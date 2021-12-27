Truecaller Alternative: Best Apps to Use

Truecaller is a caller identification service that tells you the name of the person by which a phone number is registered. It helps you identify and block spam calls and messages. Other features of the app include call recording, flash messaging, and chat and voice calls. If you are looking for a Truecaller alternative, you’re at the right place.

Truecaller is an amazing app, but some people don’t like it because of its interface, ads, or lack of accuracy in caller ID identification.

Let’s look at the ten best Truecaller alternatives you can use right now.

Showcaller: Truecaller Alternative

Showcaller is a caller identification application that works like Truecaller. Once you install the app, it runs in the background, evaluating all the incoming and outgoing calls. It identifies almost all incoming numbers and displays their caller ID. It also helps you identify spam numbers, along with the number of people who have reported it as spam.

Showcaller is a lightweight app of under 10 MB in size, making it a perfect Truecaller alternative for people with low-end devices.

Key Features:

Caller ID

Call Blocker

Smart Dialer

Phone Number Lookup and Quick Contacts

Whoscall

Whoscall is another alternative to Truecaller, and it’s quite similar. The app runs in the background and identifies the caller ID of incoming and outgoing calls. It shows how many times a number has been reported spam and allows you to block the number directly from the app.

A helpful feature of Whoscall is that it lets you block telemarketing and spam calls automatically.

Key Features:

Identify unknown calls

Block spam calls

Block annoying messages

Built-in dialer

Mr. Number: Truecaller Alternative

Mr. Number is a comprehensive dialer app that you can use as your primary dialer. It shares many of the features of Truecaller and other caller identification apps. It helps detect spam calls and automatically block them. You can also block telemarketing calls. The only drawback of this app is that its caller identification feature isn’t the most accurate.

Key Features:

Add custom names to numbers

Block spam and promotional calls

Report spam calls

Intercept calls

Hiya — Caller ID and Block

Hiya is a feature-rich and capable caller identification app. It comes with powerful customization features. The app identifies and allows the calls you want to accept and blocks the calls you want to avoid. Hiya automatically blocks spam and telemarketing calls, so you don’t have to do it manually.

Above all, Hiya is a completely free app, and you don’t have to pay a single dime to use it.

Key Features:

Caller ID

Call Block

Security and Unknown Caller Identification

Reverse Phone Lookup

CallSafe

It’s okay if you’ve never heard of CallSafe. The app is underrated and has fewer downloads, but don’t let that discourage you from using it. CallSafe has all the features you see in TrueCaller, and it gets the job done.

Like most apps on the list, CallSafe identifies spam numbers and also blocks them automatically. In addition, the app is lightweight and has a small installation size. If you’re worried about apps draining your battery, CallSafe is a good pick for you.

Key Features:

Block Spam Calls

Control Incoming and Outgoing Calls

Allow List Functionality

Pause Blocking

CallApp

CallApp is a complete call management solution that lets you do a lot of things in one place. It allows you to identify and block spam and promotional calls. Additionally, you can record calls from the interface itself without opening another app.

However, the key highlight of CallApp is to block spam numbers, and it does that quite well. However, a few spam numbers may bypass CallApp’s protection wall, so be ready for that.

Key Features:

Get name and photo of callers

Block unwanted callers

Reverse phone lookups

Call recording

Eyecon: Truecaller Alternative

Eyecon is another caller ID identification app, but it’s different from other solutions on the list. Unlike other apps that dig into phone number databases to find caller information, Eyecon uses social media databases.

This method has both pros and cons. Almost all social media platforms nowadays require phone number verification, so it’s likely that you will find accurate results. However, many people have outdated numbers on social media platforms like Facebook, which makes identification difficult.

Apart from caller ID identification, Eyecon has helpful features like call recording, call blocking, and more.

Key Features:

Allow and Reject Calls as You Want

Connect With the Right People

Intuitive Connections

Faster Communication

TrapCall: Truecaller Alternative

TrapCall is good for iOS only, so you can use it if you’re an iOS user. The app is available on iOS too, but low user ratings suggest that it’s not good on Android. Nevertheless, you can try it on Android as well if you want to.

Coming to features, TrapCall lets you block spam and promotional calls like most tools on this list. What’s unique about TrapCall is that it lets you know the caller ID of a number with a blocked caller ID as well. Other features are similar to that of TrueCaller, such as live caller ID, call recording, etc.

Key Features:

Protect Your Data and Privacy

Reverse Number Lookup

No Need to Change Your Number

Check Info of Private Numbers

Numler: Truecaller Alternative

Coming up next is Numler, an Android-only caller ID identification and spam blocker application that automatically blocks spam numbers and telemarketing calls. It’s a dialer app with a user-friendly interface, and you can use it as your primary dialer app as well.

Numler also has a built-in chatting system, which makes this app unique. It tells you if your contacts use Numler, and you can send them messages from within the app.

Key Features:

Search for Mobile Numbers

Spam Caller Detection

Blacklist Numbers

Window Caller Popup

Conclusion: Truecaller Alternative

Turecaller is a popular caller ID identification app used by millions of users worldwide. However, it isn’t the most user-friendly app, and it eats a lot of battery. If you are looking for a good Truecaller alternative, check out the apps discussed above. All apps are free to try, so try them all and see which one works the best for you.

So, which app will you choose?