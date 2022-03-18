‘Physical beauty’ is a quality that every person wants to possess so that they can look their best at all times. When people are satisfied with their appearance, they experience a significant level of boost in their confidence and low-esteem.

Therefore, irrespective of their gender, occupation, or lifestyle, every person tries to take every possible step necessary to enhance their beauty. In today’s time, a vast range of options is available for people who want to improve their appearance or change their looks. From makeup products and herbal remedies to spa procedures and cosmetic treatments, many different solutions are available at your disposal.

If you are here to find out how long does Botox last, it means you are aware of Botox, which is a cosmetic treatment. It involves the use of a drug named ‘Botox’. Made by the American pharmaceutical company Allergan PLC, Botox is a brand name of the drug used to treat wrinkles and creases on the face. This drug is made from the toxin or neurotoxin protein produced by the bacterium known as ‘Clostridium Botulinum’.

Hence, the name ‘Botox’. This toxin is responsible for causing botulism disease. But we are not going to discuss that here. In this blog post, we have shown the benefits of Botox. This revolutionary drug changed the way people used to make themselves look beautiful.

How Long Does Botox Last and How Does it Work?

The Botox drug is inserted into the face of a person via an injection. You must have heard of the term ‘Botox Injections’, especially if you like to read magazines or watch news related to celebrities. A ton of celebrities in different parts of the world use Botox treatment as a last resort to have charming faces that can make them look young.

Known to be a muscle relaxer, Botox paralyzes or weakens muscles of the targeted area. It does so by blocking some chemical signals that go from the nerves to the muscles. The targeted muscles stop contracting. As a result, the wrinkles relax.

Thus, the wrinkles, fine lines, creases, and other imperfections either get minimized or disappear completely. The skin of the targeted area becomes smooth, thereby giving you a new look. Botox can remove wrinkles on the forehead and the area around the eyes. In other words, this injectable drug can help you get rid of forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines.

The question of how long does Botox last arises because the effects that we have mentioned above regarding Botox injections take place on a temporary basis. They don’t last forever. After receiving the treatment, the effects that you will experience will last anywhere between 3 to 6 months.

When the effects start withering away, the paralyzed muscles start getting activated. Then, the wrinkles, frown lines, and other imperfections start reappearing. With continuous Botox treatments, i.e., with repeated Botox treatments, the wrinkles and lines appearing on your forehead, crow’s feet, and other areas become less severe. It happens because the Botox drug keeps shrinking the muscles.

What Precautions to take Before and After the Procedure?

Now that you know how long does Botox last, it’s time to understand the Botox procedure a bit. Having knowledge about the process will help you stay mentally prepared. Usually, doctors that perform this procedure inform their clients about the method. You can ask your doctor all the queries and doubts you might have.

Before beginning the procedure, the doctor will mark the targeted area with a removable marker according to the discussion held during appointments and examinations. Marking is essential to ensure that the injection is given only where intended. Then, the doctor will cleanse the target area. Generally, anesthesia is not required. Other options like numbing cream may be applied to avoid causing pain to you.

The Botox treatment is conducted using small needles. The injections will be administered in all the areas that have to be treated. You might feel a slight discomfort. An immediate side-effect that could take place is small bumps. These bumps can happen in the skin where injections have been administered. But they will go away soon.

You might encounter other minor side effects during the next one or two days, such as mild bruising. But they will also disappear soon. You should take care not to rub the sites where the injection was given for the next 24 hours as it might lead to the spreading of the Botox drug to other areas.

Along with learning about how long does Botox last, you should also find out the duration after which the results of Botox will appear. You will start noticing the results in 5-15 days. This duration may vary from one person to another. As a matter of precaution, you should avoid consuming alcohol from 1 week prior to the day of the treatment. The doctor you have chosen for getting a Botox shot will guide you on what to do and what to avoid. You should follow their instructions properly.

Along with cosmetic treatments, Botox is also used to treat some other medical conditions. These conditions include but are not limited to cervical dystonia, chronic migraine, strabismus, and hyperhidrosis. The Botox drug is also effective in treating certain muscular conditions. The cost of the treatment might vary depending on the specific reason for which you want to undergo the treatment and many other factors.

Final Words

Irrespective of how long does Botox last, you should select a reliable practitioner to receive the Botox cosmetic treatment. You should inquire about the cost beforehand.