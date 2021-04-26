TripSavvy: Best Campground Management Software

Whether you’re the owner of a mom-and-pop property with 20 sites or the manager for a major state RV park, running a campground manually is a herculean task. Fortunately, there is software that can make your life easier by providing an end-to-end management solution, leaving you with more free time and a better bottom line.

Campground management software can vary greatly in terms of features, price, and the extent to which it can be customized, but most have a few key elements in common including real-time reservations and online bookings, integrated point-of-sale and inventory, and automated accounts and reporting. Read on to discover our favorite campground management software.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Campspot

Why We Chose It: We chose Campspot as our overall winner because of its intuitive design and clever features that help to maximize your revenue.

Founded in 2015 , cloud-based campground management software Campspot was created by campground owners for campground owners. It is the ideal solution for all kinds of outdoor hospitality properties across North America, from RV parks to private and municipal campgrounds. With a stellar rating on Capterra, reviewers love how easy the software is to use as well as the company’s first-class customer service.

Standout features include automatic grid optimization, dynamic pricing according to demand, and point-of-sale management for processing secure credit card payments and tracking inventory in real-time. The Lock Site feature is a particular highlight, driving revenue by encouraging prospective campers to pay an additional fee to reserve a specific campsite.

Best of all, Campspot doesn’t require a long-term contract or charge setup, import, or subscription fees. Instead, it costs roughly $2 per online booking.