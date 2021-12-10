Shadi Anudan Yojana: All You Should Know

Shadi Anudan Yojana is a scheme by the Uttar Pradesh government under which families will receive monetary support of Rs. 51,000 for their daughters’ marriage. The plan came into the picture in the 2016-2017 budget session.

Here’s all you need to know about this scheme and how to apply for it.

Features of Shadi Anudan Yojana

Let’s look at some key highlights of this scheme.

Families with daughters can receive Rs 51,000 financial support.

The scheme applies to families with daughters only. Also, the families must belong to a lower cast, such as SC, ST, OBC, or EWS.

Families can only obtain benefits for two girls. Also, the second girl will benefit only if both children are girls.

Note: Several scams have come to light where families not belonging to a lower class or not having girl children benefited from the scheme. In response, the UP government has announced strict action against such people.

Eligibility Criteria for Shadi Anudan Yojana

Now that you know what the scheme is and who can benefit from it, let’s look at its eligibility criteria. Only the families that satisfy these criteria will obtain the benefits.

You should be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

You must belong to BPL or other backward castes.

Your family income should be lower than Rs 46,080 in a rural area and Rs. 56,460 in an urban area.

The girl should be above 18 years of age, while her groom should be over 21 years.

If you satisfy all these requirements, you are eligible for the Shadi Anudan scheme and can benefit from it.

What Documents Do You Need for This Scheme?

Once you verify your eligibility, you must ensure you have the required documents to apply for this scheme. Here are the documents you need:

Aadhar card

Identity card

Caste certificate

Age certificate

Bank account information

Family income certificate

Marriage certificate

Passport size photo

Mobile number

If one or more of these documents are missing, you won’t be able to apply for this scheme. So, be sure to muster all the documents beforehand.

Benefits of Shadi Anudan Yojana

Now, why should you apply for this scheme? Let’s first look at the benefits proposed by the UP govt:

Backward families living in poverty can get the resources for their daughters’ marriage.

The scheme is diverse and includes all backward classes, comprising scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, minorities, and other backward classes.

It’s a great initiative for poor families with daughters.

Let’s now discuss in a bit more detail why you should apply for this scheme.

Many families in India live in poverty. In fact, 68.8% of the Indian population lives on less than $2 (Rs. 150) a day. Furthermore, over 30% live under $1.25 (Rs. 100) a day and live in extreme poverty. The majority of poor families live in villages, and it’s affecting children to get fundamental rights.

For example, about 35 million children in India aged 6-14 years don’t go to school. Similarly, many children don’t have access to proper healthcare. The problem aggravates when there’s a girl child in the family. In addition to education, healthcare, and other needs, girls need to get married, which is often a costly affair.

The average cost of a marriage ceremony in India among low-income families is Rs. 1-3 lakh, which most families that are living under the poverty line cannot afford. Many families take loans from unauthorized lenders, inviting more problems.

Shadi Anudan Yojana is a perfect resolution to these problems. Poor families don’t need to arrange funds from authorized lenders or sell their valuable items for their daughter’s marriage. With these schemes, they can get Rs. 51,000 each for two daughters and conduct their daughter’s wedding with ease.

How to Apply for Shadi Anudan Yojana?

Now that you have realized the benefits of this scheme, let’s look at a step-by-step procedure to fill the application process for Shadi Anudan Yojana.

Visit the official website of the Shadi Anudan Scheme: http://shadianudan.upsdc.gov.in.

Click on the registration option. A registration portal will open. Fill in all the details, along with the required documents.

You’ll get a chance to re-check all your details. Once you’re satisfied with the information you’ve provided, submit the form.

Your application is now complete. Print the form for future reference.

Other Similar Schemes by the Government

The government of India has introduced several schemes and policies for the welfare of daughters. So, let’s look at some programs similar to Shadi Anudan you can apply for.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana : This scheme requires you to invest Rs. 1.5 lakh every year for 15 years. By the end of 15 years, you will have 43.5 lakh. Apart from the compound interest benefit, you also get tax advantages and other perks, like insurance.

: This scheme requires you to invest Rs. 1.5 lakh every year for 15 years. By the end of 15 years, you will have 43.5 lakh. Apart from the compound interest benefit, you also get tax advantages and other perks, like insurance. Balika Samriddhi Yojana : This scheme by the central government enables families below the poverty line to educate girls. This scheme doesn’t require any investment, and it lets you educate your daughters for free.

: This scheme by the central government enables families below the poverty line to educate girls. This scheme doesn’t require any investment, and it lets you educate your daughters for free. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao : This popular scheme by the central government enables girls to inherit their family’s property and also go to school and get a quality education. The core purpose of this scheme is to eliminate any kind of gender discrimination against girls.

: This popular scheme by the central government enables girls to inherit their family’s property and also go to school and get a quality education. The core purpose of this scheme is to eliminate any kind of gender discrimination against girls. LIC Kanyadan Policy : This scheme is similar to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. You need to deposit Rs 3,600 per month for 25 years, and you will get Rs. 27 lakh in return.

: This scheme is similar to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. You need to deposit Rs 3,600 per month for 25 years, and you will get Rs. 27 lakh in return. Ladli Scheme: This scheme by the Haryana government focuses on reducing female infanticide and promoting childbirth. Families who register for this scheme receive Rs 5,000 per year for five years.

Conclusion

Shadi Sukanya Yojana is a great initiative by the UP government to help economically and socially backward families with the marriage of their daughters. The scheme provides financial benefits of Rs 51,000 each for two daughters in the family. Therefore, it’s helpful for poor families who don’t have the financial resources to educate and empower their daughters.

