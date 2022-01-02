The use of eBooks is on the rise, so much so that a whopping 191 million eBooks were sold in the US in 2020. Furthermore, the demand for eBooks will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% in the upcoming years. In all, eBooks are gaining a lot of popularity, as people are online practically 24/7. If you also want to enjoy eBooks, you’ll need the best eBook reader app for Android.

Let’s look at the nine best eBook reader applications for your Android device.

Amazon Kindle: Best EBook Reader App for Android

Amazon Kindle needs no introduction. This eBook reader by Amazon is by far the most popular eBook reader apps in the market. Though Kindle works the best on a Kindle device, you don’t essentially need a Kindle device to enjoy it. Amazon Kindle works seamlessly on all Android smartphones and tablets.

The best thing about Kindle is that you can purchase books directly from Amazon and read them in the app. This eliminates the hassle of importing PDFs or EPUB files. Kindle also has a built-in dictionary and offers access to Wikipedia and Google Search.

Cool Reader

Cool Reader is an amazing eBook reader. The best feature of this app is the customizable palette. The interface looks like a wooden bookshelf with all your books organized. Instead of scrolling through your list of books, you can pick the book you want to read by finding it on the shelf.

Cool Reader offers several customization options. You can change the text formatting and font styling of all the books. Furthermore, you get the text-to-speech feature for free. Also, the app supports a comprehensive range of books, including ePub, pdf, txt, rtf, html, fb2, and more.

FB Reader

FB Reader is another powerful eBook reader available on almost all devices, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and Blackberry. It provides a lot of customization options, and you can select animations, bookmarks, font styling, colors, and more.

This app supports many file formats, including ePub, PDF, txt, docx, and more. Besides, you can read directly from zip archives, and the app supports around 30 languages. FB Reader integrates with dictionaries like ColorDict, FLora, and SlovoEd.

Aldiko Book Reader

If you’ve been reading eBooks for a while, you may already be familiar with Aldiko Book Reader. It’s one of the oldest eBook readers out there. And although it has a slightly outdated interface, it remains to be one of the most popular applications for reading eBooks.

Aldiko Book Reader is one of the few apps that support Adobe DRM-encrypted books. Other supported formats are PDF, EPUB, docx, and txt. Although the app’s interface seems outdated, the clean UI and myriad customization options make it a go-to choice for many eBook readers. The app has a free version, though it has ads. You can remove ads with the paid version.

NOOK: Best EBook Reader App for Android

NOOK is an eBook reader app by Barnes and Noble. The app has over two million books, along with newspapers and magazines. Like Kindle, NOOK is a dedicated eBook reader solution that allows you to buy and read apps from the app instead of importing them. The app comes with various synchronization features to make reading convenient.

NOOK has several customization features. For instance, you can change the font styling and the reading brightness. The app is available on Android, iOS, and Windows.

Moon+ Reader

Moon+ Reader is another popular eBook reader app used by millions of users worldwide. Unlike some apps that offer extensive customization features, Moon+ Reader is a simple app that provides a seamless reading experience.

The standout feature of Moon+ Reader is reading statistics. It shows your reading progress in real-time, including the progress of the entire book and the progress of each chapter. The Pro version lets you unlock more statistics, such as the reading hours, pages read, and total books.

Kobo

Kobi is a dedicated eBook reader like Kindle and NOOK. It provides over four million titles to choose from, making sure that the interests of all types of readers are met. Whether you’re into fiction, sci-fi, comedy, or self-help, Kobo has got you covered.

What makes Kobo a unique eBook reader is its Reading Life feature. You can participate in social reading, which lets you share quotes and discuss books with other readers. You can download Kobo for Android, iOS, Windows, and Blackberry.

Wattpad: Best EBook Reader App for Android

If you’re looking for a simple, intuitive, and no-nonsense eBook reader, Wattpad will be a good option for you. The app lets you get a book in two ways. The first way is to find a book from the app’s internal browser. The second way is by using the key in the book’s code.

This app also offers many customization options. You can change the font styling and background to tweak your reading experience. What’s more, Wattpad lets you download books in parts. If you have low storage, you can use this feature to save space.

Mantano Reader Lite

Mantano Reader Lite is a great eBook reader for users who want an app that’s simple and user-friendly but also intuitive and good-looking. The app has an amazing interface, and it makes reading fun. Simultaneously, the interface is seamless, and you can get acquainted with all the features almost instantly.

Let’s talk about two excellent features of Mantano Reader Lite. First, it has a status bar at the bottom that lets you manage all your books in one place. Second, you can upload your books in the Mantano Cloud, which saves storage and allows you to access your books on any device.

Wrap Up: Best EBook Reader App for Android

Ebooks have many benefits over physical books. You can carry millions of books in your pocket and read them on any device. However, choosing the right eBook reader is crucial for a pleasant reading experience.

The eBook readers discussed above are some of the best solutions out there. All of them are available for free, so you can try them one by one and find an app that suits you the best.

So, which eBook reader will you choose and why?