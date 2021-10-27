Loft beds have become an excellent alternative to bunk beds, and they have gained significant popularity in the past few years. People living in tiny houses or rooms can implement loft beds to not only save space but also upgrade their homes and give them an excellent aesthetic appeal. If you are looking for DIY loft bed ideas for small rooms, you are at the right place.

Let’s look at 9 loft bed ideas you can implement in your room right now.

Wall Loft Bed

One of the most basic and practical DIY loft bed ideas for small rooms is a wall loft bed. The bed is made of a modern wooden cube. The bed’s position is the northeast or northwest corner of the room, right beside the window. This will allow a seamless flow of sunlight inside the room and on the bed.

During the day, a wall loft bed can act as an amazing reading spot. You can open the curtains and read under natural light. Since you install this bed in the corner, it helps you save a lot of space.

Bedroom Loft Bed: DIY Loft Bed Ideas for Small Rooms

If you live in a small apartment, you may not have the luxury of designing a full-fledged bedroom with showpieces and other decorative items. Why not turn your loft bed into a mini-bedroom? You can do so by installing a series of small platforms on the left or right wall of the loft bed.

You can place photo frames and other decorative items on these platforms. If you’re thinking of turning your loft bed into a bedroom, you also need to consider ventilation. Warm air rises upwards, so loft beds can be hotter. You can overcome this hurdle by placing your loft bed near the ventilation. Installing a ceiling fan can also improve ventilation in the room.

Storage Loft Bed

Storage space is always an issue in small rooms. You can solve this issue with a storage loft bed. The idea is to use the space between the bed and the ground as a storage space. You can be creative and decide how much stuff you want to store in that space.

You can either put a few big items in there or turn it into a complete storage section, as shown in the picture below.

Under Stairs Storage: DIY Loft Bed Ideas for Small Rooms

Understairs storage is another fantastic idea to capitalize your square footage. In many houses, the space over the kitchen and entrance is under-utilized. It’s usually an attic-like structure. In small homes, it could be just some empty space. You can turn that open space into a loft bed. This way, you’ll have a loft bed right above the entrance and kitchen. It’s an excellent pick for people with small houses and rooms.

Loft Bed Lighting

One of my favorite picks on this list, loft bed lighting is highly functional and looks very cook. In this style, you use an overhang for recessed lighting and turn the overhang into a loft bed. Loft bed lighting gives a superior aesthetic appeal to your house and is ideal for people who want to make their small rooms look visually appealing.

You can place a couch under the overhang to better utilize the space. For lighting, LED light strips or string lights will be the best pick.

Low Loft Beds: DIY Loft Bed Ideas for Small Rooms

When people hear about loft beds, the first thing that comes to their mind is high-rise beds touching the roof. Though most low loft beds are high-raise, you can opt for low loft beds as well. These beds are two to three feet high and are often located above a storage section. The ideal location for such beds is beside a window.

Though you can use these beds as permanent sleeping spots, they are best suited for part-time use, such as reading or taking a nap.

Invisible Railings

In most DIY loft bed ideas for small rooms, you need a separate railing for your loft bed. With the invisible railings setup, you can use the railings as one of the pillars for the loft bed. This way, you can save an extra foot or two that the railing usually takes up.

However, you need to have extra tall ceilings for this loft bed design. If you have a spacious studio apartment, this loft bed idea can be ideal for you.

Work Desk Loft Bed: DIY Loft Bed Ideas for Small Rooms

With work from home on the rise, much working needs to work from home. If you live in a small studio apartment or room, making enough space for a working desk can be challenging. Here’s where the work desk loft bed idea can come into the picture.

You can install a wall loft bed as discussed in the first example. Use the space under the loft bed for your working desk. This is an excellent way to utilize more room and be more efficient with your loft bed.

Bookshelf Loft Bed

The idea behind this loft bed is simple: turn your bed into a bookshelf and storage space. If you love reading, you probably have many books. In small rooms, accommodating a bookshelf can be challenging. A bookshelf loft bed allows you to sleep and store your books in the same place.

You can further develop this idea and use the loft bed to store many more things. For example, you can turn one side of the bed into a bookshelf and keep all your books. You can use the other side to put your clothes or other stuff. The bookshelf loft bed is a low loft bed, so anything you store will be easily accessible.

Conclusion: DIY Loft Bed Ideas for Small Rooms

Loft beds are trending nowadays, as many single individuals are living in rooms and studio apartments. The best thing about loft beds is there isn’t a right or wrong way to use them. You can install a loft bed as per the space you have and the design you prefer. This makes loft beds highly versatile.

So, which of the DIY loft bed ideas for small rooms mentioned above did you like the most?