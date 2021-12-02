Netflix in Mexico: How to Watch Global Content?

Netflix works in Mexico, which is good news. Sadly, the fun is short-lived. Netflix Mexico has fewer titles, which means you can watch fewer shows than Netflix US. What’s worse, you pay the same price as US customers, so the value of money is slightly low here. So, how can you watch US and global content on Netflix in Mexico?

If you have the same question, keep reading. Today, we’ll talk about a safe and effective way to watch global content in Netflix Mexico.

Can You Watch US Content on Netflix in Mexico?

Well, Netflix has specific versions for the countries where it offers its services. Examples include Netflix US, Netflix Canada, Netflix India, Netflix UK, and Netflix Mexico. When you access Netflix, the version is selected by your location. So, if you use Netflix in the UK, the UK version of Netflix will open. The same happens in Mexico.

Since Netflix has geo-restrictions, you can only view content allowed in the country you’re in. Netflix Mexico has fewer shows than Netflix US, so you get fewer options.

The good news, however, is that you can watch US and global content on Netflix in Mexico. How? Check out the next section for the answer.

How to Watch US Content on Netflix in Mexico?

Whenever you want to bypass the geographical content restriction, you can trust VPNs. A virtual proxy network or VPN hides your original VPN and replaces it with an alternative VPN. Since geo-blocking works by blocking IP addresses coming from a specific country, VPNs can help you bypass it.

You can select a US server on the VPN. Netflix will now detect the location in the US, and hence, allow you to access the US library. This is a hassle-free and effective way to watch US content on Netflix in Mexico.

Best VPNs to Access US Library on Netflix in Mexico

VPNs are the best way to watch US and global content in Mexico. However, not all VPNs work. It’s essential to use the right VPN services that have a proven track record in helping users bypass geo-restrictions and access global content.

We have handpicked some VPNs for you that do a great job at unblocking Netflix US in Mexico.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most renowned names in the VPN space. It’s an effective VPN service with over 3,000 servers in 90 locations. It’s also one of the best VPNs for unlocking geo-restricted content. You can use it to access Netflix in any country, including Mexico. Besides, it lets you use other restricted streaming services like Hulu, Prime, etc.

ExpressVPN has fast servers and provides a speed of over 200 Mbps. It has top-notch privacy and security features like 256-bit AES encryption, SSTP and PPTP tunneling, IPv4 and DNS leak protection, and more. This VPN service is paid, though it has a free trial.

IPVanish

IPVanish is another robust VPN service used by many users to unblock VPN and other geo-restricted services worldwide. It has a fleet of 1,300+ servers in 60 locations, along with a few servers in Mexico. You’ll be able to unblock US content in Mexico without any hassles.

IPVanish is second to almost no VPN in the security department. It has all the essential security features, like 256-bit encryption, DNS leak protection, no-logs policy, and more. Besides, you can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously with a single plan.

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is a helpful VPN that allows you to watch Netflix in Mexico. It has a free plan and a plus plan. You can use Netflix using the plus servers only, which are available in a paid plan. The good news, however, is that the plus plans are pretty affordable.

ProtonVPN excels at security. It has a no-logs policy and asks for no personal information apart from your email ID. It has other security features like AES 256-bit encryption, UDP, TCP, and IKEv2 protocols, and more.

HideMyAss

This VPN service is as good as its name. HideMyAss is a popular VPN that hides your IP address and helps you access geo-restricted content from anywhere in the world. It uses IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols to hide your IP and enable you to watch Netflix US in Mexico. HideMyAss has a small fleet of 1,300+ servers in several locations.

Though HMA has fewer services, the speed is surprisingly good. You won’t face any buffering issues and can stream HD video. It also has helpful security features like a kill switch.

NordVPN

NordVPN has been ruling the VPN space for years, thanks to its blazing speeds and top-notch security. This VPN provider allows you to access US Netflix in Mexico. NordVPN has a comprehensive fleet of 5,000+ servers in 60 countries, and servers provide good performance. You can use it to unblock not only Netflix but also other restricted streaming services like Hulu.

What’s better, NordVPN allows you to unlock various Netflix versions. Apart from Netflix US, you can unblock Netflix India, Netflix UK, and more. It also has excellent security features like 256-bit encryption, leak protection, and kill switch.

CyberGhost

Let’s end this list with CyberGhost, another easy-to-use and effective VPN service that lets you unblock Netflix in Mexico. It may not be able to bypass all Netflix restrictions, but you’ll be able to access US content in Mexico. It also lets you access other geo-restricted streaming services like Hulu, Prime, BBC iPlayer, etc.

It has an impressive fleet of 7,000+ servers in 90 locations. You’ll get incredible speeds, and you don’t have to worry about privacy either. It doesn’t have a security audit, and it comprises all the essential security features.

Wrap Up: Netflix in Mexico

Netflix is available in Mexico, but you can only view a few shows and movies. You don’t get access to the content available in the US and other countries. With the right VPN, you can bypass geo-restrictions and access global content on Netflix in Mexico. Choose a VPN from the ones discussed above to access Netflix US.