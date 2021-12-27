Truecaller Alternative: Best Apps to Use

Truecaller is a caller identification service that tells you the name of the person by which a phone number is registered. It helps you identify and block spam calls and messages. Other features of the app include call recording, flash messaging, and chat and voice calls. If you are looking for a Truecaller alternative, you’re at the right place.
Truecaller is an amazing app, but some people don’t like it because of its interface, ads, or lack of accuracy in caller ID identification.
Let’s look at the ten best Truecaller alternatives you can use right now.
Showcaller: Truecaller Alternative
Showcaller is a caller identification application that works like Truecaller. Once you install the app, it runs in the background, evaluating all the incoming and outgoing calls. It identifies almost all incoming numbers and displays their caller ID. It also helps you identify spam numbers, along with the number of people who have reported it as spam.
Showcaller is a lightweight app of under 10 MB in size, making it a perfect Truecaller alternative for people with low-end devices.
Key Features:
- Caller ID
- Call Blocker
- Smart Dialer
- Phone Number Lookup and Quick Contacts
Whoscall
Whoscall is another alternative to Truecaller, and it’s quite similar. The app runs in the background and identifies the caller ID of incoming and outgoing calls. It shows how many times a number has been reported spam and allows you to block the number directly from the app.
A helpful feature of Whoscall is that it lets you block telemarketing and spam calls automatically.
Key Features:
- Identify unknown calls
- Block spam calls
- Block annoying messages
- Built-in dialer
Mr. Number: Truecaller Alternative
Mr. Number is a comprehensive dialer app that you can use as your primary dialer. It shares many of the features of Truecaller and other caller identification apps. It helps detect spam calls and automatically block them. You can also block telemarketing calls. The only drawback of this app is that its caller identification feature isn’t the most accurate.
Key Features:
- Add custom names to numbers
- Block spam and promotional calls
- Report spam calls
- Intercept calls
Hiya — Caller ID and Block
Hiya is a feature-rich and capable caller identification app. It comes with powerful customization features. The app identifies and allows the calls you want to accept and blocks the calls you want to avoid. Hiya automatically blocks spam and telemarketing calls, so you don’t have to do it manually.
Above all, Hiya is a completely free app, and you don’t have to pay a single dime to use it.
Key Features:
- Caller ID
- Call Block
- Security and Unknown Caller Identification
- Reverse Phone Lookup
CallSafe
It’s okay if you’ve never heard of CallSafe. The app is underrated and has fewer downloads, but don’t let that discourage you from using it. CallSafe has all the features you see in TrueCaller, and it gets the job done.
Like most apps on the list, CallSafe identifies spam numbers and also blocks them automatically. In addition, the app is lightweight and has a small installation size. If you’re worried about apps draining your battery, CallSafe is a good pick for you.
Key Features:
- Block Spam Calls
- Control Incoming and Outgoing Calls
- Allow List Functionality
- Pause Blocking
CallApp
CallApp is a complete call management solution that lets you do a lot of things in one place. It allows you to identify and block spam and promotional calls. Additionally, you can record calls from the interface itself without opening another app.
However, the key highlight of CallApp is to block spam numbers, and it does that quite well. However, a few spam numbers may bypass CallApp’s protection wall, so be ready for that.
Key Features:
- Get name and photo of callers
- Block unwanted callers
- Reverse phone lookups
- Call recording
Eyecon: Truecaller Alternative
Eyecon is another caller ID identification app, but it’s different from other solutions on the list. Unlike other apps that dig into phone number databases to find caller information, Eyecon uses social media databases.
This method has both pros and cons. Almost all social media platforms nowadays require phone number verification, so it’s likely that you will find accurate results. However, many people have outdated numbers on social media platforms like Facebook, which makes identification difficult.
Apart from caller ID identification, Eyecon has helpful features like call recording, call blocking, and more.
Key Features:
- Allow and Reject Calls as You Want
- Connect With the Right People
- Intuitive Connections
- Faster Communication
TrapCall: Truecaller Alternative
TrapCall is good for iOS only, so you can use it if you’re an iOS user. The app is available on iOS too, but low user ratings suggest that it’s not good on Android. Nevertheless, you can try it on Android as well if you want to.
Coming to features, TrapCall lets you block spam and promotional calls like most tools on this list. What’s unique about TrapCall is that it lets you know the caller ID of a number with a blocked caller ID as well. Other features are similar to that of TrueCaller, such as live caller ID, call recording, etc.
Key Features:
- Protect Your Data and Privacy
- Reverse Number Lookup
- No Need to Change Your Number
- Check Info of Private Numbers
Numler: Truecaller Alternative
Coming up next is Numler, an Android-only caller ID identification and spam blocker application that automatically blocks spam numbers and telemarketing calls. It’s a dialer app with a user-friendly interface, and you can use it as your primary dialer app as well.
Numler also has a built-in chatting system, which makes this app unique. It tells you if your contacts use Numler, and you can send them messages from within the app.
Key Features:
- Search for Mobile Numbers
- Spam Caller Detection
- Blacklist Numbers
- Window Caller Popup
Conclusion: Truecaller Alternative
Turecaller is a popular caller ID identification app used by millions of users worldwide. However, it isn’t the most user-friendly app, and it eats a lot of battery. If you are looking for a good Truecaller alternative, check out the apps discussed above. All apps are free to try, so try them all and see which one works the best for you.
So, which app will you choose?