’17, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner began dating. Being the second most-followed person on Instagram, Kylie needs no introduction. After coming into the limelight with the reality television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ in the year 2007, Kylie Jenner only moved upward in her career. Currently, she runs a cosmetic company named ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner broke up in the year 2019. But after living together again during quarantine, they are now a couple. They have two children together – a daughter named ‘Stormi Webster’ who was born on 1st Feb 2018 – and a son named ‘Wolf Webster’ who was born on 2nd Feb 2022.

Apart from Travis Scott’s net worth and romantic relationships, his awards are also discussed widely on different platforms. The rapper who is so talented obviously deserves many awards. Some of the awards that Travis Scott has won are ‘People’s Champ Award’ for his song ‘Antidote’ at BET Hip Hop Awards, ‘Viewers’ Choice Award’ for the song ‘Sicko Mode’ at BET Awards, and ‘Best Hip Hop’ for his song ‘Franchise’ at MTV Video Music Awards.

Final Words

Along with awards, Travis Scott has also received several nominations. The exemplary career of this rapper gives inspiration to millions of youngsters who want to enter the music industry.