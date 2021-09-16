Do Penguins Have Knees: All You Need to Know

You can’t help but adore penguins. They are one of the most adorable creatures on the planet. Seeing them shuffle around can make your heart melt. However, most people have a question when they see penguins. Do penguins have knees?

It is a complex question because biologically, penguins belong to the Aves class in the animal kingdom. Aves have knees. But when you look at penguins walking, you may think they don “‘t have knees because they look so small.

So, do penguins have knees? Here’s all you need to know.

What Is a Penguin?

Well, a penguin is a cute bird-like creature found in the Antarctic Ocean. We all know that. But there’s more to penguins. They belong to the Aves class, which means they are birds. Contrarily, they can’t fly. There are birds like emus and ostriches that don’t fly, but what about a bird that swims? You may think of ducks that look like other normal birds, but they don’t swim because their wings are too short. Yet, they look and behave like birds.

Penguins are different. They stand erect, like a human. It seems like they walk on two feet and use their two hands for other functions. They don’t have a fluffy plumage of feathers like other birds. So, are they really birds?

Creatures classified as birds depend on their biological characteristics. They are:

Warm-blooded

Egg-laying

Have a bill/beak

Covered in feathers

Penguins check all the boxes, and therefore, they are birds.

Do Penguins Have Knees?

Now that we have established that penguins are birds, the next question is whether they have knees? The short answer is yes, they do. Since penguins belong to the Aves family, their skeletal structure is similar to other birds.

People have a common misconception when it comes to the knees of birds. What appears like a knee is actually a bird’s heel. This leads to another common misconception that birds’ knees are backward, which isn’t the case. Unlike humans and other mammals with a flat sole, birds have an upright heel, which helps them land and take off. Penguins, however, have a flat sole that helps them walk.

All birds have knees tucked up inside their bodies. They are covered under the feathers, and therefore, they’re not visible. X-ray studies have confirmed that birds have knees that are always bent at a right angle with the ground. Hence, unlike humans that stand erect, birds need to bend down slightly forward.

Penguins also have bent knees tucked inside their bodies. The difference is that they don’t have a curved spinal cord like most birds. Their spine is more erect, which gives them an upright posture.

Do Penguins Have Knees: A Real-Life Example

If you’re new to animal anatomy, all of this might sound very confusing. How can penguins walk if they have knees tucked up inside their bodies? Birds can fly, but penguins walk long distances. How?

Let’s understand this with an example. Imagine you are in a squat position. Your knees are bent forward. Now, imagine you are wearing an oversized shirt covering your entire body and knees in a way that only your feet are showing. You’re a penguin now. Try walking forward, and you’ll end up waddling like a penguin.

Penguins in Water

The skeletal structure of penguins makes them slow and easy prey for predators. But it gives them a major advantage in the water. They can swim quickly and catch food and even dodge and avoid predators. Most penguins rarely come across predators on land. The danger is in the water. Penguins have a structure and body design that favors them in water.

Relationship with Other Bird Species

A common question many people ask is what other birds are penguins related to? The answer remains to be a mystery. However, archeologists and historians have found traces dating back to 60 million years ago. There was a similar creature named Waimanu, which ruled the Antarctic region millions of years ago. Biologists believe that these creatures later evolved into penguins.

When dinosaurs disappeared during the Cretaceous period, many other species were also wiped off the planet, including Waimanu. So, a Waimanu is to penguins what wolves are to dogs. However, some related species probably survived, which later became modern-day penguins.

Scientists have also discovered two ancient bird species that could be related to penguins. The first one is Albatross, a large sea bird belonging to the Antarctic region. It has a wingspan of 11.5 feet, the longest of any bird. Furthermore, the bird can fly up to 10,000 miles while hunting food. They are similar to penguins in the way they use their wings. Like penguins use their wings to propel in water, albatrosses use their wings to glide in the air for hundreds of miles.

The second bird is petrels, which are similar to albatrosses and penguins. Petrels live in the Antarctic region and other parts of the southern hemisphere. Petrels are huge, and giant petrels (the largest species of petrels) can even kill king penguins. However, they feed on carrion.

Species of Penguins and Their Knees

From Antarctica to the Falklands, there are 17 species of penguins in the world. They vary in size, color, looks, and other traits. The eight most popular species of penguins are:

Emperor penguin

Adelie penguin

Gentoo penguin

Chinstrap penguin

Macaroni penguin

Rockhopper penguin

Magellanic penguin

King penguin

While these penguins can vary significantly in terms of size and looks, they have the same skeletal structure. They have bent knees tucked inside their coat, making them waddle. All these species are excellent swimmers, and you can find them all in the Antarctic and sub-Antarctic regions.

Wrapping Up

Penguins are majestic, and people spend a lot of money every year to visit Antarctica to see and be around them. Yet, many people don’t know if penguins have knees or not. In a nutshell, penguins have knees like other birds. They are tucked inside the feathers, and therefore, are not visible. It is because of these knees that penguins waddle.