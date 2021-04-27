Army institute of technology is a dream university for many students. The university was set up in 1994 under the army welfare education society (AWES). The university was specially established to educate the wards of army people well. Army people are the purest souls on this earth. They protect us and their motherland no matter what. No army man/woman will back step even after knowing that they can be killed. Not only army people but their families are also brave enough not to talk to them for months. Even if they know that they may not see their child again, they send them to the borders to protect us. The university and the authorities respect army people to no limit, and that is why a university was set up especially to educate their wards well.

Overview

The college was not just established for formality but has ranked amongst the best colleges of India. It has ranked the 54th topmost college of India by the outlook magazine, 18th topmost college of India by Dataquest magazine, and 77th topmost college by the week.

Apart from this, the institution offers several scholarships to its students ranging from 10,000 to 25,0000 in Indian rupees. All these scholarships are given to deserving/ needy/ girl child students meaning the real one who needs it, and not to those who already belong to a stable and well-established background. Moreover, the college is responsible for offering placements to students who score well. Due to the institution’s reputation, many leading industries hire students who have been passed out from the army institute of technology.

But wait! What is the admission procedure? The admission procedure of the institute is not too lengthy. Although the process of application and requirement for every course the institution provides is different, however, no application process for any course is lengthy or complex in any way. For instance, if you are wondering if you should try the B.E. program at the institution, you ought to qualify JEE mains, with 50% aggregate in both 10+2 in every subject including physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, etc. if you want to apply for the M.E. program in the institution you are required to be a qualifier of GATE along with 50% in B.E./ B. tech in either field.

Furthermore, without wasting any more time, let’s jump on the topic of how to take admission to the army institute of technology?

The Army Institute of Technology admission process of B.E.

The students interested in the B.E. programs in the army institute of technology are essential to fill both the application form of JEE Maine and the form of army institute of technology. The reason for the above requirement is pretty simple. You can read further at the site.

Documents required.

The documents you need to submit to get admission to the army institute of technology do not have a long list. All the documents are ordinary documents and nothing new that you’ll have to apply for earlier. The first document in the list is a colored or black and white photograph of yours. Remember, the photograph should be recent and scanned. Also, it should be in the JPG/JPEG format, and the size of the photograph should vary between 10kb to 200kb.

you need to submit other documents for the application process is your scanned signature. Which should also be in the JPG/JPEG format, and the size of the signature should vary within 4kb to 30kb. Moreover, the institute strictly suggests to the candidate to submit the photo and signature that should be clear, or the institution will reject your form.

The registration process for the Army Institute of Technology

Any application or form of the institution is available through the internet. The registration process requires some simple steps to follow likewise.

The first step to register the form is to visit the official site and then click the “fill online application form button.”

Fill in all the details required in the form, such as your photo, signature, name, address, mobile number, etc., and then make your own id with a password.

Fill in all the details required and generate your id. After that, you will be notified with your registration number/ application number.

The form you are going to fill in also requires some personal details. These are an address, mobile number, guardian number, parent’s mobile number, and some other personal details. The army institute of technology does all the work very securely, and the guidelines of the institution offer all the students major security factors for their personal details. To secure your information, you can set a security question and an answer to the question to have access to the form in the future. Further, submit the form to the institution by logging in using the same user id you created the password of the id too.

Important docs

Here some more important documents you would need to apply for the army institute of technology.

The very first and essential document is the JEE main recent year hall ticket or the admit card. Evidence of gallantry award specifying the nature of the gallantry award. Evidence of age can be a mark sheet of class 10 or the institution or any other document stating your age. It also considers the copy of equivalent examination for the proof of age. Proof of your eligibility for the army institute of technology and for the program

First, Certificate1- a certificate that proofs that you are a ward of the serving army officer.

Certificate1- a certificate that proves that your folks were army officers but now under retirement.

Certificate1- a certificate that proves that your folks were ex-army officers. Now they got the release after ten years of service.

Certificate 2- this certificate is for those students who are adoptions by an army person. Whether it be men or women.

Certificate 3- this certificate proves that you award of an ex- ADC/AMC

Certificate 3- a certificate that proves you are a ward of an APS person. In other words, any of your folks are APS officer

All the certificates are must to have if you wish to take admission to the army institute of technology. The institution does not consider your application even if one of your proof is missing.